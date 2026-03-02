Northern Edition
International

Rassie Erasmus offers view on All Blacks coaching race

Rassie Erasmus, Coach of South Africa looks on as the team warms up prior to the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given his take on the ongoing coaching vacancy in New Zealand with the All Blacks.

The All Blacks have been without a head coach since January 15, when NZR announced publicly that former head coach Scott Robertson would depart his role immediately.

With discussions circulating around rugby circles about the possible timeline of when a new head coach could be announced, the Springboks’ head coach was asked about who he thinks it may be.

Erasmus and the Springboks are set to play the All Blacks in a four-Test “greatest rivalry” tour later this year, where the New Zealand side will also take on the South African URC sides.

Speaking to South African media in the past couple of days, the 53-year-old Springboks head coach explained his thoughts on the two leading candidates, Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie.

“Jamie Joseph is a little bit older than me, I played against him. Tony coached with him, for about nine or 10 years (especially) in Japan, if I’m right,” Erasmus said.

“I think if you go (on) aura and Dave Rennie might give me a klap (smack) if I say this, but if you take the coaches in the world and he (Joseph) walks into a room, I’m talking about him, where he’s played and what he’s done, how hard he’s always worked, all the coaches that have worked with him say he works unbelievably hard, players say they feel comfortable under him.

“So, I don’t know which one is the right one, but both will be great.”

All Blacks performance chief of 18 years departs for NFL

Dr Nic Gill is leaving his All Blacks post after 18 years as the team's Head of Athlete Health & Performance, with a role at the NFL's Baltimore Ravens set to commence in April.

Read Now
Erasmus added that Rennie’s coaching style at the international level, based on his understanding, was different, but it has seemed to work in the past.

“I think Dave Rennie coached Glasgow but also the Chiefs. Didn’t he coach the Chiefs for a long time? I can ask Tony Brown later, he knows him obviously really well as well,” the Springboks head coach explained to reporters in Cape Town.

“As a South African coaching against him, I think he might get it right at Test level but as far as I understood he had no mercy for guys (his players). Not in a bad way but driven to get them ready for Saturday.

“I think they called it Rennie’s Time, where they had contact on a Thursday prior to matches. Can you do that in the international squad? I think you can.

“But I don’t know who’s going to get it (the All Blacks job).”

Salakaia-Loto: 'Now I'm older, I know not be stupid and go over the edge at times'

Declan Meredith: 'Everyone's been asking, is there competition?'

All Black prop to spend three weeks on sidelines for 'dangerous play'

Liam Messam: The origin of Chiefs Mana, the 2012-13 titles, and Dave Rennie

Comments

12 Comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 5 days ago

NZRU is joke 🤣


Who ever takes over as next coach good luck …

Whatever happens this year …

Go the All Blacks .

H
Harry 5 days ago

Apparently the NZRU have recently built a huge chimney at their offices. As I understand it there will be white smoke coming out the top of it when the new AB coach has been chosen

M
MM 4 days ago

Correct. It is the holiest and most revered coaching position on earth after all……

J
Jordon 4 days ago

Best comment I've seen on this website.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Will this be the smoke they ordinarily reserved for blowing up each others arses?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Let’s stop pretending it wasn’t going to be Joseph all along.


Rennie is plan B. In case Joseph says no to only having an 18 month contract. Which, quite honestly, would be a ridiculous offer for the most lauded, most difficult job in the rugby universe.


Can’t NZR back themselves to select a good coach worthy of 4 years at least?


Do they really need an 18 month probation?


Stop with the courting and pop the question already you non-committal mammas boys/girls!

S
SB 5 days ago

I think they called it Rennie’s Time, where they had contact on a Thursday prior to matches. Can you do that in the international squad? I think you can.

Interesting, test match thursday instead of test match wednesday.

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

Bit of a non-talk and trying to not upset anyone. To be fair I think he’s correct, he has no real play in this except to see what change it may make to the ABs and how they play.

P
PB 5 days ago

Well given it is pretty much a two horse race, Rassie and his team have a fair idea of how both potential coaches operate.


His coaching team is settled and will, potentially be the same until 2031, bar maybe Tony Brown.


Si for the Boks it is really business as usual.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
