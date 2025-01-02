Northampton explain why they are releasing assistant Matt Ferguson

Scrum coach Matt Ferguson will exit Northampton at the end of this season after seven years at the Gallagher Premiership club. The former England women’s assistant helped the Saints to win the league title last June under Phil Dowson but he will now depart Franklin’s Gardens when his contract expires after the club decided not to offer an extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement read: “Northampton Saints have announced that assistant coach Matt Ferguson will leave his role at the club at the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign when his contract ends. Ferguson first arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in the summer of 2018 and is in his seventh season as part of the senior coaching team.

“His focus during his time coaching in Northampton has largely been on the scrum – and Ferguson has helped several of Saints’ tight five players to make the jump to international level, while also nurturing the club’s up-and-coming front-rowers to transition from the academy into the first-team squad.

Nick Mallett on Champions Cup difficulty | RPTV Former Stade Francais coach Nick Mallett on how difficult it is to win the double. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now Nick Mallett on Champions Cup difficulty | RPTV Former Stade Francais coach Nick Mallett on how difficult it is to win the double. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“Ferguson’s scrum division played a key role in Saints lifting the Gallagher Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade last season, while he also won the Premiership Rugby Cup as a coach with Northampton in his first year.

“Before coaching at Northampton, Ferguson spent three years in charge of England women’s forwards during which time they reached the 2017 Rugby World Cup final.”

Northampton Bath All Stats and Data

Ferguson said: “These seven seasons at Saints have been the best years of my life. I will always be thankful for the opportunity to work at this great club, which is represented by some outstanding players and supported by amazing fans.

“Winning the Premiership last year was obviously a highlight, but the day-to-day work developing front row players has always been what motivates me and I have been lucky to work with some great players – but more importantly, great people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will reflect fondly on the number of guys we have brought through from our academy or from the Championship, who have become top-class operators in the Premiership and Europe. A number of Saints front-rowers have gained international honours during my time in Northampton, and I’m also very proud to have to played a part in that.

“I have made some great memories here which will last a lifetime, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and want to thank all the players and staff for their support and friendship during my time at Saints. I’ll continue to give my all until I depart, and I wish the squad every success over the seasons ahead.”

Director of rugby Dowson added: “Matt been absolutely integral to all our successes in lots of different ways throughout his time at the club. He has led the way on the development of our front row players – and there are loads of great examples of guys who have come all the way through our academy system and are now playing first-team rugby.

“His attention to detail and his ability to bring guys through, give them the confidence to succeed and support them thereafter is outstanding. He also has a big input outside of what he does with the scrum, looking after a lot of our breakdown work, our individual development plans, our refereeing reviews, and he’s been a huge support to me personally as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, his impact can’t be underestimated, but we felt like now was the right time to make a change in this space. This was not a decision taken lightly, but change is part of the positive evolution of any squad, and you always see flux within the playing group from season to season – sometimes you need that within the coaching group as well.

“We want to make sure the remainder of Matt’s time here in Northampton is as successful and enjoyable as possible. I hope we can give him a great send off, and we will wish him and his family the very best for the future on and off the field.”