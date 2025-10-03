Fissler Confidential: England's Tom Willis faces career defining decision

Saracens are facing a battle to keep hold of England No. 8 Tom Willis, who could join older brother Jack in France when his contract with the former Premiership and European champions runs out at the end of the season.

Willis, 26, who has won eight England caps, played in France for Bordeaux when Wasps went into administration, making 19 appearances and helping them reach a Top 14 semi-final.

Fissler Confidential understands that his CV is circulating among French clubs in an attempt to drum up interest, which would be a massive blow for Saracens as well as England coach Steve Borthwick.

Northampton Saints will get a boost from the news that Gregor Townsend has been lined up for a permanent move to Newcastle Red Bulls after the 2027 World Cup.

Red Bulls have employed Townsend on a 30-day-a-year contract as their global rugby advisor, and there is already speculation that he could join the PREM Rugby outfit much sooner than 2027.

A name heavily linked with Newcastle was Saints boss Phil Dowson, who began his career in the North East and has yet to be offered a new contract by the former Premiership champions, despite being in the final year of his deal.

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam admits that there have been approaches for his players from R360, with new signing Louis Rees-Zammit known to be one of the big names on their shopping list.

The former Wales international signed a one-year deal with the Bears after spending a year in the NFL and scored a try on his debut against Leicester Tigers. Lam believes that loyalty went out of the window with professionalism.

“I know a few of the guys have been approached, and that is their business. All we can control is who is here now. Loyalty in rugby went out when it became professional. We are loyal to players who sign up here,” he said.

Mark Nawaqanitawase, the NRL’s leading try-scorer who is leaving the Sydney Roosters in 2026 when his contract runs out, has ruled out a move to Europe, according to well-placed Fissler Confidential sources.

Nawaqanitawase, who is switching codes to play in the 2027 World Cup, which Australia is hosting, had been linked with a move to the Top 14 with his CV doing the rounds, but we have been told that is not now happening.

We have been told that he wants to stay close to home and may have a stint in Japan before joining one of Australia’s Super Rugby franchises ahead of the World Cup.

Steve Diamond has told friends he wants to return to coaching as soon as possible following his shock sacking by Newcastle Red Bulls earlier this week, just one game into the new PREM Rugby campaign.

Diamond was harshly shown the door by the club’s Austrian energy drinks owners after helping the club through the worst period in their history, before using his contacts to bring together a squad that should be competitive.

Fissler Confidential understands that Diamond, who was sent out to perform media duties just hours before leaving, was linked with Harlequins this summer and will consider moving anywhere in the world for his next coaching gig.

England have opened talks with Sale Sharks about Byron McGuigan becoming their ‘edge defence’ coach after he impressed on their summer tour to Argentina and the USA.

McGuigan worked alongside Lee Blackett in South America, who has landed a full-time role on Steve Borthwick’s staff, and could be asked to do the job alongside his role at the PREM Rugby outfit.

It is understood that McGuigan turned down an approach from Scotland to replace Steve Tandy, which led them to Northampton Saints’ Lee Radford, who will combine jobs until the summer, when he will leave Franklin’s Gardens.

Northampton Saints have landed German-born Italian international hooker Marco Manfredi from United Rugby Championship side Benetton Rugby.

Manfredi, 26, made five appearances and scored two tries in Treviso and had a long spell with Zebre before moving to their URC rivals at the start of last season. He is a replacement for Curtis Langdon, who has had a shoulder operation.

“I’m super excited to be a part of Northampton Saints. I can’t wait to get playing with the lads. I know the history of Northampton and how far back the club goes, and I am pleased to be able to play a part in that,” he said.

Former Wales winger Josh Adams looks poised to leave Cardiff when his contract runs out at the end of the season, with his name doing the rounds among PREM Rugby, Top 14 and Pro D2 clubs.

Adams, 30, who has won 64 caps for his country and another for the Lions in 2021, has been playing his club rugby in the Welsh capital since leaving Worcester Warriors in 2019.

The Swansea-born ace could also be tempted by a move to R360, especially as they are offering substantial wages to any player who commits to joining them for their first season.

Exeter Chiefs have launched a search for two skills coaches to replace Ricky Pellow, who is leaving the club after 16 years at Sandy Park.

Fissler Confidential reported last week that Pellow was working out his notice at the club, and Rob Baxter is looking to see who is available to move to the Devon-based outfit.

We understand that Baxter, who took a more hands-on role at the club last season, would like to bring in one backs skills coach and one forwards skills coach.

Bath could be about to end their search for a new attack coach by making a move for former Super League star Martin Gleeson, who is currently working under Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves.

Gleeson, who has worked in union at Wasps and then as part of Eddie Jones’s England coaching set-up, lost his job after Steve Borthwick came in and moved his own men into place.

He has been recommended to Bath boss Johann van Graan by Lee Blackett, who has left the Rec after being handed a full-time role by Borthwick following his latest rejig of his top team.