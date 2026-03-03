Waratahs get Wallabies duo back for Hurricanes hit-out

The Waratahs are out to end an eight-game losing streak against the Hurricanes this weekend, and will have the services of a returning Wallabies duo when they take the field at Allianz Stadium.

Folau Fainga’a will start his first gam of the year at hooker, and Andrew Kellaway has been named for his first appearance of 2026, starting at fullback.

The Tahs are well-rested after a bye week in round 3, which is more than can be said for their opponents, who faced trying conditions in Fiji as they suffered their first loss of the young season last weekend.

Other changes for the Sydneysiders include 22-year-old Leafi Talataina coming into the starting side on the blindside flank, and winger Triston Reilly returning to action to complement superstar Max Jorgensen on the right edge.

“The boys had some time off last week and have come back and trained well ahead of Friday night,” Waratahs head coach Dan McKellar said.

“The Hurricanes are a good side and we will no doubt see a different version of them, with difficult conditions against the Fijian Drua last weekend. It is going to be tough, but it is a challenge that this group wants and is ready for.

“Kells (Andrew Kellaway) has worked really hard in training and has earned his place. He brings experience, he is fresh, and he is ready.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 16 43 First try wins 20% Home team wins 60%

Waratahs team to play the Hurricanes

Tom Lambert (West Harbour Juniors, Sydney University) Folau Faingaa (Canterbury Juniors, Sydney University) Daniel Botha (Mosman Juniors, Sydney University) Matt Philip © (Newport Breakers, Sydney University) Miles Amatosero (South Coogee Red Devils, Gordon) Leafi Talataina (Endeavour Hills Rugby, Sydney University) Charlie Gamble (Saracens (Christchurch), Eastern Suburbs) Pete Samu (Moorabbin Rams, West Harbour) Jake Gordon (Canterbury Juniors, Sydney University) Lawson Creighton (North Rugby Union Junior Colts, Randwick) Max Jorgensen (Balmain Juniors, Randwick) Joey Walton (Warnervale Wildcats, Gordon) Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (Eastwood Juniors, Eastwood) Triston Reilly (Kempsey Cannonballs, Randwick) Andrew Kellaway (Hunters Hill, Randwick)

Replacements

16. Ioane Moananu (Marist Eastern, Two Blues)

17. Isaac Kailea (Melbourne Harlequins, Randwick

18. Siosifa Amone (Northern Suburbs Colts, Northern Suburbs)

19. Angus Blyth (Casuarina Beach Rugby Club, Northern Suburbs)

20. Clem Halaholo (Clovelly Eagles, Sydney University)

21. Teddy Wilson (Harbord Harlequins, Eastern Suburbs)

22. Jack Debreczeni (West Harbour Juniors, West Harbour)

23. Sid Harvey* (Narrabri Blue Boars, Eastern Suburbs)

*in line for Waratahs Super Rugby debut

Injury list

Eamon Doyle – ankle injury

Austin Durbidge – forearm

Harry Potter – toe

Angus Scott-Young – calf