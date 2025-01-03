All 10 team selections for Gallagher Premiership round 10

Last week’s post-Christmas block of fixtures took us beyond the halfway point in this season’s Gallagher Premiership and a number of the round nine results have certainly whetted the appetite as English rugby welcomes in the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harlequins’ recent lack of wins has ensured that even Marcus Smith has been pencilled in for Friday’s round-opening trip to bottom club Newcastle, while the weekend will conclude on Sunday with champions Northampton feeling they are in must-win territory when they welcome leaders Bath.

In between, Saturday’s three-match schedule will also intrigue fans with Sale heading to Gloucester looking to continue their recent good form and inconsistent Leicester host the no longer winless Exeter.

Nick Mallett explains why he once turned down an offer to coach England | RPTV Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett on turning down the England coaching job, before Eddie Jones got it. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Nick Mallett explains why he once turned down an offer to coach England | RPTV Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett on turning down the England coaching job, before Eddie Jones got it. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

The game of the day, though, will be the London clash of wounded Saracens against a hurting Bristol, who give a club debut to new loan signing Harry Byrne from Leinster. Here are all 10 of the round 10 Gallagher Premiership teams:

FRIDAY

Newcastle Falcons vs Harlequins (Kingston Park, 7.45pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

NEWCASTLE: 15. Ben Redshaw; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Alex Hearle, 12. Connor Doherty, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Brett Connon, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Murray McCallum, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan, 4. Sebastian de Chaves, 5. Kiran McDonald, 6. Freddie Lockwood, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Micky Rewcastle, 18. Callum Hancock, 19. John Hawkins, 20. Philip van der Walt, 21. Max Pepper, 22. Louis Brown, 23. Oli Spencer.

HARLEQUINS: 15. Nick David; 14. Rodrigo Isgro; 13. Oscar Beard, 12. Luke Northmore, 11. Cadan Murley (capt); 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Will Porter; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Joe Launchbury, 5. Dino Lamb, 6. Jack Kenningham, 7. Will Evans, 8. James Chisholm. Reps: 16. Sam Riley, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Irne Herbst, 20. Alex Dombrandt, 21. Lucas Friday, 22. Jarrod Evans, 23. Ben Waghorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee: Sara Cox.

Gallagher Premiership P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Bath 9 8 1 0 39 2 Bristol 9 6 3 0 34 3 Sale 9 6 3 0 29 4 Saracens 9 5 4 0 29 5 Leicester 9 5 3 1 28 6 Gloucester 9 4 5 0 25 7 Harlequins 9 3 5 1 22 8 Northampton 9 4 5 0 20 9 Exeter Chiefs 9 1 8 0 10 10 Newcastle 9 2 7 0 8

SATURDAY

Gloucester vs Sale Sharks (Kingsholm, 3pm) – Live on discovery+

GLOUCESTER: 15. Santi Carreras; 14. Max Llewellyn, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Josh Hathaway; 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Mayco Vivas, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Kirill Gotovtsev, 4. Freddie Thomas, 5. Arthur Clark, 6. Jack Clement, 7. Lewis Ludlow (capt), 8. Ruan Ackermann. Reps: 16. Seb Blake, 17. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 18. Ciaran Knight, 19. Freddie Clarke, 20. Albert Tuisue, 21. Caolan Englefield, 22. George Barton, 23. Charlie Atkinson.

SALE: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Rob du Preez, 12. Luke James, 11. Tom O’Flaherty; 10. Tom Curtis, 9. Raffi Quirke; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 4. Ernst van Rhyn, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry, 7. Ben Curry (capt), 8. JL du Preez. Reps: 16. Ethan Caine, 17. Si McIntyre, 18. WillGriff John, 19. Josh Beaumont, 20. Dan du Preez, 21. Gus Warr, 22. Sam Bedlow, 23. Sam Dugdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referee: Jack Makepeace.

Leicester Tigers vs Exeter Chiefs (Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 3.05pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

LEICESTER: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Josh Bassett, 13. Dan Kelly, 12. Solomone Kata, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Julian Montoya (capt), 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Cameron Henderson, 5. Harry Wells, 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Olly Cracknell. Reps: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. James Whitcombe, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Jed Holloway, 20. Matt Rogerson, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Jamie Shillcock, 23. Joseph Woodward.

EXETER: 15. Josh Hodge; 14. Ben Hammersley, 13. Zack Wimbush, 12. Tamati Tua, 11. Tommy Wyatt; 10. Henry Slade, 9. Stu Townsend; 1. Scott Sio, 2. Dan Frost, 3. Marcus Street, 4. Dafydd Jenkins (capt), 5. Franco Molina, 6. Ethan Roots, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Greg Fisilau. Reps: 16. Jack Innard, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19. Rusi Tuima, 20. Richard Capstick, 21. Tom Cairns, 22. Will Haydon-Wood, 23. Will Rigg.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

Saracens vs Bristol Bears (StoneX Stadium, 5.30pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

SARACENS: 15. Elliot Daly; 14. Rotimi Segun, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Lucio Cinti; 10. Fergus Burke, 9 Ivan van Zyl; 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Maro Itoje (capt), 5. Harry Wilson, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Ben Earl, 8. Tom Willis. Reps: 16. Kapeli Pifeleti, 17. Phil Brantingham, 18. Alec Clarey, 19. Olamide Sodeke, 20. Nathan Michelow, 21. Gareth Simpson, 22. Olly Hartley, 23. Angus Hall.

BRISTOL: 15. Rich Lane; 14. Jack Bates, 13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12. James Williams, 11. Noah Heward; 10. Sam Worsley, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Gabriel Oghre; 3. George Kloska, 4. James Dun, 5. Jamie Hodgson, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Fitz Harding (capt), 8. Viliame Mata. Reps: 16. Harry Thacker, 17. Yann Thomas, 18. Jimmy Halliwell, 19, Steele Barker, 20. Jake Heenan, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Referee: Matthew Carley.

SUNDAY

Northampton Saints vs Bath (cinch Stadium @ Franklin’s Gardens, 3pm) – Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

NORTHAMPTON: 15. George Hendy; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall (capt), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. James Ramm; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Tom West, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison, 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles, 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Juarno Augustus. Reps: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Henry Pollock, 21. Angus Scott-Young, 22. Archie McParland, 23. Ollie Sleightholme

BATH: 15. Orlando Bailey; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Max Ojomoh, 11. Will Muir; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (capt); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Ross Molony, 6. Guy Pepper, 7. Miles Reid, 8. Alfie Barbeary. Reps: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Charlie Ewels, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Josh Bayliss, 23. Jaco Coetzee.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.

Related Northampton explain why they are releasing assistant Matt Ferguson The former England women’s assistant helped the Saints to win the league title last June under Phil Dowson but he will now depart Franklin’s Gardens when his contract expires after the club decided not to offer an extension. Read Now