Ex-All Black to make Moana Pasifika debut against former club

Moana Pasifika have named three debutants for their round four clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton, including former All Black Augustine Pulu.

The 36-year-old halfback made two appearances for the All Blacks in 2014 and has since played for the All Blacks Sevens and the Tongan national team.

Pulu’s debut comes against the club he started his Super Rugby journey with, and at the stadium he won a Super Rugby title at in 2013. Pulu joined Moana over the offseason after six seasons with the Hino Red Dolphins in Japan.

Fellow halfback Joel Lam is also a potential club debutant in the contest, with the Christchurch product owning one Crusaders cap from 2023. Lam made his Manu Samoa debut in last year’s Pacific Nations Cup.

Playmaker Tyler Pulini is a Moana Pasifika U20 product and third potential debutant in the contest, looking to be the club’s next big success story. The 20-year-old Westlake Boys High School product also has international experience with Tonga.

Star playmaker Patrick Pellegrini has been named on the bench for the contest alongside the youngsters, and told RugbyPass prior to the season that the Chiefs were the team he most wanted to beat in 2026, as the only team Moana are yet to defeat in the club’s young history.

Moana Pasifika head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga added context to what makes the men from Hamilton so difficult to beat ahead of Friday’s fixture.

“The Chiefs always bring a great challenge, and we know that we need to be accurate and come out strong from the start,” Umaga said of the contest.

“As a team, we’re focused on trusting what we can do and going out there and executing our game plan.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 61 17 First try wins 100% Home team wins 60%

Moana Pasifika team to play the Chiefs

Abraham Pole (Harbour Hawks) Millennium Sanerivi (College Rifles) Chris Apoua (Mid Northern Rugby) Tom Savage (North Shore Rugby) Allan Craig (Mid Northern Rugby) Miracle Faiilagi (captain) / (Auckland Marist) Semisi Paea (Whakarewarewa) Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa (Auckland Marist) Augustine Pulu (Otahuhu Rugby) * Jackson Garden-Bachop (Northern United Rugby) Solomon Alaimalo (Otamatea Hawks) Ngani Laumape (Kia Toa RFC) Tevita Latu (Sydenham Rugby Club) Tevita Ofa (Manurewa Rugby Club) Glen Vaihu (Western Districts)

Reserves

16. Samiuela Moli (Harelquins RFC)

17. Malakai Hala-Ngatai (Kia Toa RFC)

18. Lolani Faleiva (Taradale Rugby)

19. Ofa Tauatevalu (Kia Toa RFC)

20. Ola Tauelangi (Gordon Rugby Club)

21. Joel Lam (Burnside RFC) *

22. Patrick Pellegrini (West Harbour RFC)

23. Tyler Pulini (Takapuna RFC) *

Injury list

Tito Tuipulotu (shoulder)

Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou (neck)

Jimmy Tupou (calf)

Tupou Afungia (concussion)

Konrad Toleafoa (neck)

Jonathan Taumateine (knee)

Melani Matavao (calf)

Julian Savea (groin)

Lalomilo Lalomilo (concussion)

Israel Leota (ankle)

William Havili (neck)