Six Nations

Steve Borthwick conducts mass overhaul with 6 England players axed entirely

Henry Arundell (R) and Ellis Genge of England look dejected after their defeat during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Six of the players who started in England’s Guinness Six Nations loss to Ireland have been dropped entirely by Steve Borthwick, with a further three dropped to the bench, for their round four clash with Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The six players to lose their place in the squad entirely are all in the backline, with Tommy Freeman the only player to feature at all, as England look to bounce back from consecutive losses to Scotland and Ireland. The Northampton Saint has moved infield to start at outside centre, where he started the first two matches of the Championship before moving to the wing, replacing the injured Ollie Lawrence.

Full-back Elliot Daly, wing Cadan Murley and inside centre Seb Atkinson have all come in for their first appearances of the Championship, while Tom Roebuck has returned to the starting XV after missing the match against Ireland. Fin Smith and Ben Spencer, meanwhile, will make their first starts of 2026, with Bath star replacing the injured Alex Mitchell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Championship with a hamstring issue.

VIDEO

In the pack, Jamie George has returned to the front-row, replacing Luke Cowan-Dickie, who was replaced before half time at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium against Ireland as the visitors raced to a 22-0 lead. Alex Coles will start in the second-row in place of Ollie Chessum, while Guy Pepper will return to the starting XV, having started in the first two rounds, with Henry Pollock returning to the bench.

The make-up of the bench is largely the same as the one that was tasked with trying to resuscitate a lifeless England team that were hammered 42-21 against Ireland. The only changes will see Cowan-Dickie, Chessum and Pollock operating as substitutes this week. Jack van Poorvliet and Marcus Smith, who were both thrown into action in the first half against Ireland, are the two options among the backs again.

Fixture
Six Nations
Italy
23 - 18
Full-time
England
All Stats and Data

Pepper’s return to the starting XV in the No.6 jersey means Tom Curry will shift to openside flanker, while Ben Earl, who will be earning his 50th England cap in Rome, will return to the back of the scrum after moving to the flank to accommodate Pollock at No.8 against Andy Farrell’s side.

With Freeman also moving positions, only three players have retained the same jersey as the one they wore against Ireland: props Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes, and captain Maro Itoje.

“We’re expecting a big test in Rome and it’s one the players are really looking forward to,” said Borthwick. “We know the challenge Italy will bring at the Stadio Olimpico, and we’ve selected a team we believe will deliver the level of performance we’re striving for.”

On Earl’s milestone, he added: “To reach 50 caps for England speaks volumes about Ben’s professionalism and the consistency of his performances. He’s an important leader within this group, someone who drives standards and brings energy every day. It’s a wonderful achievement and one he should be very proud of.”

England XV
15. Elliot Daly (Saracens)
14. Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
12. Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)
11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins)
10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)
9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)
2. Jamie George (Saracens)
3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens) (c)
5. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)
6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens)

Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)
17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks)
18. Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)
19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)
20. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)
21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)
22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)
23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

'In their psyche, their DNA... to change is difficult for England': Eddie Jones

Former England coach Eddie Jones has said that the pressure is no longer on England to "play better rugby" after their 12-match winning streak came to a shuddering halt at the hands of Scotland and Ireland, rather the pressure is now just to win.

Read Now
Comments

41 Comments
J
JD 5 days ago

Obviously nothing personal, but how Itoje retains his place is a mystery. Perhaps he’s a protected species for some reason. Maybe the potential is there for him to return at some stage but right now he’s no more than a passenger.

J
Jacque 5 days ago

Nothing in that pack would scare opposition. I doubt they would dominate the teams ranked above them.

For their sake I hope they beat Italy.

E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

Italy will target the 13 channel just as Scotland did. Fin Smith’s more direct no10 style will hold the Italian defence and create more space out wide. Earl is on about “glints” English eyes but England could play reasonably well in this match and still lose.

Italy won’t be bullied. This is a momentous occasion. Italy will face England in front of 70,000 home supporters with every chance of winning. Massive intrigue for the neutral.

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Italy are dandering out to a home fixture against a big hitter as favourites. Deservedly on both teams recent form. Let's see how they wear it.


If they start fast, hit hard and start knocking England back early doors, they keep the crowd in it. 16th man may just be the difference.


I was at the 2013 game and it was clear by 50 mins, that crowd knew they were getting it done.


Italy have plenty of youth but also plenty of them on their 3rd or 4th campaign. I think plenty is falling in their favour

A
AA 6 days ago

Will Borthwick get rid of ford altogether. His negative influence with his training/ kick strategy has hampered the other 2 10,s .

With Ojomo, Furbank, F Smith and M Smith , England have enough cover at 10 without an old guard getting in the way. O Farrell is a good example in recent times.

Time to put out to pasture George .

Purleeeease.

S
SB 6 days ago

Good luck for the team to be cohesive against a settled Italian side.

A
AA 6 days ago

Has it become apparent to everyone how bad it has become when we are all hoping England can beat Italy. No disrespect to Italy .

Borthwick and the RFU should be ashamed.

J
John Breslin 5 days ago

Maro is running on fumes. Hard to drop a captain but he's miles off it. Miles.


Not a shock with his recent personal trauma on the back of a punishing summer schedule, but this doesn't look like a decisive selection by Borthwick.


It looks knee jerk to shut a few folks up. His back row selections - assuming Italy can and will go with form - are borderline insulting to the Italians.


