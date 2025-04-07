Milton Haig names NZ U20 squad for Rugby Championship in South Africa

New Zealand U20 head coach Milton Haig has named his squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship tournament in South Africa in May, including standouts from the Super Rugby Pacific U20 competition held in Taupo last month, as well as six returning players from last year’s World Rugby U20 Championship.

Haig is the new head coach of the side, following on from current Chiefs resource coach Jono Gibbes, who will focus on his Chiefs coaching role.

The 61-year-old new head coach was involved in the Counties Manukau NPC team between 2008 and 2011. Haig then coached Georgia to two Rugby World Cups before returning to New Zealand to coach the NZ U21’s team in 2006-07.

Haig will be joined by Jarrad Hoeata and current Canterbury Bunnings NPC assistant coaches Alex Robertson and Craig Dunlea.

Robertson will be in charge of the attack after spending four years with the Crusaders U20’s. Dunlea, who looks after the forwards in the Bunnings NPC, will join Hoeata and Robertson as assistant coaches for the NZ U20’s.

The six returning players from last year’s campaign are halfback Dylan Pledger, first five Rico Simpson, front rowers Manumaua Letiu and Sika Pole, Hurricanes U20 loose forward Mosese Bason, and outside back Stanley Solomon.

Haig is excited about the playing group they have selected, as well as their experienced coaching group.

“I’m thrilled to be back in New Zealand and coaching the under-20s. A lot has changed since I was last coaching at home, but the immense amount of talent and potential of our young players remains the same,” Haig told New Zealand Rugby’s official website.

“We’ve got a highly skilled coaching group with Craig, Jarrad and Alex and we’re really happy with the squad we’ve selected. The depth of talent this year was evident at the U20 tournament in Taupo and although it was a difficult team to pick, we believe we have the right group and there is some great leadership including several players from last year’s campaign.”

New Zealand Rugby’s High Performance Player Development Manager Matt Sexton is pleased with how the coaching group has come together.

“It’s great to have a coach of Milton’s calibre return home to New Zealand he will bring a wealth of experience after coaching extensively around the world in different environments. It’s a well-rounded coaching group and they have selected an exciting squad to kick off a big year for this group of young men,” Sexton told New Zealand Rugby’s official website.

The current playing squad of 31 is only for the TRC (The Rugby Championship U20) and will be accessed and re-named at the end of that competition, ahead of the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy from 29 June to 19 July.

The 2025 New Zealand U20 squad is:

Hookers

Shaun Kempton, Highlanders/Southland

Manumaua Letiu, Crusaders/Canterbury

Eli Oudenryn, Crusaders/Tasman

Props

Tamiano Ahloo, Blues/Auckland

Robson Faleafa, Blues/Auckland

Dane Johnston, Chiefs/Taranaki

Riley Tofilau, Blues/North Harbour

Sika Pole, Blues/Auckland

Locks

Dylan Eti, Chiefs/Waikato

Joshua Tengblad, Highlanders/Otago

Randall Baker, Blues/Auckland

Loose Forwards

Mosese Bason, Hurricanes/Manawatu

Micah Fale, Chiefs/Waikato

Harry Irving, Hurricanes/Wellington

Aio Keith, Blues/Auckland

Xavier Treacy, Crusaders/Canterbury

Caleb Woodley, Blues/Auckland

Finn McLeod, Crusaders/Canterbury

Halfbacks

Dylan Pledger, Highlanders/Otago

Charlie Sinton, Chiefs/Bay of Plenty

Jai Tamati, Hurricanes/ Manawatu

First five-eighth

Will Cole, Hurricanes/Hawke’s Bay

Rico Simpson, Blues/Auckland

Midfielders

James Cameron, Crusaders/Canterbury

Tayne Harvey, Highlanders/Southland

Cooper Roberts, Crusaders/Tasman

Jack Wiseman, Chiefs/Taranaki

Outside backs

Maloni Kunawave, Crusaders/Tasman

Taniela Maisiri, Chiefs/Bay of Plenty

Harlyn Saunoa, Blues/Auckland

Stanley Solomon, Hurricanes/Wellington

Unavailable due to injury

Logan Wallace, Aisake Vakasiuola, Jayden Sa.

Unavailable due to All Blacks Sevens duties

Oli Mathis, Joey Taumateine, Xavier Tito-Harris, Frank Vaenuku.