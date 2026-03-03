All Blacks duo return for key Hurricanes clash against Waratahs

Clark Laidlaw has had the luxury of calling upon two of his All Blacks stars for the first time this season, for this weekend’s game against the Waratahs, after falling short against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka last week.

Hurricanes co-captain and All Blacks loose-forward Du’Plessis Kirifi goes straight into the starting lineup, shifting Brayden Iose to the bench.

All Blacks prop Pasilio Tosi also makes his first Super Rugby Pacific appearance of the season, after missing the first two games through a minor injury.

Isaia Walker-Leawere starts in the second row, with experienced loose-forward Brad Shields as lock cover on the bench.

All Blacks halfback Cameron Roigard will make his 50th Hurricanes appearance on Friday night against the Waratahs, where he will play alongside Callum Harkin again at first-five.

Laidlaw explained that his side is expecting the Waratahs to be on form, especially after their round three bye.

“The match this weekend is going to be a good battle. We haven’t played over here for a couple of years now, so I’m sure the Waratahs are looking forward to welcoming us here,” Laidlaw said.

“They’re coming off a bye week, so they’ll be ready to go. We feel really prepared. We’ve travelled well and recovered well from Fiji. There are no major injuries, so the boys are in good spirits and are ready to go on Friday night.”

On Roigard’s 50th appearance, the Hurricanes head coach acknowledges how hard it is to reach 50 games.

“It’s never easy getting to 50 games in Super Rugby. He’s become a massive part of our team, a key player and a key leader with 49 games under his belt, and I’m sure he’s got a whole heap ahead of him,” Laidlaw said.

“It’s an important milestone for the players when they get 50 Super Rugby games, so we look forward to putting in a performance that makes us proud for him and his occasion, and that’s good enough to get the win.”

HURRICANES TEAM TO PLAY WARATAHS (Hurricanes caps and players’ clubs in brackets)

Xavier Numia (78 – Oriental Rongotai) Asafo Aumua (77 – Avalon RFC) Pasilio Tosi (39 – Paremata-Plimmerton) Warner Dearns (2 – Napier Pirates) Isaia Walker-Leawere (80 – Ruatoria City Sports Club) Devan Flanders (58 – Havelock North RFC) Du’Plessis Kirifi (93 – Northern United RFC) – co-captain Peter Lakai (39 – Petone RFC) Cam Roigard (49 – Onewhero RFC) Callum Harkin (12 – Old Boys University) Fehi Fineanganofo (14 – Oriental Rongotai) Jordie Barrett (113 – Coastal RFC) – co-captain Billy Proctor (70 – Marist St Pats RFC) Bailyn Sullivan (41 – Wainuiomata) Josh Moorby (40 – Te Awamutu Sport Rugby Club) Jacob Devery (19 – Hastings Rugby & Sports Club) Siale Lauaki (6 – Northern United RFC) Tevita Mafileo (59 – Johnsonville RFC) Brad Shields (130 – Petone RFC) Brayden Iose (53 – Kia Toa RFC) Ereatara Enari (14 – Lincoln University) Lucas Cashmore (1 – Upper Hutt Rams) Jone Rova (2 – Lincoln University)

UNAVAILABLE DUE TO INJURY

Taine Roiri (hamstring): 6 weeks

Jai Tamati (ankle): 7-9 weeks

Brett Cameron (knee): Expected to miss season

Harry Godfrey (knee): Expected to miss season

Ruben Love (ankle): 2-4 weeks

Josh Timu (foot): 5-7 weeks

