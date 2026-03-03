Northern Edition
Six Nations

Ireland warned over the Wales side they will face after 'big boost'

By PA
Eddie James of Wales/ PA

Eddie James says Wales will take a front-foot approach against Ireland, despite being Guinness Six Nations underdogs.

Wales are 16-1 with some bookmakers to upset Ireland in Dublin on Friday night and end a run of 14 straight Six Nations defeats.

Steve Tandy’s side are bottom of the Championship after three rounds of matches, while Ireland revived title hopes after racking up their highest-ever points tally at Allianz Stadium with a stunning 42-21 victory over England.

VIDEO

“We don’t go into any game thinking we can’t win,” said Scarlets centre James.

“That’s not the mindset to have in any professional sport. We’re definitely going there to put our best foot forward and have a go at them.

Fixture
Six Nations
Ireland
27 - 17
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“Ireland are a top side, they’ve got threats everywhere and are a well-drilled team.

“But for us it’s building from our performance against Scotland and trying to implement that into Ireland.

“It’s going to be a big ask, but one we’re looking forward to.”

There were some positive signs for Wales against Scotland two weeks ago after crushing opening defeats to England and France.

Wales scored a couple of well-worked tries and led until five minutes from the end.

James said: “We played with a bit more intent. Not scared to make mistakes, attacking more with and without the ball.

“It was a big boost and the confidence has gone up 100 per cent.

“It’s about doing that away from home now. We’ve shown we can do it in front of 70,000 at home, it’s about taking it on the road now to Ireland.

“It’s obviously a big difference (playing at home), so we’ve got to bounce off each other, give each other energy, and be there mentally.”

James played his formative rugby at inside-centre before making the number 13 jersey for club and country his own this season.

It has allowed the 23-year-old from Carmarthen, who is 6ft 4in tall and weighs 17st 5lbs, to strike up a growing partnership with club colleague Joe Hawkins.

“I enjoy playing with Joe and we’ve got a good relationship off the pitch as well,” said James.

“The more games you play in any centre partnership you get a feel of what each other do.

“Joe reads the game well, he can carry the ball and he’s also a ball player.

“That’s good for me because I like carrying hard. He’s a smart player.”

