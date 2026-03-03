Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders without two key players as star hooker returns to face Blues

Will Jordan of the Crusaders. Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney will be without two key All Blacks for their trip to take on the Blues this weekend at Eden Park.

Both Tamaiti Williams and Will Jordan will miss the all-important Kiwi derby this weekend, with Jordan being absent from the matchday 23, while Williams is suspended for three weeks for his dangerous cleanout on All Black teammate Tupou Vaa’i.

Penney will welcome back experienced hooker Codie Taylor for the Blues encounter, with George Bell out with a foot injury for the next two-to-four weeks.

Taylor missed the Crusaders’ matchup against the Chiefs last weekend in Hamilton due to bruised ribs, an injury he picked up against the Brumbies in round two.

Rivez Reihana returns from injury to start in the No.10 jersey, shifting impressive first-five Taha Kemara to the fullback position.

Penney and his coaching staff have opted for the 6-2 split on the bench for this weekend’s clash, with both Will Tucker and Xavier Saifoloi joining the bench.

The Crusaders’ head coach said the group enjoyed the victory over the Chiefs, but didn’t spend too much time celebrating with an important game this Saturday.

“Early in the week was awesome. It feels today like we’ve got our game face on again. One win doesn’t make a season, but the energy was great and everyone’s done a great job keeping things grounded as we look forward to heading up to Eden Park,” he said.

On Kemara’s shift to fullback, Penney explained that he’s no stranger to that position.

“He’s got all the attributes you need. He’s very fit, quick, great in the air and on the ground, and he’s got a strong kicking game. We’re really comfortable with him back there,” Penney added.

Crusaders team to face the Blues: 

1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Antonio Shalfoon
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dom Gardiner
7. Ethan Blackadder
8. Christian Lio?Willie
9. Noah Hotham
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Sevu Reece
12. David Havili (C)
13. Leicester Fainga’anuku
14. Chay Fihaki
15. Taha Kemara
Reserves: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. Finlay Brewis 18. Seb Calder 19. Will Tucker 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. Xavier Saifoloi 23. Dallas McLeod

Players unavailable for selection due to injury: 

Tahlor CAHILL: Shoulder, 1-3 weeks
George BELL: Foot, 2-4 weeks
Johnny MCNICHOLL:  Hamstring, 4-6 weeks
Liam JACK:  Hamstring, 4-6 weeks
Maloni KUNAWAVE:  Hamstring, 4-6 weeks
Macca SPRINGER:  Quad, 4-6 weeks
Cooper ROBERTS:  Stress fracture (fibula), 4-6 weeks
Cullen GRACE:  Knee, Unclear
Mitch DRUMMOND: Concussion, Unclear
Kershawl SYKES-MARTIN: Hip, Unclear

Comments

1 Comment
C
Cantab 5 days ago

The absence of Jordan & Williams is a body blow to the Crusaders chances of upsetting the Blues on their home turf. Blues will go into this match up as clear favorites however the Crusaders have a reputation for overcoming adversity and are always a dangerous side.

