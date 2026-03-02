Northern Edition
'Not that big a deal': Nic Gill plays down All Blacks rest policy

Assistant coach Scott Hansen, performance coach Nic Gill and lineout coach Bryn Evans look on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 03, 2025 in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Departing All Blacks Head of Performance Nic Gill has opened the lid on what goes on behind the scenes at New Zealand Rugby, about players resting throughout the opening rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

All Blacks players have often been held back in Super Rugby pre-season, giving them extra rest in order to stay fresh for the absorbing international calendar.

Some fans and pundits believe it hurts the product, while Gill believes it is near impossible to ask the top-level All Blacks to play every week from the start of February to the end of November each year.

Speaking on Afternoons with Mark Stafford on Sport Nation NZ, Gill outlines what the guidelines have been from the coaches to the Super Rugby Pacific franchises.

“The actual guiding principles that we adopt over many years is we all want the player at their best, playing their best footy, for their club and their country,” Gill said.

“So we want Crusaders playing amazing for the Crusaders. And we want Crusaders that are lucky enough to be picked into the All Blacks playing great rugby for the All Blacks.

Related

All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team's Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Read Now

“The challenge people don’t understand is playing rugby from February through to November is impossible, physically and mentally. The long season a rugby player has in New Zealand is not great for the athletes longevity or performance.

“So, it’s a balancing act then, and I think that way back in 2007 we learned that if players didn’t play enough rugby, they didn’t play well.”

The long-time strength and conditioning coach explained that many people believe that they’ve found the sweet spot, which includes giving some All Blacks a week off here and there in Super Rugby Pacific.

“Now we think we’ve got to a point where we’re getting the most out of our players.

“Some of our players are playing 20 to 30 games a year and still playing well, and so we feel like we’ve got a bit of a sweet spot.

“Giving the odd All Black a week off within a Super season is a great thing for their entire year, not just for them, but for the club and for the country.”

Gill described the process as “not a big deal” and said that there are different approaches to each situation and player.

“Essentially there’s sort of two levels of players. There’s a senior All Black who’s been around for a while and then there’s a new, young All Black that maybe only played this year, so there’s sort of two categories,” Gill told Mark Stafford on Sport Nation NZ.

Related

Rassie Erasmus offers view on All Blacks coaching race

“But I don’t know who’s going to get it (the All Blacks job).”

Read Now

“One category is just play them, and then the Super Rugby clubs will make a plan that they think’s right for them, so that might be All Blacks having the rest during Super Rugby. That’s got nothing to do with your All Blacks coaches looking after a key player of theirs.

“Likewise, a senior All Black, let’s just pick one out. Will Jordan one of the best fullbacks in the world, is likely to have one week prescribed rest that the Crusaders get to decide when they do it and how they do it, so they manage their squad based on some guiding principles.

“So that’s as complicated as we get, and so it’s not that big a deal, it’s what good coaches will do anyway.

“They’ll look after the squad, you need a Super Rugby team to get into the finals and then be firing on all cylinders. And you don’t get there by having every single one of your key players playing 80 minutes week in, week out.

“So individualised, not really, but it’s more a couple of different categories, and then the clubs figure out how it works for them, without compromising their ability to put their best team out week on week.”

{{item.title}}

2 Comments
S
SB 5 days ago

The challenge people don’t understand is playing rugby from February through to November is impossible, physically and mentally. The long season a rugby player has in New Zealand is not great for the athletes longevity or performance.

Very interesting words. Yet when French players are starting pre season in August and playing right until June, this was not acknowledged at all by the Kiwi media last year. One of the great luxuries that All Black players have is being paid by the union, which means they can get these benefits. For example, Scott Barrett getting many months off this year is fantastic for the player to recover well.

