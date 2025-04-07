Milton Haig names NZ U20 squad for Rugby Championship in South Africa
New Zealand U20 head coach Milton Haig has named his squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament in South Africa in May, including standouts from the Super Rugby Pacific U20 competition held in Taupo last month, as well as six returning players from last year’s World Rugby U20 Championship.
Haig is the new head coach of the side, following on from current Chiefs resource coach Jono Gibbes, who will focus on his Chiefs coaching role.
The 61-year-old new head coach was involved in the Counties Manukau NPC team between 2008 and 2011. Haig then coached Georgia to two Rugby World Cups before returning to New Zealand to coach the NZ U21’s team in 2006-07.
Haig will be joined by Jarrad Hoeata and current Canterbury Bunnings NPC assistant coaches Alex Robertson and Craig Dunlea.
Robertson will be in charge of the attack after spending four years with the Crusaders U20’s. Dunlea, who looks after the forwards in the Bunnings NPC, will join Hoeata and Robertson as assistant coaches for the NZ U20’s.
The six returning players from last year’s campaign are halfback Dylan Pledger, first five Rico Simpson, front rowers Manumaua Letiu and Sika Pole, Hurricanes U20 loose forward Mosese Bason, and outside back Stanley Solomon.
Haig is excited about the playing group they have selected, as well as their experienced coaching group.
“I’m thrilled to be back in New Zealand and coaching the under-20s. A lot has changed since I was last coaching at home, but the immense amount of talent and potential of our young players remains the same,” Haig told New Zealand Rugby’s official website.
“We’ve got a highly skilled coaching group with Craig, Jarrad and Alex and we’re really happy with the squad we’ve selected. The depth of talent this year was evident at the U20 tournament in Taupo and although it was a difficult team to pick, we believe we have the right group and there is some great leadership including several players from last year’s campaign.”
New Zealand Rugby’s High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton is pleased with how the coaching group has come together.
“It’s great to have a coach of Milton’s calibre return home to New Zealand he will bring a wealth of experience after coaching extensively around the world in different environments. It’s a well-rounded coaching group and they have selected an exciting squad to kick off a big year for this group of young men,” Sexton told New Zealand Rugby’s official website.
The current playing squad of 31 is only for the TRC (The Rugby Championship U20) and will be accessed and re-named at the end of that competition, ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy from 29 June to 19 July.
The 2025 New Zealand U20 squad is:
Hookers
Shaun Kempton, Highlanders/Southland
Manumaua Letiu, Crusaders/Canterbury
Eli Oudenryn, Crusaders/Tasman
Props
Tamiano Ahloo, Blues/Auckland
Robson Faleafa, Blues/Auckland
Dane Johnston, Chiefs/Taranaki
Riley Tofilau, Blues/North Harbour
Sika Pole, Blues/Auckland
Locks
Dylan Eti, Chiefs/Waikato
Joshua Tengblad, Highlanders/Otago
Randall Baker, Blues/Auckland
Loose Forwards
Mosese Bason, Hurricanes/Manawatu
Micah Fale, Chiefs/Waikato
Harry Irving, Hurricanes/Wellington
Aio Keith, Blues/Auckland
Xavier Treacy, Crusaders/Canterbury
Caleb Woodley, Blues/Auckland
Finn McLeod, Crusaders/Canterbury
Halfbacks
Dylan Pledger, Highlanders/Otago
Charlie Sinton, Chiefs/Bay of Plenty
Jai Tamati, Hurricanes/ Manawatu
First five-eighth
Will Cole, Hurricanes/Hawke’s Bay
Rico Simpson, Blues/Auckland
Midfielders
James Cameron, Crusaders/Canterbury
Tayne Harvey, Highlanders/Southland
Cooper Roberts, Crusaders/Tasman
Jack Wiseman, Chiefs/Taranaki
Outside backs
Maloni Kunawave, Crusaders/Tasman
Taniela Maisiri, Chiefs/Bay of Plenty
Harlyn Saunoa, Blues/Auckland
Stanley Solomon, Hurricanes/Wellington
Unavailable due to injury
Logan Wallace, Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa.
Unavailable due to All Blacks Sevens duties
Oli Mathis, Joey Taumateine, Xavier Tito-Harris, Frank Vaenuku.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Hope the 7s and SRP players come in for the WC. Will Sa be back in time?