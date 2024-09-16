Northern Edition

International

How star Wallaby expects All Blacks to rebound from losses to Springboks

By Finn Morton
New Zealand's lock Tupou Vaa'i celebrates after New Zealand's hooker Codie Taylor (unseen) scored their team's first try during the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

The All Blacks have lost three of their last four Tests – a scenario that history shows is both baffling and unlikely. New Zealand fell to Argentina in a shock defeat at Wellington’s Sky Stadium last month, and they’re later beaten in two Tests away to South Africa.

That 25 per cent winning record in The Rugby Championship sees the All Blacks occupy third-spot out of four with two rounds to play. Their next opponents, the Wallabies, are the only side below them with a one-from-four record as well.

But beware the New Zealanders when they’re down. On Stan Sport last week, former Wallaby Stephen Hoiles explained the All Blacks’ last two defeats have him a “bit scared’ ahead of this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup Test at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

“They’ll take their anger out on us,” is how Hoiles described the reasons for that emotion, and former Test halfback Nick Phipps shared a similar point of view. The All Blacks will be desperate to bounce back and they’ll get their chance against their arch-rivals.

“I think anytime you lose, in particular, you go back-to-back as we faced a couple of weeks ago, you certainly have your tail up and you’re keen to rip in, obviously after a week off too,” Wallabies fullback Tom Wright told reporters on Monday afternoon.

“The brand of footy that they’re playing, they were a whisker away in both games that they lost and I mean that genuinely. There was a part of that game that goes either way, then the winning team obviously ran away with it.

“For them, I think the Bledisloe Cup is just as exciting. I know that rivalry goes deep, us and New Zealand, it always will.

“We’re expecting them to be up for it for sure.”

But it’s a similar story for the Aussies.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

When the All Blacks were touring South Africa, the Wallabies made their way to Argentina for two Rugby Championship Tests of their own. The Aussies looked very good for about one-and-a-half matches, but Test rugby can be brutal as the visitors once again learned.

The Wallabies led 20-3 at one stage just under 10 days ago in Santa Fe but ended up losing 67-27. It was the first time they’ve conceded 50 points in a single half of international rugby, and it’s also the most points the Wallabies have ever conceded in a Test.

“No one hurts more than the playing group and the staff. We win together, we lose together sort of mentality,” Wright reflected.

“For us leading into this week, we know that the 40 minutes that you alluded to there, that was really disappointing last week. It’s something that we’re focused on making amends.

“Test footy is about that, it’s small margins.

“Being up at half-time and then one or two moments and things happen. We’ve got the same opportunity this week to make those wrongs turn into rights for us which is exciting.”

The Wallabies have announced their squad for the two upcoming Tests against the All Blacks. Queensland Reds duo Hunter Paisami and Fraser McReight are both back in the mix after recovering from injuries.

As for the All Blacks, they’ll be without prop Fletcher Newell for the first Test. Newell suffered a calf injury during the second Test in South Africa. Ethan de Groot and George Bower have been called into the squad.

Eddie Jones finds his star playmaker in 23-year-old sensation

ANALYSIS

The pride behind All Black helping Tasman Mako defend Ranfurly Shield

Wallaby Liam Wright inks new Super Rugby deal as club aims for success

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

Comments

6 Comments
B
B.J. Spratt 1 day ago

The only thing that will destroy rugby in New Zealand is the NZRFU and they have done a pretty good job over the last 10 years.


They haven't adapted to the professional era. They use to sign up promising young players. Those players couldn't play anywhere else in the World for 5 years. I don't know if that is still the case. Control and Power is their DNA.


The ARU are broke and the NZRFU have chosen the path of "The Dance of the Slow Death" with Silverlake.


The All Blacks playing the Wallabies is a hiding to nothing.


Anyone can see the "All Black Brand" is declining, as far as a Dominant Brand is concerned. "Not fit for purpose"


Former International players and astute investors can see a "Huge" business opportunity in Rugby.


Silverlake are an "Investment Business" It won't be long before they see, the business sense of dropping the NZRFU and go with the Player's Association or some other business entity, who is prepared to rival the NZRFU.

I
IT 1 day ago

Schmidt is not controlling the offshore players it's ARU lack of funding. Period. The sooner ARU and NZRU opens the door for overseas players the better the competition. It's simply idiotic this argument that it will destroy the local competition. We need the best professional players playing rugby and they are playing professionally elsewhere, duh.

A
AM 1 day ago

Wallabies will lose because of the scrum and D in the centres. All decisions down to Joe Schmidt not knowing what he’s doing.


We have Sio playing well for Exeter last year and even Ainslei is scrummaging quite well for Lyon. Have them in with Thor and Bell starting and Latu at hooker and the scrum is no where near the problem it’s been. Also send Pone off to France to develop his scrummaging as he’s as good there as AA and Nongoorr who are both weak and a far better runner.


Similar at lock with Skelton, Arnolds, Philip and he’s not developed Amatosero who has bag fulls of potential.


Kerevi and Hodge in the centres with Hodge helping at 15. There are some other guys going around in France that are better than Paisami etc as well.


With them the team looks much better but dopey Joe isn’t picking them or paving the way for them to be involved for at least some tests.

T
Teddy 1 day ago

Get Razors in. Every body wants him in. He'll turn it around.

J
Jacinda 2 days ago

2-0

C
CR 1 day ago

beating the Wallabies is hardly anything to brag about these days unfortunately. NZ will see where they are at when they play Ireland and France.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 22 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 31 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 35 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 43 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
