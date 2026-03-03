Rugby World Cup 2027 presale hits 750,000 tickets at record pace

Rugby World Cup 2027 tickets are flying off the shelves at a record rate, with more than 750,000 sold to fans from 135 countries.

Australia is set to host the largest-ever edition of rugby’s showpiece tournament next year, and demand for a piece of the action has never been higher, with over half of the presale tickets selling out within six hours of becoming available.

Ticket sales have already surpassed any previous edition of the tournament in pace, with fans from across the host nation leading the way. The Wallabies v All Blacks pool-stage game has seen particular interest, along with England v Wales, Ireland v Scotland, and, of course, the knockout-stage fixtures.

VIDEO

The expanded tournament format is being felt in the reach of the ticket sales, with Rugby World Cup newcomers Hong Kong China and returnees Zimbabwe well represented. The traditional rugby strongholds still make up the bulk of the purchases, with the top purchasing countries including:

1. Australia

2. United Kingdom

3. New Zealand

4. Japan

5. France

6. Ireland

7. United States of America

8. South Africa

9. Chile

10. Canada

There will be 52 matches played across the seven host cities at the tournament, meaning 2.5 million tickets in total will be available to fans, offering a huge number of opportunities to witness history in person.

Tickets will be available for every match at every price point, with a ballot process used when demand exceeds availability to ensure fairness. There will be one million tickets priced at AUD $100 or under, with prices starting at $40 for adults and $20 for children.

The next opportunity for fans to secure their tickets is in May’s Application Phase, which opens on Tuesday, the 19th, and will remain open for two weeks.

For fans interested in ticket-inclusive hospitality and travel packages, Rugby World Cup Experiences has packages available right now.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director Chris Stanley said: “Reaching more than 750,000 tickets sold with over 18 months to go until the tournament is a significant milestone and reflects the excitement building right across Australia and internationally.

“The strong demand in every Host City and across the globe demonstrates the appetite for a truly international celebration of rugby. This tournament will bring communities together and welcome fans from across the globe to experience rugby at its very best.

“With the Presale now closed, fans are encouraged to register ahead of the Application Phase in May so they don’t miss out on all the ticketing news.”

Visit the Rugby World Cup 2027 presale ticket site here.