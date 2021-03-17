6:48am, 17 March 2021

Wasps have signed Francois Hougaard from Worcester Warriors for the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership season. With 46 international caps for South Africa, the experienced scrum-half has made over 80 appearances for the Warriors since joining them in 2016.

Twice named Premiership player of the month, 32-year-old Hougaard won an Olympic bronze medal with the South Africa 7s team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The half-back also first featured for the Springboks in 2009, later appearing at the 2011 World Cup. He won the last of his 46 caps in 2017.

It was speculated in January that Hougaard would be signing for the Bulls but he has now opted to stay in England. He said: “I’m massively excited to be joining such a great club in Wasps. They have some brilliant players and play a wonderful brand of rugby. I was hugely impressed by the ambition of the club and the vision and philosophy of the coaches.

“I can’t wait to continue my career with a new challenge and hopefully I can make a difference to what is already a great squad.”

Wasps boss Lee Blackett, who this week batted away speculation linking is club with Manu Tuilagi, added: “We are delighted to sign an exciting player like Francois for next season. We are lucky to have some very talented young nines and tens at the club but with Dan Robson often away on international duty, we feel adding Francois’ experience will be invaluable to the balance of youth and experience within the team.

“Francois has been a proven Premiership operator with Worcester for a number of years now and we are looking forward to seeing him put in some top performances next season. We are all looking forward to working with him and believe he will be an extremely positive influence on our squad.”

Hougaard’s club career began at Western Province before moving to Pretoria to play for the Bulls, where he racked up an impressive 26 tries in 88 appearances as he helped them to back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2009 and 2010.

