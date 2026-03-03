Champion de Crespigny returns at Puma's expense for Force

Western Force coach Simon Cron has been forced to make some calls due to movement in his squad, including the return of 2025 breakout star Nick Champion de Crespigny.

The four-cap Wallaby’s return from a knee strain sees him slot straight back into the starting side at blindside flanker, pushing captain Jeremy Williams back to his familiar second row role, and relegating Los Pumas lock Franco Molina to the bench.

Ex-All Black George Bridge has traded places with emerging utility back Divad Palu, meaning Bridge will return to the wing as Palu moves into the No.13 jersey.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa missed the round 3 win over Moana Pasifika, but returns to the starting side in round 4, moving Nic Dolly back to the bench.

Henry Robertson replaces Agustin Moyano as the reserve halfback, with plenty of kicking expected under the roof in Dunedin.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 25 26 First try wins 100% Home team wins 100%

Force team to play the Highlanders

Tom Robertson (Dubbo Kangaroos / Kalamunda) Brandon Paenga-Amosa (Southern Districts / Kalamunda) Harry Johnson-Holmes (Wanderers JRC / Palmyra) Jeremy Williams (c) (Wahroonga Tigers / Joondalup Brothers) Darcy Swain (JCU Mariners / Associates) Nick Champion de Crespigny (vc) (Sydney University / Cottesloe) Carlo Tizzano (UWA / UWA) Vaiolini Ekuasi (East Tamaki / Kalamunda) Nathan Hastie (Wanneroo / Wanneroo) Ben Donaldson (vc) (Clovelly Eagles / Southern Lions) George Bridge (Ngatapa / Palmyra) Hamish Stewart (Toowoomba Bears / UWA) Divad Palu (Wahroonga Tigers / Nedlands) Darby Lancaster (Kempsey Cannonballs / Nedlands) Mac Grealy (Souths Kookaburras / Perth Bayswater)

Reserves

16. Nic Dolly (Eastwood / UWA)

17. Sef Fa’agase (Beaudesert Warriors / Wests Scarborough)

18. Misinale Epenisa (Toloa Old Boys / Southern Lions)

19. Franco Molina (Jockey Club Cordoba / Perth Bayswater)

20. Will Harris (Norths Pirates / Joondalup Brothers)

21. Henry Robertson (Scone Brumbies / Wests Scarborough)

22. Max Burey (Wagga Crows / Wests Scarborough)

23. Kurtley Beale (Hunters Hill / UWA)

injury list

Feao Fotuaika (foot) – medium term

Dylan Pietsch (foot) – medium term

Alex Harford (shoulder) – long term

Doug Philipson (knee) – long term