Pacific Nations Cup

Eddie Jones finds his star playmaker in 23-year-old sensation

By Yuko Morimoto
Seungsin Lee of Japan. Photo by Toru Hanai - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

On September 15th at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, Japan’s national team defeated Samoa 49-27 in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-finals, securing a spot in the final against Fiji.

Japan is ranked 14th in the world, while Samoa is ranked 13th. Although a close match was anticipated, Japan emerged victorious with a comfortable win.

The 22-point margin is the largest in 19 encounters between the two teams. This game highlighted head coach Jones’ successful player selections.

Two days prior to the match, the biggest surprise during the lineup announcement was moving Seungsin Lee, who had consistently been used at fly-half, to fullback, while 34-year-old captain Harumichi Tatekawa was named the starting fly-half.

Tatekawa’s last start for Japan was against Georgia on June 23, 2018, and it had been nine years since he played fly-half for Japan, last doing so in the second match of the 2015 World Cup against Scotland.

Although Lee briefly played fullback after Takuya Yamasawa was substituted in the second half of the previous week’s match against the USA, this was his first time starting at fullback in a Test match.

“When Tatekawa joined the team, there were some challenges, but he prepared well for this game. Lee has also played fullback well for Kobe and has a good sense of decision-making,” said Jones.

Lee plays for Kobelco Kobe Steelers, where Bryn Gatland is the team’s consistent starting fly-half. Lee typically pairs with New Zealand international Ngani Laumape at the mid-field and only started at fullback in the last three games of the Japan League One season. Jones clearly evaluated those performances.

Attack

94
Passes
210
75
Ball Carries
139
182m
Post Contact Metres
308m
8
Line Breaks
9

The kickoff was under strong winds of 8 meters per second, with Japan playing against the wind in the first half. Samoa committed several penalties right from the kickoff, giving Japan a series of lineout opportunities near the goal line.

In the 6th minute, after the third lineout, Tatekawa connected with wing Malo Tuitama, who passed to fullback Lee. Lee’s kick pass found centre Dylan Riley, who scored a try in the right-center. Lee added the conversion to make it 7-0.

“We knew from yesterday that the wind would be strong, so we reviewed our strategy for playing with and against the wind,” said Lee. “When playing against the wind, we tried to shift the ball around while using uncontested kicks and attacking kicks.”

It had been analyzed that when Samoa’s defence rushed up, it would leave space behind. The 34-year-old fly-half played safely, avoiding risky decisions and continuing to move the ball down the line. Tatekawa is known for his timing and precise passing, allowing the backline to catch the ball at full speed and maintain the pace of the game.

Jones’ concept of super-fast rugby played out as intended. In the 10th minute, Japan was awarded a penalty try after Elisapeta Alofipo deliberately interfered with Japan’s attack.

Although Samoa scored a try in the 13th minute, Japan responded quickly in the 16th minute when Lee’s kick-pass found wing Tomoki Osada for another try, extending the lead to 21-7 and quelling Samoa’s momentum.

Japan’s super-fast rugby, which had often slowed after the first 20 minutes, was still running smoothly in the 39th minute, right before halftime. After an attack initiated by Dylan Riley, Tatekawa passed the ball to Lee, who scored a try, making it 28-13 at halftime.

In the second half, with the wind in their favour, Japan comfortably added more tries, with the final score ending at 49-27. Their set pieces were stable, making it a match with plenty to gain for Japan.

Lee maintained a high standard throughout the 80 minutes. While he sometimes made riskier decisions when playing as a fly-half, he never put the team in danger as fullback.

After Tatekawa was substituted in the 22nd minute of the second half, Lee moved to fly-half and continued to control the game calmly. Additionally, he succeeded in all six of his conversion attempts, significantly contributing to Japan’s record margin of victory.

“There’s a lot to learn from Haru-san (Tatekawa). He communicates clearly about what to focus on next, both in huddles and during play. It’s about how quickly we can share the decisions. That’s something I need to improve on,” Lee reflected after the game, having watched Tatekawa’s play from the backfield.

Lee was named Player of the Match, and head coach Jones lightheartedly commented: “I’m worried that with his love for beer, he’s rewarded with 100 bottles.”

Jones has made his intentions clear for some time. “At the time of last year’s World Cup, Rikiya Matsuda was the only player capable of playing at fly-half. By 2027, I want to have three options, and those will be Lee and Tatekawa.”

Lee is stepping up to meet that goal, but Tatekawa is already 34 years old. When asked during the team announcement whether he intended to use Tatekawa at fly-half in the 2027 World Cup, Jones firmly responded: “Right now, I’m only thinking about the Samoa match.”

At the post-match press conference, Jones praised Tatekawa, saying, “I have 100% trust in him. We’ve been working together since 2015. He’s a humble and sincere player.”

Indeed, Jones has valued Tatekawa since he became head coach of Japan in 2012, initially calling him into the squad and continuing to support him throughout his career.

In this series, Tatekawa was named captain, filling in for the resting Michael Leitch. Jones and Tatekawa share a bond akin to Japan’s expression “Aun no kokyu” (perfect synchronization).

Their strong mentor-student relationship will likely see Jones passing Tatekawa’s skills and experience on to the 23-year-old Lee, building a new connection. Interestingly, Tatekawa was almost the same age as Lee when he first met Jones.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 20 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 21 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 29 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 33 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 37 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 41 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 44 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
