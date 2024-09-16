The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

Sam Darry had never been to South Africa before flying to the Republic with the All Blacks late last month. The towering lock had only played three Tests at that stage but was looking forward to potentially taking on the world champions at one of the most hostile venues in the sport.

Johannesburg’s Emirates Airline Park – previously known as Ellis Park – was the host venue for the first of two Tests between the All Blacks and Springboks this year. The visitors flew in well before the Test, and some began to battle with the altitude factor from the get-go.

Darry hadn’t even gotten off the plane in Johannesburg when the 24-year-old’s nose began to bleed. That was Darry’s first hurdle to leap over in South Africa as he continued to push for selection before one of the biggest Tests of the year.

But then there’s another challenge – a situation that is unique to Darry. The All Black’s mum, Katrina Darry, is the team’s nutritionist. That definitely had its bonuses, such as allowing a young Darry to get a “taste” of the All Blacks’ setup by visiting Mum at work as a kid.

Whether it was watching team training “every now and then” or having the opportunity to walk through hotel lobbies as a 12-year-old with All Blacks icons walking around, there were countless reasons for Darry to love having one of his parents work with the team.

But now that the man himself is an All Black, it’s created a situation which made him “a wee bit nervous.” Darry was clear that the pair don’t actually see one another very often, but they’re both in camp and on tour for two weeks in South Africa.

“It’s been awesome. It has been very, very cool,” Darry told RugbyPass in Johannesburg last month.

“I think when I first got told I was coming in I was a wee bit nervous about it just because you’re coming to a new environment, wanting to make new friends and stuff, and the last thing you want is your mum looking over your shoulder.

“But she’s been very good. She’s obviously been doing this for long time now so very professional about how she goes about her work.



“To be fair, we don’t actually see too much of each other. She’s doing her own and I’m doing mine. Every now and then in the evening, we might catch up to see how each other are going.

“I think for her, she said to me after a couple of weeks, she said she’s loving being able to share the journey with someone. I think she’s been doing this for about 16 years now and obviously goes away a lot, comes home and tells us about it.

“But she said to have actually have me there with her and to share what it’s like, share the experience, she’s really enjoyed it and I’ve enjoyed it as well.”

That’s all part of the life of a relatively All Black in an incredibly unique situation.

On the field itself, Darry has already proven himself a reliable option for coach Scott Robertson in the All Blacks’ second row. The now four-Test lock came off the bench in that Johannesburg Test and was named in the reserves again a week later – going unused in Cape Town.

In the absence of injured second-row option Patrick Tuipulotu, Darry has thrived by taking each and every opportunity with both hands. Darry came off the bench on debut against Fiji earlier this year before starting both Tests in the No. 5 jumper against Argentina.

It’s not at all bad for a young talent who was playing NPC for Canterbury this time last year.

But after playing a big role in the Blues’ run to a drought-breaking Super Rugby Pacific title, All Blacks selectors ended up rewarding him with an international debut. As Darry had explained, “It’s been a dream” come true.

“I think I have to pinch myself a wee bit every now and then and just realise that I’m here living my dream.

“When you’re in it, you can kind of get a little bit caught up in the pressure and all that but it’s important to take a step back and just enjoy it – enjoy the journey, enjoy the challenge and enjoy being part of such an awesome group.

“… It’s been quite unfortunate for others with injuries and stuff but I guess fortunate for me getting an opportunity to go out and play.

“I’ve just been so lucky having a great support network around me… ‘Scooter’ (Scott Barrett) when he was injured was awesome, same with Patty (Tuipulotu) helping me, bringing me along.

“I guess I’m just trying to enjoy it as much as I can because, as you said, a year ago I was playing NPC. To be in this environment, getting the opportunity to play Test matches is just awesome.

“The coaches and players around me have done a great job helping me to get ready and prepare for those Tests.”