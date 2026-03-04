Northern Edition
Highlanders handed All Black boost ahead of Force encounter

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph and the Highlanders have named their squad to take on the Western Force on Saturday afternoon, where they welcome back 23-Test All Black prop Angus Ta’avao.

Joseph’s side are back at home under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium this weekend, after their round three defeat against the Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

They will take on Simon Cron’s Force side, who overcame Moana Pasifika last Friday night in Pukekohe.

Ta’avao returns to the front row, giving 23-year-old Rohan Wingham a rest.

Oliver Haig and Will Stodart have switched roles, with Haig returning to the second row alongside Mitchell Dunshea.

One of last week’s try-scorers against the Reds, halfback Adam Lennox, switches to the bench, giving Folau Fakatava his third start of the season.

Joseph, who missed out on the All Blacks head coaching job, explained that they won’t underestimate the Force this weekend.

“We saw last week what they’re capable of. They’ll be upbeat and enjoying their New Zealand tour, so they’ll present challenges for us, no doubt,” Joseph said.

“We need to build on our start to the season, lift a notch or two, and convert more of the pressure we’re applying into points.”

Related

Champion de Crespigny returns at Puma's expense for Force

Western Force coach Simon Cron has been forced to make some calls due to movement in his squad, including the return of 2025 breakout star Nick Champion de Crespigny.

Read Now

Starting XV

  1. Ethan de Groot
  2. Jack Taylor
  3. Angus Ta’avao
  4. Oliver Haig
  5. Mitch Dunshea
  6. TK Howden
  7. Veveni Lasaqa
  8. Nikora Broughton
  9. Folau Fakatava
  10. Cameron Millar
  11. Jona Nareki
  12. Timoci Tavatavanawai
  13. Jonah Lowe
  14. Caleb Tangitau
  15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

  1. Soane Vikena
  2. Daniel Lienert-Brown
  3. Sefo Kautai
  4. Will Stodart
  5. Sean Withy
  6. Adam Lennox
  7. Reesjan Pasitoa
  8. Tanielu Tele’a

