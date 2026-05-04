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36 - 20
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21 - 15
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38 - 38
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43 - 17
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32 - 15
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54 - 19
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27 - 15
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WOMENS
46 - 7
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41 - 17
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45 - 14
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28 - 69
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WOMENS
26 - 41
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27 - 20
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31 - 7
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33 - 12
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WOMENS
15 - 24
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26 - 7
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27 - 51
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17 - 76
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35 - 12
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24 - 26
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Investec Champions Cup

France internationals dominate our Investec Champions Cup team of the week - SFs

Maxime Lucu the Bordeaux Begles captain, celebrates after their victory during the Investec Champions Cup semi final match between Union Bordeaux Begles and Bath Rugby at Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Metropole on May 03, 2026 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
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Leinster and reigning champions Bordeaux-Begles booked their places in the Investec Champions Cup final over the weekend, putting in performances that weren’t necessarily expected.

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After Leinster’s pack surprisingly manhandled Toulon’s in the scrum on the Saturday, it was the defensive steel of the swashbuckling Bordeaux which stood out the following day.

But these were fiercely contested semi-finals, with plenty of players on the losing sides deserving their place in our Champions Cup team of the week.

VIDEO

15. Melvyn Jaminet (Toulon)
In a losing effort and in a game where Leinster’s defence ruled supreme, Jaminet was still able to pose a threat, particularly in the closing stages, where he produced a couple of half-breaks and offloads against a tiring defence. Toulon didn’t get a huge amount of success against Leinster’s defence, but whenever they did, it was down to Jaminet’s carries or quick hands to ship the ball wide.

14. Tommy O’Brien (Leinster)
This wasn’t a weekend of barnstorming displays on the wing, but a nuts-and-bolts performance from O’Brien was nevertheless fundamental to Leinster’s performance in Dublin. Set the tone early on by flying out the line to obliterate Tomas Albornoz’s ribcage and that set the tone for a defensive effort in which Toulon were ruthlessly suffocated for 70 minutes.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Leinster
08:45
23 May 26
Bordeaux
All Stats and Data

13. Louie Hennessey (Bath)
A try obviously helped Wales centre Hennessey’s cause, showing some tidy footwork and strength to finish, but the 22-year-old produced a number of eye-catching moments. Had it not been for the pace of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the Bath centre may have scored in the first half after a break.

12. Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles)
France’s Moefana showed some simple brute force in his carries, sitting down Guy Pepper on one occasion and proving a handful for his opposite man Ollie Lawrence. His carrying wasn’t just direct busts through the heart of the Bath defence, rather he frequently changed the angle of attack to disrupt an already ragged Bath defence at times.

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11. Will Muir (Bath)
As mentioned, this wasn’t a weekend for wingers, and even the irrepressible Bielle-Biarrey was kept relatively quiet (he only scored one try, that is), but Muir only really had two chances to score and he took both with aplomb. The first was a case of being at the end of a cross-field kick, but the second was a truly world-class leaping finish in the corner.

10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)
Bath weren’t even particularly loose in possession at the Stade Atlantique, but it seemed like every time they were, Jalibert would gorge on their unstructured defence. The 27-year-old finished the match with the most line breaks (4), defenders beaten (7) and offloads (4), which are perhaps the three best indicators to see whether he ran riot.

9. Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles)
Two scrum-halves at the top of their game went head-to-head on the Atlantic coast on Sunday, and while Ben Spencer did everything he could to keep Bath in the game, his counterpart Lucu came away with the player of the match accolade. As flashy and as loose as Bordeaux’s attack looks, they need Le Petit Général to temper proceedings at times and ensure they maintain control of the match. Lucu did that to perfection. But when they needed to go, he could pull the trigger, as shown by his work in the try he finished.

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster)
Aside from a yellow card for a high tackle, it was destructive from Porter at the Aviva Stadium. His powerful carrying gave Leinster the platform for their first try, hitting good lines and busting through half gaps to give Leinster momentum. But it was his scrummaging against a seasoned international like Kyle Sinckler that was match-defining, winning three penalties in the scrum against the Englishman before an hour had even elapsed.

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2. Maxime Lamothe (Bordeaux-Begles)
Perhaps it wasn’t a weekend where hookers stole the show, but Bordeaux’s lineout functioned well, and Lamothe embellished his performance with 14 tackles.

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster)
Toulon turned up expecting to get some success in the scrum, in light of recent Leinster performances. What transpired on the pitch could not have been further from that. Clarkson bested the French loosehead Jean-Baptiste Gros on two occasions to win penalties, while Porter on the other side of the scrum won three.

4. Adam Coleman (Bordeaux-Begles)
A machine-like defensive display yet again from the Tonga international, racking up 20 tackles – the only player to do so. Perhaps more importantly was the number of defensive rucks he committed to in order to stultify any fluidity from the visitors, particularly in Bordeaux’s 22. This may not please many Bath fans, as a dubious tackle on Alfie Barbeary went unnoticed.

5. David Ribbans (Toulon)
The former England lock has been a mainstay in teams of the week so far this Champions Cup and the semi-final was no exception even in defeat. Toulon’s most noticeable physical presence in defence, coming away with two dominant tackles. We’ve said it before, but either Steve Borthwick or Rassie Erasmus has to cap him.

6. Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles)
Bath spluttered to a paltry 73 per cent lineout success and that was largely down to Woki, who was Bordeaux’s aerial maestro in attacking and defensive lineouts. Chuck in a few other defining interventions, chiefly intercepting a Barbeary pass (or tapping it backwards) when Bath were hammering Bordeaux’s defence.

7. Charles Ollivon (Toulon)
Showed, yet again, why he is revered as one of the best flankers on the planet. Any time a kick went up from Toulon, Ollivon was under it, and got a fair amount of success. But it was all-action in all areas of the game from the former France captain, leading his side with 15 tackles.

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster)
Twenty carries, many of which were meaty carries in close quarters, but the Ireland captain was then able to distribute almost at the point of contact on a number of occasions – putting Van der Flier in for a try. Made the most carries and 15 tackles and really troubled Toulon at the breakdown. A masterful display topped with a try.

Related

Finn Russell makes telling admission in wake of Bath’s Champions Cup loss

Finn Russell insisted Bath contributed to their own downfall as they were beaten 38-26 by Bordeaux in the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

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Comments

3 Comments
S
SB 6 days ago

Boris Palu unlucky not to make it.

J
J Marc 6 days ago

But Moefana very lucky…

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BH 26 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 29 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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j
jh 29 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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B
BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 34 minutes ago
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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
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For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 1 hour ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
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The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

41 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

41 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

10 Go to comments
j
jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



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2 Go to comments
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