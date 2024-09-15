Samoa player ratings vs Japan | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

1. Aki Seiuli – 6

Seiuli offered dynamic play for a prop, winning a breakdown penalty and contributing eight tackles. The Samoan scrum started to fatigue an hour into the contest and couldn’t provide the go-forward when it was needed.

2. Sama Malolo – 8

A strong presence in the lineout maul defence and won his side a breakdown turnover when their backs were against the wall early. Malolo put in an energetic and consistent defensive effort, although was let down by the Samoan lineout.

Proved to be his side’s strongest defender throughout the game, having made 15 tackles, three of which were dominant, by just halftime.

3. Marco Fepuleai – 6

Fepuleai earned his side three points with a breakdown penalty in the 27th minute, a big play in slowing the initial roll of Japan.

4. Ben Nee Nee – 5

The Samoan lineout was poor and while Nee Nee contributed 12 tackles on the day, his side’s engine room was caught lacking.

5. Samuel Slade – 5

Knocked on the opening catch of the game while staring into the sun. Would get little chance to make up for it as he left the field just 28 minutes in.

6. Theo McFarland – 6.5

The captain was a destructive force when the ball found him in the wide channels, although would’ve been hoping to lead with a more disciplined performance.

The few Samoan lineouts that were well-executed were collected by McFarland and he led an inspired opening defensive stand, albeit ultimately unsuccessful. Was guilty of multiple handling errors.

7. Izaiha Moore-Aiono – 5

The openside was guilty of some missed tackles early, but cleaned up his effort and made the rest of his efforts count. Moore-Aiono was held up over the line after a rapid break off the back of a lineout drive.

8. Iakopo Petelo-Mapu – 8

One of Samoa’s best from the outset, providing punishing defence and shrugging off defenders with the ball in hand. His break in the 13th minute set up his side’s first try while down a man.

Petelo-Mapu was a rock over the ball in the ruck, although missed a game-high four tackles.

9. Melani Matavao – 5

More composure was required from the halfback at various points in the contest. Matavao rushed a box kick to exit after an early Japan onslaught and was partially charged down. He made mostly well-weighted box kicks thereafter.

There was real intent to keep the ball moving for his side and while his deliveries were mostly prompt and snappy, some execution issues persisted. Missed three tackles.

Possession 6% 31% 54% 9% 5% 23% 27% 46% 42% Possession Last 10 min 58% 36% Possession 64%

10. Rodney Iona – 8

Iona made his efforts off the tee count early and made his presence felt on the defensive end, making hits like a midfielder throughout his 80 minutes.

11. Elisapeta Alofipo – 6

Had some strong defensive impact early but was soon sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on which also resulted in a penalty try.

Made up for it somewhat in the 71st minute with a spectacular run that set up a late consolation try.

12. Alapati Leiua – 6

A strong carrier on first-phase hit-ups, Leiua made 16 metres from his four carries. 11 tackles with just one miss showed his work rate.

13. Lalomilo Lalamilo – 5

Lalomilo was put under pressure defensively by Japan and forced to make decisions. For the most part, he managed well but overall struggled to have an impact on that side of the ball. The centre was also guilty of throwing some hospital passes and that allowed Japan’s line speed to catch Samoa behind the gain line.

Was active in challenging the breakdown and ran a great support line to score a 71st-minute try.

14. Tuna Tuitama – 6

An over-eager tackle was penalised early, keeping the pressure on his side. Made some good contact on defence, but went into contact too upright with the ball in hand and was punished by Japan’s defence.

15. Tomasi Alosio – 6