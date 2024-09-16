Fraser McReight’s assessment of All Blacks’ backrow before Wallabies Test

Flanker Fraser McReight expects “a great challenge” over the next two Tests when the Wallabies come up against a star-studded All Blacks backrow in Sydney and Wellington. In a big boost for the Australians, McReight is back in the mix after recovering from a hand injury.

Both teams won’t publicly announce their squads for the opening Bledisloe Cup clash at Accor Stadium until Thursday but McReight has to be considered all but certain to return after missing the Wallabies’ four Rugby Championship Tests so far.

If McReight is named to return, that will give fans another reason to count down the days until the Test as the Wallabies prepare to unleash their breakdown specialist. It’s an important time for him to return, too, with the All Blacks bringing a world-class pack across the ditch.

Wallace Sititi and Ethan Blackadder were both standouts in their respective outings in the No. 6 jersey over in South Africa. Dalton Papali’i, Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau are also in the running after travelling across the Tasman.

Then, of course, there’s former New Zealand captain Sam Cane and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea. Both men have played in some epic clashes with the Wallabies over the years, and like McReight, are widely considered sure-things to play on Saturday.

“Obviously they’ve got a fair few players there that have been around a while. You’ve got Sam Cane obviously closing in on 100 Tests,” McReight told reporters when asked about the All Blacks’ backrow.

“Ardie (Savea) and stuff like that, they’re very dynamic and powerful and they’re a great backrow. I’m sure it’s going to be a great challenge in the next two games.”

But for the time being, McReight and the Wallabies seem much more focused on themselves. They won’t be starstruck by the All Blacks’ quality on Saturday afternoon – in fact, they’ve got some exciting options to choose from themselves, including a headache at No. 7.

McReight was one of the Wallabies’ best during the July series. Rob Valetini and Jake Gordon were also up there as top performers by the end of that three-Test window, but it felt that McReight had arrived as a world-class openside flanker.



But, with the 25-year-old missing the Tests against South Africa and Argentina, that opened the door for Western Force star Carlo Tizzano to debut. Tizzano debuted in the Brisbane Test and never looked back with an incredible work rate.

With both men in line for selection this week, it’ll be interesting to see what direction Joe Schmidt and the other coaches decide to go in.

“Yeah, he’s been solid,” McReight responded when asked about Tizzano.

“I think he stood up (to) Test footy.

“Yeah, happy for him to see him go well.”

Australia are currently last on The Rugby Championship standings but they could potentially put that behind them with a win this weekend. New Zealand are ahead courtesy of some bonus points, but both teams share the same 25 per cent winning percentage.

It can be easy to dwell on that stat from an Australian perspective, but The Rugby Championship has pitted the best of the best against one another. South Africa played New Zealand in last year’s Rugby World Cup Final, and Argentina finished fourth after making it to the semis.

“The three sides that we’ve played are three of the four semi-finalists in the World Cup just gone so put them in whatever order you guys like,” fullback Tom Wright explained.

“It’s really important that we’re looking no further than the current Test at hand.

“For a Sydney boy, a Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney and in our home stadium is pretty big. That’s an exciting thing coming up.”