12:01pm, 15 January 2021

Richard Cockerill admits it has been mixed luck on the injury front for Edinburgh ahead of Saturday’s rearranged derby clash with Glasgow.

The teams are hoping it is third time lucky as they look to fulfil their twice-postponed 1872 Cup clash at Scotstoun.

Their latest attempt to play the game last week was foiled just 30 minutes before kick-off as the frozen pitch was deemed unplayable.

However, the call-off has given Scotland lock Ben Toolis time to shake off an ankle knock and rejoin Grant Gilchrist – who was scheduled to make his own return after a three month lay-off – in the Edinburgh boiler room.

But it is not all positive for head coach Cockerill, who has seen international forwards Stuart McInally (neck strain) and Jamie Ritchie (head) both ruled out with training ground injuries.

Cockerill said: “It was frustrating for everyone involved not to have the gamed played last weekend, but the safety of the players was paramount, and the right decision was made.

“Our last match remains the 10-7 win over Glasgow at home last month and we’ve had another week to prepare and work on elements we’re looking to improve, as have the Warriors.

“It’s disappointing to lose a couple of players since we last named the team but it’ll be good to see Gilcho and Ben make their comeback as both players will bring a lot of experience and quality.

“As I said last time round, these derby matches mean a lot to us. That message and our motivation hasn’t changed, and we’ll be going out there to find a way to win for league points and our supporters.”

Cockerill has made just three changes to last week’s starting XV.

Hooker David Cherry and flanker Magnus Bradbury are promoted from the bench to take the slots left by McInally and Ritchie.

The pack is completed by props Rory Sutherland and Simon Berghan, who join Cherry in the front-row, while number eight Bill Mata and openside flanker Hamish Watson accompany Bradbury in the loose forwards.

The unaltered back line sees full-back Blair Kinghorn combine with the reselected wings Eroni Sau and Jack Blain. Mark Bennett and Chris Dean slot in at centre while stand-off Jaco Van Der Walt and scrum-half Nic Groom keep their places.

Scotland prop WP Nel will make his 150th appearance for the club from the bench.