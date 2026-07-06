Northern | US
47 - 17
FT
26 - 42
FT
20 - 36
FT
8 - 73
FT
42 - 28
FT
36 - 36
FT
12 - 33
FT
35 - 21
FT
38 - 17
FT
19 - 32
FT
31 - 15
FT
14 - 38
FT
71 - 21
FT
U20
26 - 44
FT
U20
57 - 6
FT
U20
36 - 38
FT
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
U20
Tomorrow
11:30
U20
Tomorrow
11:30
U20
Nations Championship

The real Bok man of the match against England was glaringly obvious


South Africa's fullback Damian Willemse warms up ahead of the rugby Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on July 4, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP via Getty Images)
Comments
3 Comments

There was a moment at the end of South Africa’s 45-21 demolition of England that brought to mind the most infamous Oscars mix-up of them all. In 2017, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the Academy Award for Best Picture. Somehow, they had the wrong envelope. La La Land was announced as the winner, speeches began, and only then did the mistake become clear. The real winner was Moonlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was rugby’s version, mercifully without the tuxedos and existential Hollywood awkwardness. Damian de Allende was named man of the match, though it would have made as much sense to hand it to the impi mascot who ran on before kick-off and appeared to tear a hamstring. Not because De Allende was poor. The centre was typically robust and direct. But because anyone who knows that passes must go backwards knew Damian Willemse was the game’s shining light.

Willemse has always been admired, but for a while he occupied that strange space reserved for gifted players who solve several problems without obviously owning one position. He was a fly-half, a full-back, a centre, a bench weapon, a Swiss-Army knife, a luxury item. He ticked every box. The question was whether he ticked any one of them emphatically enough.

VIDEO

There was a sense that he was an 8/10 in almost every category without quite touching a nine. Brave, skilful, quick, strong, elusive, creative, versatile. But was he truly elite at one thing? The comparison is not exact, but Marcus Smith has existed in a similar conversation for England. A wonderful footballer. A player capable of making a game tilt. But also, at times, someone coaches seem to admire most when they can keep him in reserve and unleash him against tired legs.

That conversation should be over for Willemse. Who cares where he plays? Just play him.

Springboks, <a href=
All Blacks” width=”2862″ height=”1602″ /> WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Sky Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Against England, he was a Rolls-Royce. Smooth, powerful, unhurried and expensive-looking, the heir to a title once synonymous with Andre Joubert who glided through games. Willemse now has that same glide, but with more bite. Less classic saloon, more armoured limousine with a blade hidden in the door panel.

In fact, he is closer to a medieval halberd. A weapon that can bludgeon, hook, pierce and cut. Willemse can do all of that. He can step around a defender, run through one, kick over another, catch above a fourth and then reappear at first receiver as if he has decided everyone else needs to get a move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was one of the most impressive aspects of his performance against England. For Kriel’s try on 58 minutes, South Africa were rumbling but running out of puff. The lineout drive had done damage. De Allende straightened. Forwards carried hard. But the attack needed someone to change the picture. Willemse appeared at first receiver off Grant Williams, stepped and shifted the ball on to  Malcolm Marx. It was not a pass that will make the highlights reel, but that hardly mattered. He had inserted himself into the moment. He saw a passage that needed acceleration and took charge of it. Seconds later, Jesse Kriel was scoring and England were behind their posts again.

We saw something similar against New Zealand last year, when he scored a momentum-swinging try by bulldozing through the defence in a 43-10 drubbing in Wellington. When South Africa’s attack needed direction, Willemse stepped forward and ran through the population of Te Ika-a-M?ui. That is the point with Willemse. For all the silk, there is ballast. For all the footwork, there is force. His effortless aesthetic can obscure the violence he possesses. He looks like a man playing in designer loafers even when he is running through traffic.

England tested him under the high ball, as they were always likely to do. That has been the lingering question around him at full-back, whether he offers the same aerial certainty as a specialist such as Aphelele Fassi. Consider this another question emphatically answered.

Willemse was immense. He was calm under pressure, clean in the contest and decisive once the ball was his. When he could counter, he countered, as he did to spark a move that ended in a Cheslin Kolbe try. When the better option was to kick, he kicked, as he did when he raked a 50-22. When South Africa needed someone to settle the game, he settled it without ever slowing it down. That is a rare trick. He is now close to the complete player. If he learns to kick at goal, World Rugby might have to introduce a handicapping system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was also his 50th Test, which feels faintly ridiculous. How has he only played 50? Injuries, mainly. Interruptions. A career that has already delivered more memorable images than most players manage in a lifetime has still been watched in fragments.

And what images they are. The two fists brought together in Paris as he called for a scrum from a mark, producing one of the great memes of the 2023 World Cup. The full Springbok kit days after the final, clearly still on a bender and behaving as many of us would if we had just won the World Cup. The hipster glasses. The swagger. The sense of a young man living his best life without ever losing sight of the work.

South African rugby has produced plenty of icons who seem carved from granite. Willemse offers something different. He is expressive, stylish, modern and still unmistakably tough. He carries the Cape with him. He carries the Springbok jersey lightly enough to enjoy it and seriously enough to honour it.

He is already the youngest player to win two World Cups. Hyperbole is dangerous, but there is a version of his career in which he retires as one of the most decorated players the game has seen. I have no doubt that he will win World Rugby Player of the Year if his body gives him enough uninterrupted runway.

The Springboks will always be associated with blunt force. But dynasties do not last on muscle alone. They need players who can solve different problems in different ways. They need someone who can bludgeon and cut at the same time.

They need Damian Willemse, wherever he stands.

Nations Championship

Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE

Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.

Watch on RPTV
Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sione Tuipulotu describes what it's like playing Boks away from home for the first time

5
2

3 up, 6 down as World Rankings get shaken up

3

Rassie Erasmus takes gentle dig at England following win over Scotland

17
4

Scotland player ratings vs South Africa | Nations Championship 2026

5
5

South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

75
6

Steve Borthwick confirms series-ending injury to take sheen off England win

2
7

England player ratings vs Fiji | Nations Championship 2026

15
8

Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli gets rare permanent red card for 'pretty disgusting' act

9

Comments

3 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

My….bru

u
unknown 5 days ago

Very true but those in front of him make life easy .

15 has been SA s weakness for along time .

Their best two were Marx and du Toit . There is nothing they can’t do .

I
Itsallacademic 6 days ago

Best written article I have read in a while, and that is not limited to sports journalism.


I cycled through plenty of emotions reading this, and the tongue in cheek one liners are hilarious.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

It's 'make or bench' for Ireland's new-look half-backs against Japan

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley have been starved of international starts and must seize their chance to show Andy Farrell they are viable options.

5
LONG READ

'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

The thrilling opening round of Nations Championship fare proved big men making hard yards remains a vital part of an ever-evolving sport.

20
LONG READ

Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently

11

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 4 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 5 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 6 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 8 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 12 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 14 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 15 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 27 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close