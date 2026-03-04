Highlanders handed All Black boost ahead of Force encounter

Jamie Joseph and the Highlanders have named their squad to take on the Western Force on Saturday afternoon, where they welcome back 23-Test All Black prop Angus Ta’avao.

Joseph’s side are back at home under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium this weekend, after their round three defeat against the Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

They will take on Simon Cron’s Force side, who overcame Moana Pasifika last Friday night in Pukekohe.

Ta’avao returns to the front row, giving 23-year-old Rohan Wingham a rest.

Oliver Haig and Will Stodart have switched roles, with Haig returning to the second row alongside Mitchell Dunshea.

One of last week’s try-scorers against the Reds, halfback Adam Lennox, switches to the bench, giving Folau Fakatava his third start of the season.

Joseph, who missed out on the All Blacks head coaching job, explained that they won’t underestimate the Force this weekend.

“We saw last week what they’re capable of. They’ll be upbeat and enjoying their New Zealand tour, so they’ll present challenges for us, no doubt,” Joseph said.

“We need to build on our start to the season, lift a notch or two, and convert more of the pressure we’re applying into points.”

Starting XV

Ethan de Groot Jack Taylor Angus Ta’avao Oliver Haig Mitch Dunshea TK Howden Veveni Lasaqa Nikora Broughton Folau Fakatava Cameron Millar Jona Nareki Timoci Tavatavanawai Jonah Lowe Caleb Tangitau Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

Soane Vikena Daniel Lienert-Brown Sefo Kautai Will Stodart Sean Withy Adam Lennox Reesjan Pasitoa Tanielu Tele’a