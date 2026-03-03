Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
International

Dave Rennie sends 'no loyalties' All Blacks selection warning

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 04: New Zealand All Black Head Coach Dave Rennie speaks to media during a press conference on March 04, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dave Rennie was today announced as the new All Black Coach. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Dave Rennie has put forward a clean-slate selection policy for his All Blacks tenure, saying he has no pre-existing loyalties and every player will have to earn their place in his squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rennie was unveiled as the next All Blacks coach on Wednesday, nine years after he left New Zealand to coach the Glasgow Warriors, then the Wallabies, and later the Kobe Kobelco Steelers.

Rennie’s final Chiefs squad in 2017 did feature current All Blacks Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, and Anton Lienert-Brown, but that fact was out of sight, out of mind when the 62-year-old was asked about his familiarity with the current player pool.

VIDEO

“Whether I was coming back to this role or not, I watch every game of Super Rugby, I watch a lot of stuff happening up in the UK, and obviously we’ve got a competition that we play in, so I watch a fair bit of footy,” the coach explained.

“I’m not concerned about having an understanding of where players are at. But I’ll watch it (Super Rugby Pacific) closely, I’ll use a bit of analysis as well, and I’ll spend a bit of time down here in bye weeks. We’ll get support staff up so we can get a lot of planning around our game model, and then get a handful of things in place so when the players come, they’re ready to go.

“I guess one advantage is players are going to have to earn the right to wear the jersey; I’ve got no loyalties, I don’t come from a team where I’ve had a lot of these guys previously. So, I think that’s really exciting. We’ll select based on form.”

New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk said that part of the appointment process for the All Blacks coach role was consulting players, past and present, who were familiar with the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dave Rennie: 'I'm keen to bring some people in'

When New Zealand Rugby announced the departure of Robertson, some were shocked about how the assistants under the previous regime, Tamati Ellison, Scott Hansen, and Jason Ryan, kept their role in the team.

Read Now

Rennie’s selection policy will also involve identifying who can best execute his game plan, a game plan the coach says is already well-formed. When asked about strategy and culture, the coach reflected on his methods in previous roles.

“I think from a cultural point of view, I want to dig down into the legacy. I think what I’ve done well in other parts of the world is I’ve done a lot of research, I’ve spoken to a lot of people to get a bit of clarity around the direction we need to head in there. There are some fantastic people I can talk to and grow my understanding.

“I’m really clear on the type of game that we’ll want to play, and the detail within that; the type of athlete we’re going to need, and how we’re going to make shifts. I’m not going to go into massive detail about what that is or the changes that we want to make, because I don’t want to throw anyone in a previous regime under the bus.

“But I can assure you that I’ve watched a lot of footy already and I’ve got some firm ideas around the shifts we can make that’ll make us better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m looking forward to ripping in. We obviously won’t have access to players at the moment anyway, so there’s going to be a big focus around planning and detail with the group once we’ve sorted that out.”

Recommended

Rugby World Cup 2027 presale hits 750,000 tickets at record pace

'That's South Africa stuff': The stats that depict Dave Rennie's coaching style

Dave Rennie named All Blacks head coach

BREAKING

Stephen Larkham eyes more history with new Brumbies contract

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

45
2

Unconvinced Irish pundits offer one telling concession to Scotland

19
3

World Rugby Ranking winners from mad weekend weren't a Six Nations side

3
4

RFU statement: Steve Borthwick and England team

54
5

Antoine Dupont and Ben White had afters following in-game spat

7
6

Leicester Tigers statement: Hamish Watson

7

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

87
8

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

90

Comments

1 Comment
B
Blackmania 5 days ago

His message is already clear, pointing to a real direction. It’s a change from what we experienced previously…

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

125
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

119 Go to comments
f
frandinand 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 12 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

119 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 21 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

119 Go to comments
W
WJ 26 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 26 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

119 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 35 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

119 Go to comments
N
Neil 46 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.

9 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

He will find it tough to get into the squad.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.

119 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

…well maybe the first 60!

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻

SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Surely the Dunedin of the North😂

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.

Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Eric very good question… very difficult to back up that effort a week later.

119 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT