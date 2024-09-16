Northern Edition

International

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

By Finn Morton
Sam Darry in action during a New Zealand All Blacks captain's run at Sky Stadium on August 09, 2024 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Sam Darry had never been to South Africa before flying to the Republic with the All Blacks late last month. The towering lock had only played three Tests at that stage but was looking forward to potentially taking on the world champions at one of the most hostile venues in the sport.

Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park – previously known as Ellis Park – was the host venue for the first of two Tests between the All Blacks and Springboks this year. The visitors flew in well before the Test, and some began to battle with the altitude factor from the get-go.

Darry hadn’t even gotten off the plane in Johannesburg when the 24-year-old’s nose began to bleed. That was Darry’s first hurdle to leap over in South Africa as he continued to push for selection before one of the biggest Tests of the year.

But then there’s another challenge – a situation that is unique to Darry. The All Black’s mum, Katrina Darry, is the team’s nutritionist. That definitely had its bonuses, such as allowing a young Darry to get a “taste” of the All Blacks’ setup by visiting Mum at work as a kid.

Whether it was watching team training “every now and then” or having the opportunity to walk through hotel lobbies as a 12-year-old with All Blacks icons walking around, there were countless reasons for Darry to love having one of his parents work with the team.

But now that the man himself is an All Black, it’s created a situation which made him “a wee bit nervous.” Darry was clear that the pair don’t actually see one another very often, but they’re both in camp and on tour for two weeks in South Africa.

“It’s been awesome. It has been very, very cool,” Darry told RugbyPass in Johannesburg last month.

“I think when I first got told I was coming in I was a wee bit nervous about it just because you’re coming to a new environment, wanting to make new friends and stuff, and the last thing you want is your mum looking over your shoulder.

“But she’s been very good. She’s obviously been doing this for long time now so very professional about how she goes about her work.

“To be fair, we don’t actually see too much of each other. She’s doing her own and I’m doing mine. Every now and then in the evening, we might catch up to see how each other are going.

“I think for her, she said to me after a couple of weeks, she said she’s loving being able to share the journey with someone. I think she’s been doing this for about 16 years now and obviously goes away a lot, comes home and tells us about it.

“But she said to have actually have me there with her and to share what it’s like, share the experience, she’s really enjoyed it and I’ve enjoyed it as well.”

That’s all part of the life of a relatively All Black in an incredibly unique situation.

On the field itself, Darry has already proven himself a reliable option for coach Scott Robertson in the All Blacks’ second row. The now four-Test lock came off the bench in that Johannesburg Test and was named in the reserves again a week later – going unused in Cape Town.

In the absence of injured second-row option Patrick Tuipulotu, Darry has thrived by taking each and every opportunity with both hands. Darry came off the bench on debut against Fiji earlier this year before starting both Tests in the No. 5 jumper against Argentina.

It’s not at all bad for a young talent who was playing NPC for Canterbury this time last year.

But after playing a big role in the Blues’ run to a drought-breaking Super Rugby Pacific title, All Blacks selectors ended up rewarding him with an international debut. As Darry had explained, “It’s been a dream” come true.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

“I think I have to pinch myself a wee bit every now and then and just realise that I’m here living my dream.

“When you’re in it, you can kind of get a little bit caught up in the pressure and all that but it’s important to take a step back and just enjoy it – enjoy the journey, enjoy the challenge and enjoy being part of such an awesome group.

“… It’s been quite unfortunate for others with injuries and stuff but I guess fortunate for me getting an opportunity to go out and play.

“I’ve just been so lucky having a great support network around me… ‘Scooter’ (Scott Barrett) when he was injured was awesome, same with Patty (Tuipulotu) helping me, bringing me along.

“I guess I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can because, as you said, a year ago I was playing NPC. To be in this environment, getting the opportunity to play Test matches is just awesome.

“The coaches and players around me have done a great job helping me to get ready and prepare for those Tests.”

4 Comments
G
GP 1 day ago

Sam Darry has been outstanding for Canterbury and the Blues these last few years. A real prospect at AB level.

G
GG 1 day ago

Not sure why I say this as I am a Bok supporter 😉

G
GG 1 day ago

Rassie would for sure have Darry in the Boks mix. Has all the skills for a 4 lock and potential to play for a long time. Razor needs to make the call. Scooter and Patrick are the same type and not the classic 4 lock.

C
Cosmo 1 day ago

Agreed, I also like SB at 6, he's got the build for it & plays well there. And yes SD is a suburb lock & needs to be played frequently

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 27 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 30 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 36 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

21 Go to comments
J
JWH 40 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 48 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 50 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

21 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

I seriously hope Kailea together with Brandon Paenga Amosa can bring some stability to allow AAA to find some form because he has been lacking impact.

14 Go to comments
