Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: England's Tom Willis faces career defining decision

Tom Willis of England during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on September 15, 2025 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Saracens are facing a battle to keep hold of England No. 8 Tom Willis, who could join older brother Jack in France when his contract with the former Premiership and European champions runs out at the end of the season.

Willis, 26, who has won eight England caps, played in France for Bordeaux when Wasps went into administration, making 19 appearances and helping them reach a Top 14 semi-final.

Fissler Confidential understands that his CV is circulating among French clubs in an attempt to drum up interest, which would be a massive blow for Saracens as well as England coach Steve Borthwick.

Northampton Saints will get a boost from the news that Gregor Townsend has been lined up for a permanent move to Newcastle Red Bulls after the 2027 World Cup.

Red Bulls have employed Townsend on a 30-day-a-year contract as their global rugby advisor, and there is already speculation that he could join the PREM Rugby outfit much sooner than 2027.

A name heavily linked with Newcastle was Saints boss Phil Dowson, who began his career in the North East and has yet to be offered a new contract by the former Premiership champions, despite being in the final year of his deal.

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam admits that there have been approaches for his players from R360, with new signing Louis Rees-Zammit known to be one of the big names on their shopping list.

The former Wales international signed a one-year deal with the Bears after spending a year in the NFL and scored a try on his debut against Leicester Tigers. Lam believes that loyalty went out of the window with professionalism.

“I know a few of the guys have been approached, and that is their business. All we can control is who is here now. Loyalty in rugby went out when it became professional. We are loyal to players who sign up here,” he said.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, the NRL’s leading try-scorer who is leaving the Sydney Roosters in 2026 when his contract runs out, has ruled out a move to Europe, according to well-placed Fissler Confidential sources.

Nawaqanitawase, who is switching codes to play in the 2027 World Cup, which Australia is hosting, had been linked with a move to the Top 14 with his CV doing the rounds, but we have been told that is not now happening.

We have been told that he wants to stay close to home and may have a stint in Japan before joining one of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises ahead of the World Cup.

Steve Diamond has told friends he wants to return to coaching as soon as possible following his shock sacking by Newcastle Red Bulls earlier this week, just one game into the new PREM Rugby campaign.

Diamond was harshly shown the door by the club’s Austrian energy drinks owners after helping the club through the worst period in their history, before using his contacts to bring together a squad that should be competitive.

Fissler Confidential understands that Diamond, who was sent out to perform media duties just hours before leaving, was linked with Harlequins this summer and will consider moving anywhere in the world for his next coaching gig.

England have opened talks with Sale Sharks about Byron McGuigan becoming their ‘edge defence’ coach after he impressed on their summer tour to Argentina and the USA.

McGuigan worked alongside Lee Blackett in South America, who has landed a full-time role on Steve Borthwick’s staff, and could be asked to do the job alongside his role at the PREM Rugby outfit.

It is understood that McGuigan turned down an approach from Scotland to replace Steve Tandy, which led them to Northampton Saints’ Lee Radford, who will combine jobs until the summer, when he will leave Franklin’s Gardens.

Northampton Saints have landed German-born Italian international hooker Marco Manfredi from United Rugby Championship side Benetton Rugby.

Manfredi, 26, made five appearances and scored two tries in Treviso and had a long spell with Zebre before moving to their URC rivals at the start of last season. He is a replacement for Curtis Langdon, who has had a shoulder operation.

“I’m super excited to be a part of Northampton Saints. I can’t wait to get playing with the lads. I know the history of Northampton and how far back the club goes, and I am pleased to be able to play a part in that,” he said.

Former Wales winger Josh Adams looks poised to leave Cardiff when his contract runs out at the end of the season, with his name doing the rounds among PREM Rugby, Top 14 and Pro D2 clubs.

Adams, 30, who has won 64 caps for his country and another for the Lions in 2021, has been playing his club rugby in the Welsh capital since leaving Worcester Warriors in 2019.

The Swansea-born ace could also be tempted by a move to R360, especially as they are offering substantial wages to any player who commits to joining them for their first season.

Exeter Chiefs have launched a search for two skills coaches to replace Ricky Pellow, who is leaving the club after 16 years at Sandy Park.

Fissler Confidential reported last week that Pellow was working out his notice at the club, and Rob Baxter is looking to see who is available to move to the Devon-based outfit.

We understand that Baxter, who took a more hands-on role at the club last season, would like to bring in one backs skills coach and one forwards skills coach.

Bath could be about to end their search for a new attack coach by making a move for former Super League star Martin Gleeson, who is currently working under Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves.

Gleeson, who has worked in union at Wasps and then as part of Eddie Jones’s England coaching set-up, lost his job after Steve Borthwick came in and moved his own men into place.

He has been recommended to Bath boss Johann van Graan by Lee Blackett, who has left the Rec after being handed a full-time role by Borthwick following his latest rejig of his top team.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments