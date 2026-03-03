Crusaders without two key players as star hooker returns to face Blues

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney will be without two key All Blacks for their trip to take on the Blues this weekend at Eden Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Tamaiti Williams and Will Jordan will miss the all-important Kiwi derby this weekend, with Jordan being absent from the matchday 23, while Williams is suspended for three weeks for his dangerous cleanout on All Black teammate Tupou Vaa’i.

Penney will welcome back experienced hooker Codie Taylor for the Blues encounter, with George Bell out with a foot injury for the next two-to-four weeks.

Taylor missed the Crusaders’ matchup against the Chiefs last weekend in Hamilton due to bruised ribs, an injury he picked up against the Brumbies in round two.

Rivez Reihana returns from injury to start in the No.10 jersey, shifting impressive first-five Taha Kemara to the fullback position.

VIDEO

Penney and his coaching staff have opted for the 6-2 split on the bench for this weekend’s clash, with both Will Tucker and Xavier Saifoloi joining the bench.

The Crusaders’ head coach said the group enjoyed the victory over the Chiefs, but didn’t spend too much time celebrating with an important game this Saturday.

“Early in the week was awesome. It feels today like we’ve got our game face on again. One win doesn’t make a season, but the energy was great and everyone’s done a great job keeping things grounded as we look forward to heading up to Eden Park,” he said.

On Kemara’s shift to fullback, Penney explained that he’s no stranger to that position.

“He’s got all the attributes you need. He’s very fit, quick, great in the air and on the ground, and he’s got a strong kicking game. We’re really comfortable with him back there,” Penney added.

Crusaders team to face the Blues:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Antonio Shalfoon

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Dom Gardiner

7. Ethan Blackadder

8. Christian Lio?Willie

9. Noah Hotham

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili (C)

13. Leicester Fainga’anuku

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Taha Kemara

Reserves: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. Finlay Brewis 18. Seb Calder 19. Will Tucker 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. Xavier Saifoloi 23. Dallas McLeod

Players unavailable for selection due to injury:

Tahlor CAHILL: Shoulder, 1-3 weeks

George BELL: Foot, 2-4 weeks

Johnny MCNICHOLL: Hamstring, 4-6 weeks

Liam JACK: Hamstring, 4-6 weeks

Maloni KUNAWAVE: Hamstring, 4-6 weeks

Macca SPRINGER: Quad, 4-6 weeks

Cooper ROBERTS: Stress fracture (fibula), 4-6 weeks

Cullen GRACE: Knee, Unclear

Mitch DRUMMOND: Concussion, Unclear

Kershawl SYKES-MARTIN: Hip, Unclear

ADVERTISEMENT