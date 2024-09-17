Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
The Rugby Championship

The Bledisloe Cup was a better series when the Wallabies held it

By Hamish Bidwell
All Blacks players celebrate victory following the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between the Australia Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

I’ve been watching Bledisloe Cup rugby since 1980.

When I think back on the intervening years, I can say without reservation that the series’ I enjoyed most were when Australia was the holder. Or, at the very least, a legitimate threat to claim the cup.
Bledisloe Cup rugby is better when the Wallabies win it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man, there were generations of Australian players and coaches that I absolutely loathed. Now, I couldn’t care less about them.

They’re not a threat and therefore not worthy of the strong, often irrational, feelings I had towards them as a boy and younger man.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Australia
01:45
21 Sep 24
New Zealand
All Stats and Data

I reckon I was just about the last person left in the old Sydney Football Stadium, after the Wallabies won 19-14 there in 1998. I think it was the All Blacks’ fifth loss in a row that season, from memory.

I just couldn’t believe New Zealand had been beaten at the death and I eventually had to be dragged disconsolate into the night, long after the players had left the field.

The Wallabies won the Rugby World Cup the following year, to underline the superiority they enjoyed at the time.

I’m less invested in the outcome of this year’s matches, mostly because I assume they won’t be contests.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of wins and losses there might be nothing between the All Blacks and Wallabies this season but, in reality, I suspect we’ll see that one side is clearly better than the other.

That disappoints me for a couple of reasons.

Related

'They don't give a damn': SBW on the Wallabies during the 'aura' years for All Blacks

Former All Black midfielder Sonny Bill Williams played the Wallabies 11 times over his international career, losing just twice.

Read Now

First, as I alluded to, professional sport only matters when the result means something.

In that period between 1998 and 2002, when Australia were last Bledisloe Cup holders, the games were often phenomenal. Fans, players, coaches, media and administrators were utterly immersed in every kick of the ball.

Winning was everything and, try as they might, a succession of All Black teams weren’t good enough to wrest back the cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

I miss those days very much, which is why I believe the Bledisloe Cup would be enhanced by Australia holding it again.

Second, retaining it this time will only paper over the evident cracks in the current All Blacks.

It’s easy to write off this season’s defeat to Argentina as a bad 30 minutes or dismiss losses to South Africa as respectable, even encouraging performances away from home against the World Cup holders.

But a good portion of this All Blacks team has been losing games for years now, without any obvious repercussions for them or changes to the way they try to play.

It will be easy – and also extremely lazy – to beat Australia comfortably in this Bledisloe Cup series and assume that everything’s hunky dory.

To proclaim lessons have been learned and that the methods of this new coaching staff are starting to take effect.

Defeat to the Wallabies, however, would necessitate serious scrutiny and soul searching. It might even end one or two careers.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

Ultimately, I think that would be a good thing.

Being an All Black doesn’t appear to be an uncomfortable occupation. In fact it looks like quite a cushy one, where the pay’s good, scrutiny limited and there’s paid sabbaticals to Japan, France or Ireland if you fancy it.

There’s no jeopardy for poor performances, because everyone’s become accustomed to you losing anyway and only the fringe guys ever get dropped.

But such is New Zealand’s collective disregard for Australian rugby at all levels, that the surrender of the Bledisloe Cup to this rather embarrassing Wallabies side might end the armchair ride that many All Blacks appear to be enjoying.

I certainly hope so.

Recommended

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

FEATURED

Allan Alaalatoa’s message for Wallabies fans before Bledisloe Cup series

'Let's not sugarcoat it': All Blacks assistant on where the team is after losses to Boks

Fraser McReight’s assessment of All Blacks’ backrow before Wallabies Test

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

2 Comments
D
DS 3 hours ago

For quite a period Aust had the Bledisloe and the W Cup. They were outstanding with some of the best ever rugby players. A highly competitive Australia is essential for SH rugby.

C
Cheers 4 hours ago

Like Martin Luther King I too have a dream, That Australia never get there lil convict fingers on that trophy ever again

F
Forward pass 5 hours ago

And Rugbypass was a better media source when Hamish Bidwell didnt write such crap. How one man can write so angry at his own team is baffling.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 26 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 27 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 35 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts 'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts
Search