International

'That's South Africa stuff': The stats that depict Dave Rennie's coaching style

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Dave Rennie, Head Coach of Australia, looks on prior to kick off of the Autumn International match between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The next chapter of All Blacks rugby will be written by Dave Rennie, and while fans will have to wait until July to get their first taste of what that means for not just New Zealand but the other international heavyweights, there are some statistics that highlight his coaching philosophies.

The 62-year-old has won three U20 world championships and two Super Rugby titles, and has since progressed to coach the Wallabies and the Kobe Steelers. Across each of the professional outfits he’s been involved with, a clear priority has been evident.

Former All Black James Parsons broke down the numbers on the Aotearoa Rugby Pod this week, highlighting Rennie’s strength as a coach and his unrelenting commitment to what he sees as the winning formula.

“Dave Rennie is all about the breakdown, both sides of the ball,” Parsons started. “So, when the penalty count is high, and both of them (Rennie and Jamie Joseph) have pretty low averages, but I’d say Dave Rennie’s a little bit (inconsistent). Rennie is coaching teams; obviously, he’s not giving the penalties away.

“When I say he’s all about the breakdown, they get a high turnover count at the breakdown, and a high penalty count. Because when they get it wrong, they get pinged off the park, and it looks like, based on the stats, that you’re told, ‘Just keep going’, rather than leaving it and trying to work with the ref.

“And then, when they get it right, their turnover count is through the roof.

“So, defensively, all about the breakdown. Attacking-wise, all about the breadkwown. Low offloads, low turnover count; ‘I’m going through you’ is Dave Rennie’s (attitude).

“You think about the Chiefs, and I know because I had Tom Coventry coach me at North Harbour, and I was always in awe of those two years with the Chiefs, just the way they played, and he said they have this thing called ‘napalm’, and that’s how they cleaned rucks: you carry, and I’m going to get rid of everyone else.

“It was brutal; there was that brutality. And it’s no different wherever he’s (Rennie) gone; Australia, same thing. Dave Rennie, statistically, you’re not going away from it. Even when you’re being penalised, he’s saying, ‘Rip straight back in there.’

“That leads to the next point: his average gain-line (success rate) is nearly 70 per cent. That’s over 15 games. That is ridiculous. And then, his dominant carry is just under 40 per cent. Again, over 15 games. That’s South Africa stuff.

“The low turnover count, to me, just says ball-carrier, cleaner, and we’re going to tighten the defence, and then we’re going. We’re going to take that space, whether it’s by a kick or run.”

Comments

1 Comment
J
Jez Nez 5 days ago

Really happy for Rennie. Was always a fan and was furious over McLennan’s decision to end his contract early - and that was before finding out how bad the return of Eddie would be.


He was a big loss to the Wallabies.


Am stoked he gets a go for what will have always been his dream role.

