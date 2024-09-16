Northern Edition

International

Fraser McReight’s assessment of All Blacks’ backrow before Wallabies Test

By Finn Morton
Ardie Savea and Sam Cane look on during a New Zealand All Blacks training session at NZCIS on August 06, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Flanker Fraser McReight expects “a great challenge” over the next two Tests when the Wallabies come up against a star-studded All Blacks backrow in Sydney and Wellington. In a big boost for the Australians, McReight is back in the mix after recovering from a hand injury.

Both teams won’t publicly announce their squads for the opening Bledisloe Cup clash at Accor Stadium until Thursday but McReight has to be considered all but certain to return after missing the Wallabies’ four Rugby Championship Tests so far.

If McReight is named to return, that will give fans another reason to count down the days until the Test as the Wallabies prepare to unleash their breakdown specialist. It’s an important time for him to return, too, with the All Blacks bringing a world-class pack across the ditch.

Wallace Sititi and Ethan Blackadder were both standouts in their respective outings in the No. 6 jersey over in South Africa. Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau are also in the running after travelling across the Tasman.

Then, of course, there’s former New Zealand captain Sam Cane and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea. Both men have played in some epic clashes with the Wallabies over the years, and like McReight, are widely considered sure-things to play on Saturday.

“Obviously they’ve got a fair few players there that have been around a while. You’ve got Sam Cane obviously closing in on 100 Tests,” McReight told reporters when asked about the All Blacks’ backrow.

“Ardie (Savea) and stuff like that, they’re very dynamic and powerful and they’re a great backrow. I’m sure it’s going to be a great challenge in the next two games.”

But for the time being, McReight and the Wallabies seem much more focused on themselves. They won’t be starstruck by the All Blacks’ quality on Saturday afternoon – in fact, they’ve got some exciting options to choose from themselves, including a headache at No. 7.

McReight was one of the Wallabies’ best during the July series. Rob Valetini and Jake Gordon were also up there as top performers by the end of that three-Test window, but it felt that McReight had arrived as a world-class openside flanker.

But, with the 25-year-old missing the Tests against South Africa and Argentina, that opened the door for Western Force star Carlo Tizzano to debut. Tizzano debuted in the Brisbane Test and never looked back with an incredible work rate.

With both men in line for selection this week, it’ll be interesting to see what direction Joe Schmidt and the other coaches decide to go in.

“Yeah, he’s been solid,” McReight responded when asked about Tizzano.

“I think he stood up (to) Test footy.

“Yeah, happy for him to see him go well.”

Australia are currently last on The Rugby Championship standings but they could potentially put that behind them with a win this weekend. New Zealand are ahead courtesy of some bonus points, but both teams share the same 25 per cent winning percentage.

It can be easy to dwell on that stat from an Australian perspective, but The Rugby Championship has pitted the best of the best against one another. South Africa played New Zealand in last year’s Rugby World Cup Final, and Argentina finished fourth after making it to the semis.

“The three sides that we’ve played are three of the four semi-finalists in the World Cup just gone so put them in whatever order you guys like,” fullback Tom Wright explained.

“It’s really important that we’re looking no further than the current Test at hand.

“For a Sydney boy, a Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney and in our home stadium is pretty big. That’s an exciting thing coming up.”

Comments

6 Comments
T
Teddy 19 hours ago

Aussies will always have a fighting chance if Cane takes the field.


Of course he'd likely soon leave the field under a yellow or red card. Go get them, Sam! Yes bhoy!!!!

D
DS 23 hours ago

Robertson is in charge of the selection of loose forwards but no one really knows who will be the starting three. His AB leadership selections could soon backfire; with Scott Barrett to be overtaken by the younger locks, Ardie is wearing out and Jordie is simply a square peg in the 12 hole.


What tricks can Joe conjure up to surprise an under pressure Razor? That's the main interest this Saturday!

T
Toaster 21 hours ago

I hear you

Jordie is playing very well and topped many of the stats last game but yep we really do miss a line busting midfielder


No joke but I reckon Caleb Clarke like his dad could be converted well

G
GP 1 day ago

Ethan Blackadder must start against the Wallabies. He has been in great form since returning late in the Crusaders season. A back row with he and Wallace Sititi in it is the future.

T
Toaster 21 hours ago

Blackadder 6

Ardie 7

sititi 8


Cane bench


Won’t happen but I hope


I can see Sititi being dropped to the bench to allow Cane to start

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 21 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 30 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 34 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