T
Thomas K 5 days ago

Exactly. One hundred percent.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eric Elwood 5 minutes ago
'It’s obviously well-documented': Ronan Kelleher on what Ireland expect from Scots

Ireland will try to strangle Scotland. Ireland have shown vulnerabilities out wide which Scotland will exploit unless dealt with. Scotland also attacked through the centre, as Ireland did versus England. Townsend says Scotland just played naturally by getting the ball into space and away from the contact. They also had a magnificent contestable kick strategy.

A danger for Scotland is that they were clearly physically and emotionally down a level from the English match to the Wales match. Ireland rotated somewhat against Wales and rose higher from the Italy match to the England match. Ireland have an extra days recovery also.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

He looks burnt out.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I see it a bit differently Tom. Missed tackles in particular - over the last 3 tests - very concerning.

But yes there were a few players that put it all out there.



...

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 8 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

He shouldn't have. His decision making has been awful all along and he's continued relentlessly to get England to play a brand of rugby no other team is pursuing without any precedent for success at international level.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 8 minutes ago
England suffer brutal Tom Curry injury in warm-up before Italy

Crikey - Sale will struggle losing both Curry’s and from Borthwick’s reaction, the Tom Curry injury doesn’t look like an easy one to get over.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 9 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Is it still innovative if you keep doing the same thing long enough for other teams to figure it out?

83 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I'm pretty sure he's said before or at least heavily implied he wants nothing to do with it. The RFU should certainly try but I'm very confident they wouldn't get him. I'm not sure he feels that patriotic about English rugby union, I don't think he really identifies with the rich boys of the RFU. He never even played rugby union as far as I remember.

59 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

I think we’re not understanding each other…

It’s somewhat normal since we don’t share the same starting point at all. You believe, in my opinion wrongly, that the problem came from the assistants and not from Razor himself.



...

32 Go to comments
J
JoBe 10 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

I understand your logic but, IMHO, the RFU are backs to the wall and as it stands I believe they will be happy if England can get out of the group stage next year (not something that can be taken for granted currently). Whoever they appoint needs to be given a long term aim, win the WC in 2031.

59 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 10 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

That debacle is what had me convinced SB wouldn’t last beyond 2024.

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

I just don’t see where he will get one unless he is injured.

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

Well they had the next best thing to Nienaber in Felix. Perhaps if they had been able to retain him…

59 Go to comments
T
Tom 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

There were some poor performances and some individual moments of stupidity etc but it's the systemic issues which concerned me more than individual players actions.

83 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 11 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

Nb said it was innovation and taking England to new levels…

83 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Well they couldn’t have learnt from the lesson in 2025 against the wallabies and apply it to their game in 2024 against the Irish, now could they?

16 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
The Gregor Townsend verdict as France win sets up Six Nations title finale

She was saying the same thing to Townsend after the French match. Agreed, Italy beat England. In Ireland the commentators were more realistic seeing a huge improvement by Ireland in that match v Italy and acknowledging that Italy deserved the 7 points needed for a draw.

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 13 minutes ago
Murrayfield mind blown: Four takeaways as Scotland count cost of win

The French have consistently taken their foot off the gas in the middle of tests for a while now.

Scotland were perfectly poised to punish them for it.



...

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 15 minutes ago
England humbled in Rome as Italy pile pressure on Borthwick reign

Yep, the only successful appointment was Felix Jones and he clearly didn't want to be part of SB’s culture.

Lee Blackett is a promising attack coach who's been hamstrung clearly by the others coaches looming over him



...

39 Go to comments
P
PMcD 15 minutes ago
One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

They may not give him the job but if they interviewed him, he would certainly give them a few different thoughts to consider about what he thinks needs to change.

That’s the bit I think NZ missed with their “no outsider policy”. You don’t have to give them the job but just listen what the best minds on the planet think about where you are and what you need to change - it’s almost free consultancy when you think of it that way.



...

59 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Did they? They made the exact same same error in the first test v Ireland in ‘24. Maybe getting the win in that match disguised the issue, but SA certainly had not learned that lesson when facing Australia.

16 Go to comments
