Brumbies rest Rob Valetini for Reds, Slipper to equal all-time record
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has made just one change for his side’s showdown with the Queensland Reds in round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific season.
Fresh off signing a contract extension with the club, Larkham has rested Wallabies battering ram Rob Valetini for what is sure to be a fiery clash in Canberra.
Valetini’s absence means ex-Reds backrower Tuaina Taii Tualima comes into the reckoning for the first time in 2026, adding his might to the No.6 jersey.
Outside of that one change, the Brumbies are continuing to roll with as much continuity as possible in 2026, meaning a 202nd appearance for Super Rugby icon James Slipper, which will bring him even with Wyatt Crockett for the all-time Super Rugby appearances record.
The form of Declan Meredith and the impact value of Tane Edmed have kept the Wallabies playmaker on the bench, in on eof the other big storylines for the ACT men.
The Brumbies sit four competition points clear of the second-place Waratahs heading into the weekend’s action, and have a strong record against their Queensland counterparts in recent seasons.
Brumbies team to play the Reds
- James Slipper
- Billy Pollard
- Rhys van Nek
- Lachie Shaw
- Cadeyrn Neville
- Tuaina Taii Tualima
- Rory Scott
- Charlie Cale
- Ryan Lonergan (c)
- Declan Meredith
- Corey Toole
- David Feliuai
- Kadin Pritchard
- Ollie Sapsford
- Andy Muirhead
Finishers
16. Liam Bowron
17. Blake Schoupp
18. Tevita Alatini
19. Toby Macpherson
20. Luke Reimer
21. Klayton Thorn
22. Tane Edmed
23. Hudson Creighton
Injury list
Allan Alaalatoa, back
Lachlan Lonergan, knee
Tom Wright, knee
