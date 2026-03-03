Champion de Crespigny returns at Puma's expense for Force
Western Force coach Simon Cron has been forced to make some calls due to movement in his squad, including the return of 2025 breakout star Nick Champion de Crespigny.
The four-cap Wallaby’s return from a knee strain sees him slot straight back into the starting side at blindside flanker, pushing captain Jeremy Williams back to his familiar second row role, and relegating Los Pumas lock Franco Molina to the bench.
Ex-All Black George Bridge has traded places with emerging utility back Divad Palu, meaning Bridge will return to the wing as Palu moves into the No.13 jersey.
Brandon Paenga-Amosa missed the round 3 win over Moana Pasifika, but returns to the starting side in round 4, moving Nic Dolly back to the bench.
Henry Robertson replaces Agustin Moyano as the reserve halfback, with plenty of kicking expected under the roof in Dunedin.
Force team to play the Highlanders
- Tom Robertson (Dubbo Kangaroos / Kalamunda)
- Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Southern Districts / Kalamunda)
- Harry Johnson-Holmes (Wanderers JRC / Palmyra)
- Jeremy Williams (c) (Wahroonga Tigers / Joondalup Brothers)
- Darcy Swain (JCU Mariners / Associates)
- Nick Champion de Crespigny (vc) (Sydney University / Cottesloe)
- Carlo Tizzano (UWA / UWA)
- Vaiolini Ekuasi (East Tamaki / Kalamunda)
- Nathan Hastie (Wanneroo / Wanneroo)
- Ben Donaldson (vc) (Clovelly Eagles / Southern Lions)
- George Bridge (Ngatapa / Palmyra)
- Hamish Stewart (Toowoomba Bears / UWA)
- Divad Palu (Wahroonga Tigers / Nedlands)
- Darby Lancaster (Kempsey Cannonballs / Nedlands)
- Mac Grealy (Souths Kookaburras / Perth Bayswater)
Reserves
16. Nic Dolly (Eastwood / UWA)
17. Sef Fa’agase (Beaudesert Warriors / Wests Scarborough)
18. Misinale Epenisa (Toloa Old Boys / Southern Lions)
19. Franco Molina (Jockey Club Cordoba / Perth Bayswater)
20. Will Harris (Norths Pirates / Joondalup Brothers)
21. Henry Robertson (Scone Brumbies / Wests Scarborough)
22. Max Burey (Wagga Crows / Wests Scarborough)
23. Kurtley Beale (Hunters Hill / UWA)
injury list
Feao Fotuaika (foot) – medium term
Dylan Pietsch (foot) – medium term
Alex Harford (shoulder) – long term
Doug Philipson (knee) – long term
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.