I think Italy will eat and shite them at the breakdown which is where they can win the game.


If England's kicking game doesn't gel early, it could follow the trend of the last couple of games.


Italy outmuscled Scotland, Ireland and held their own against France. Lots of luck, lads

T
TheNotoriousFig 6 days ago

That is a side full of very good players. I have not seen enough of Seb Atkinson to comment. Clearly, Ford, Dingwall, Steward and Arundell are paying the price for the last result. It would have made sense to me to have F Smith play alongside Dingwall as they do for club. Pollock to cover wing and wing forward?

I think this England team have enough power and experience to win comfortably. They have a couple of heads up runners and should give it a go.


I just hope Italy deliver a performance and make a real go of it.

T
Tom 6 days ago

Dingwall was clearly brought in to play with Smith, shows a lack of conviction that Borthwick never managed to get them on the pitch together. Dingwall isn't a test match player in my eyes though, he's had quite a few caps and had very few impactful moments. Atkinson is a much better player, I'm still not sure he's England's answer at 12 but he's a lot more talented than Dingwall.

u
unknown 6 days ago

Once again England will be underpowered .. thanks to the selection of Pepper, Earl and Curry making up the back row .. and dropping Cheshum (who’s been one of England's best carriers so far!!)

Spencer is a fine club player, but he’s a fraction off the pace at test level.

So, if England lose the battle of the breakdown (as they comprehensively did against both Scotland and Ireland) .. then they are in a world of trouble.

England play their best rugby when they operate at tempo .. but recently it’s been a case of two phases and then kick it back to the opposition (usually conceding a penalty or card in the process!)

Borthwick simply HAS to get get his team playing at pace again!

T
Tom 6 days ago

I don't get how anyone can look at England's performances and think Ben Spencer is part of the solution…

T
Tom 6 days ago

Murley and Spencer 😑

u
unknown 6 days ago

Based on this selection, Borthwick is laying the blame for the past two games solely on the backs. This ignores the fact England were dominated at the breakdown and physically overpowered. Borthwick himself even admitted England lacked physicality yet the same forwards (albeit shuffled) are involved. The 5x7 approach isn’t working as we are not clearing out rucks well enough nor are we turning over the ball. We need more ballast to improve the ruck clear out and make dominant tackles. The back row also lacks gainline busting ball carriers which would help the attack. Itoje should be stood down for his own good as he has been well off the pace. In all the thinking just appears to be muddled and shows Borthwick is out of his depth

G
GS 5 days ago

So Borthers’ answer is to bring in a load of new combinations in the backs, using guys with little or no international game time in the last few months ? That stinks of knee jerk. Still it will give the suits an excuse to not sack at least El Abd and Wiggy if not all (except Sinfield)

P
PMcD 5 days ago

The last two games were lost up front but the failure of the backs to execute with the considerable possession was a concern.


I have sympathy for the injuries to Mitchell & Lawrence but having finally selected Fin Smith, this is hardly the backline anyone would expect to play to his strengths.


What are the fans seeing that the England selection is blind to at the moment? If you have a ball in hand execution issue in the backs, why not play;


Spencer, Smith, Daly, Dingwall, Slade, Freeman, Furbank (or Hendy). For a short turnaround, this would be your best attacking players (Saints) with two experienced players that can step in at late notice (Slade & Daly - which is why they are in the squad).


It just feels more muddled thinking from Borthers.

P
PMcD 6 days ago

I don’t really understand the reason for this selection (other than the last 2 games have been so bad).


The back 3 would have been better as Roebuck (11), Freeman (14) & Daly (15).


I then think Fin Smith (10), Dingwall (12) & Slade (13) would have made more sense than what we have ended with.


You basically have 2 inexperienced centres, who aren’t used to playing with the 10 instead of 2 experienced centres, with 10/12 used to playing with each other each week.


I honestly don’t get some of the logic being applied in these decisions.

P
PMcD 6 days ago

It sort of flies in the face of everything, these lot haven’t been trusted to date, so we drop the entire back line and put them all in.


It looks a little desperate and comes back to Borthwick’s selection process being poor, which is part of the problem.

J
John Breslin 6 days ago

Agree. It's forecast as dry with sunny intervals and a slight breeze. He seems to be trying to refine his kicking game and banking on that.


The breakdown has been a super strength for Italy and only their handling stopped them squeezing France last time out.


Assuming that Italy can go with Cannone, Zuliani & Lamaro, they’ll have the consistency of having played the last 3 games in addition to their abilities.


Advantage firmly with Italy in the back row at least

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

I agree with you mostly. Ironically, I think the 5x7 approach probably makes more sense against Italy, certainly, than against France with their large pack.


Italy are very quick to the breakdowns and so I suspect the 5x7 helps england protect their ball. The Italians are excellent at disrupting the rucks.


My concern with the English backline changes is whether this combination of backs is defensively ready - the Italian attack is very good imho. Particularly in the midfield.


But trying something different was well overdue and I’m keen to see how Finn Smith responds to what has become a, strangely, high pressure match.


I feel like Italy wins this one. By 1 point. But if I put money on it England will certainly win it.


So conflicted.

u
unknown 6 days ago

We need to blood another hooker in before the World Cup, dan or oghre on the bench surely, as well as proper ball carrying number 8. Not a fan of freeman playing 13 - he limits the ball to the wingers significantly.


Nice to see fin smith and seb Atkinson given a run together.

