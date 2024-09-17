Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The Wallabies are walking into the biggest rivalry any Wallaby faces in their career, the Bledisloe, and the sanctity of the rivalry deserves every ounce of passion the players can muster.

It’s been a 22-year-long drought for the Wallabies, some of the current Wallabies had not even been born yet the last time the Wallabies hoisted the coveted cup.

It was a different era, the likes of George Gregan, John Eales, and Stephan Larkham were the beacons of our game, and win, lose, or draw, people were calling each other on Nokia phones to talk about the match.

This long-standing record and the gravity of what a single win against the All Blacks could mean for this new-look team, their supporters, and their future fortunes is not lost on this current group.

“The tide has to turn at some point, and we want to be the team and the individuals to do that,” said Wallabies prop Angus Bell in an interview with Channel Nine.

“We are just looking forward to going out there and competing… and putting out a performance that we can be proud of and the rugby fans in Australia can be proud of… we feel like we can challenge them (the All Blacks) around the park.”

Despite the positivity there must be some rational thought behind it.

The fact is, the tide does not ‘have to turn at some point’, but for all the chatter of the ‘necessity’ of overseas picks and a record walloping at the hands of Argentina, Bell is right about the team having the individuals to cause an upset.

Joe Schmidt has a group of individuals who have experienced some level of success against their Kiwi rivals in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific.

The individuals must believe they can beat their opposite man and that mentality must start up front.

Now, if you were to pick a combined ANZAC side, there would be very few gold shirts amongst the black ones, but Australia does have talent across the park to make this a proper contest.

Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou are yet to reach the peak of their powers and they have an opportunity to put the New Zealanders under real pressure at scrum time.

People forget that Tupou didn’t’ face the Springboks as he was mourning his late father, so the true power of the Wallabies scrum has not been tested nor realised.

In the second row, Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto if selected, are well equipped to deal with Scott Barrett and returning veteran Patrick Tuipulotu.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 5 Wins Average Points scored 20 36 First try wins 60% Home team wins 40%

The locks have both height and weight on their opposite numbers.

The battle of the backrows will be crucial as the teams’ gameplans rely on their backrows executing their roles flawlessly.

All Blacks coach Scott Robinson has been fielding three fetching backrowers, he’s wanting to play with turnover ball and force opposition to overcommit to the rucks.

This tactic frustrated the Springboks as the three backrowers, along with hooker Cody Taylor, regularly got over the ball and forced a turnover or a penalty in their two games in South Africa.

For the Wallabies, the backrow is the glue in defence between the backs and forwards, and they are charged with bringing the punch in attack to alleviate pressure of an undersized backline and a propping stock lacking match fitness.

Whether it’s Fraser McReight who makes a return or Carlo Tizzano who retains the no.7 jersey, the job doesn’t change, make the tackles and menace at the ruck, it’s crucial to slow the All Blacks’ momentum.

Another aspect to the backrow battle is the imbalance in the All Blacks backrow, Robinson is fielding three opensides regularly and it must be said Ardie Savea has not been at his devastating best.

Although Wallace Sititi had a debut to remember in Cape Town, Robinson has been fond of stalwart Sam Cane and Ethan Blackadder assisting Savea and that combination gives the Wallabies a window of opportunity.

The Wallabies must acknowledge the smaller and more mobile All Blacks back row for what it is and channel their efforts into running into these players, robbing them off their pilfer opportunities and pin them in the rucks, or clear them well past the ruck.

The backline is where the contest will become more fraught for the Australians.

Cortez Ratima and Damien McKenzie are the in-form halves partners for the All Blacks but their form hasn’t been so dominant to keep a Wallabies pairing of Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio out of the contest.

The Aussies are not as flashy as their Kiwi counterparts, but they do have the experience to control the game if they are afforded forward ascendency.

In the centres, the All Blacks have the upper hand in size, experience, and strike power, while the Wallabies are still trying to find some consistent form.

Whoever partners Len Ikitau must be a big communicator and be ready for the heavy traffic coming their way.

The battle of the back-three is truly a conundrum, no player, except perhaps Caleb Clarke, has had a dominant performance since the July Tests.

Mark Tele’a, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, and Beauden Barrett have all had their moments and are all lethal, but it just hasn’t clicked.

Similarly for the Wallabies, Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, and Marika Koroibete have all been kept quiet, unable to have any real influence over games consistently.

These muted performances will not do for a Bledisloe clash if the Wallabies are to have any chance of rocking the boat and bagging a win in either Test.

So where are the areas the Wallabies can look to attack the All Blacks?

“Upfront, a lot will be asked of the big ball carriers like Angus (Bell), (Rob) Valetini,” said Bernard Foley on Stan Sport on Monday night.

“The other area is probably the aerial contest, contestable kicks. If we can challenge the All Blacks in that area on Sevu Reece, maybe Beauden (Barrett), if we can put the kicks on them and nullify their running game and win the ball back, I think it can be a weapon for us.

Foley has come close to beating the New Zealanders as recently as 2022 and he could still feature in gold at some point in the future.

“I think the seam between the fourth and fifth defender which has been backrowers from New Zealand try to get very physical,” said former Wallaby and Stan Sport commentator Morgan Turinui on the Between Two Posts podcast.

“The seam out the back of that shape… I’d love to see a roving Marika Koroibete try and get in between maybe a Reiko Ioane and his backrower.”

The players have got a somewhat quieter and more measured self-belief than in previous years, which may come down to who their coach is, but nevertheless, there’s belief amongst the playing group and former players.

The recent history back to 2022 does not read well with scores being 23-20, 38-7, 40-14, 39-37, all to New Zealand.

But within this skewed ledger are both performances on both Australian and New Zealand soil which shows this special contest often has little regard for the world rankings.

The history of this contest is colossal, the respect between nations is immense, and the rugby played between them is always captivating.

Every Australian wants the tide to turn, the Wallabies players must believe they are the ones to turn it, and if an afternoon Bledisloe is not enough to rouse the passion of fans and players alike, then there’s much more than scorelines to worry about in the world of rugby.