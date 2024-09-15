Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
28 - 15
FT
45 - 17
FT
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
Today
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Friday
21:05
Friday
22:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Pacific Nations Cup

Samoa player ratings vs Japan | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

By Ned Lester
Tomasi Alosio of Samoa. Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

The gates to Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium were yet to open when fans started to arrive in numbers to watch Japan take on Samoa with a place in the Pacific Nations Cup final on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts came out of the gates hot, and while Samoa proved resilient foes, Japan’s strike power couldn’t be kept at bay for long and ultimately the prolific scoring record of this Japan side continued with yet another 40+ point performance – their third from three PNC contests.

Here’s how Manu Samoa rated

1. Aki Seiuli – 6

Seiuli offered dynamic play for a prop, winning a breakdown penalty and contributing eight tackles. The Samoan scrum started to fatigue an hour into the contest and couldn’t provide the go-forward when it was needed.

2. Sama Malolo – 8

A strong presence in the lineout maul defence and won his side a breakdown turnover when their backs were against the wall early. Malolo put in an energetic and consistent defensive effort, although was let down by the Samoan lineout.

Proved to be his side’s strongest defender throughout the game, having made 15 tackles, three of which were dominant, by just halftime.

3. Marco Fepuleai – 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Fepuleai earned his side three points with a breakdown penalty in the 27th minute, a big play in slowing the initial roll of Japan.

4. Ben Nee Nee – 5

The Samoan lineout was poor and while Nee Nee contributed 12 tackles on the day, his side’s engine room was caught lacking.

5. Samuel Slade – 5

Knocked on the opening catch of the game while staring into the sun. Would get little chance to make up for it as he left the field just 28 minutes in.

6. Theo McFarland – 6.5

ADVERTISEMENT

The captain was a destructive force when the ball found him in the wide channels, although would’ve been hoping to lead with a more disciplined performance.

The few Samoan lineouts that were well-executed were collected by McFarland and he led an inspired opening defensive stand, albeit ultimately unsuccessful. Was guilty of multiple handling errors.

7. Izaiha Moore-Aiono – 5

The openside was guilty of some missed tackles early, but cleaned up his effort and made the rest of his efforts count. Moore-Aiono was held up over the line after a rapid break off the back of a lineout drive.

8. Iakopo Petelo-Mapu – 8

One of Samoa’s best from the outset, providing punishing defence and shrugging off defenders with the ball in hand. His break in the 13th minute set up his side’s first try while down a man.

Petelo-Mapu was a rock over the ball in the ruck, although missed a game-high four tackles.

9. Melani Matavao – 5

More composure was required from the halfback at various points in the contest. Matavao rushed a box kick to exit after an early Japan onslaught and was partially charged down. He made mostly well-weighted box kicks thereafter.

There was real intent to keep the ball moving for his side and while his deliveries were mostly prompt and snappy, some execution issues persisted. Missed three tackles.

Possession

Team Logo
6%
31%
54%
9%
Team Logo
5%
23%
27%
46%
Team Logo
Team Logo
42%
Possession Last 10 min
58%
36%
Possession
64%

10. Rodney Iona – 8

Iona made his efforts off the tee count early and made his presence felt on the defensive end, making hits like a midfielder throughout his 80 minutes.

11. Elisapeta Alofipo – 6

Had some strong defensive impact early but was soon sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on which also resulted in a penalty try.

Made up for it somewhat in the 71st minute with a spectacular run that set up a late consolation try.

12. Alapati Leiua – 6

A strong carrier on first-phase hit-ups, Leiua made 16 metres from his four carries. 11 tackles with just one miss showed his work rate.

13. Lalomilo Lalamilo – 5

Lalomilo was put under pressure defensively by Japan and forced to make decisions. For the most part, he managed well but overall struggled to have an impact on that side of the ball. The centre was also guilty of throwing some hospital passes and that allowed Japan’s line speed to catch Samoa behind the gain line.

Was active in challenging the breakdown and ran a great support line to score a 71st-minute try.

14. Tuna Tuitama – 6

An over-eager tackle was penalised early, keeping the pressure on his side. Made some good contact on defence, but went into contact too upright with the ball in hand and was punished by Japan’s defence.

15. Tomasi Alosio – 6

Made little pay from his few kicks but made metres when they were on offer with the ball in hand.

Attack

94
Passes
210
75
Ball Carries
139
182m
Post Contact Metres
308m
8
Line Breaks
9

Substitutes

16. Luteru Tolai – 4

17. Andrew Tuala – 4

18. Brook Toomalatai -4

19. Michael Curry – 5

20. Murphy Taramai – 6

21. Danny Tusitala – 7

22. Afa Moleli – N/A

23. Melani Nanai – 6

Recommended

Moana Pasifika's star No. 8 shares thoughts on Ardie Savea signing

Fiji player ratings vs USA | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

OPINION

USA's hot start fizzles out against final-bound Fiji in Tokyo

Two props called into All Blacks squad after Fletcher Newell injured

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

2

Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win

3

'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

4

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

5

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

6

Bidding heats up for lock-sized dual-qualified centre Zack Wimbush

7

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

8

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There's not a lot wrong': Leinster going for broke to avoid more broken hearts

After three lost finals and four semi-final defeats in four seasons, how have Leinster regrouped for the new campaign?

LONG READ

'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

There is Kiwi influence - and Australian oversight - on both sides of the Tasman Sea.

LONG READ

Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

As a Lions tour looms, concerns over the Wallabies' malaise are reverberating across the rugby world.

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 25 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Tupou, over the last 5 years, bar the disastrous, traitorous Tah Eddie Jones period, has only ever had kiwi coaches in Australia. Which is extraordinary. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie to be precise and now he has to put up with Joe Schmidt.


He's never had the opportunity to enjoy great Australian passion playing for his team. It's sad and no wonder he's not really that interested or motivated.


He will just coast thru next year pretending to put a bit of effort in to playing for the Tahs then he'll be off overseas.


And Lomax, well, b...... kiwis bludging off Australians, again. Kerr Barlow, Ben Franks, etc. Strewth.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
'All of our own doing': John Mitchell's warning for England

You’ve got it all wrong. All NZ teams are the best. They just lose sometimes.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ask Ben Smith to recruit a proof reader for RP. He needs it most.

14 Go to comments
O
OJohn 34 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

It was indeed. And who was behind that ? John O'Neill and the Tahs.

22 Go to comments
J
JWH 38 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

France played Ireland, England, and South Africa. I decided not use any stats with Argentina because I don't think they are consistent enough to be top 4, but certainly will be soon! So unfortunately I had to use last year's RWC game, but I am pretty sure that the side is largely unchanged I think?

14 Go to comments
J
John 42 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Love this work JWH, really well put forward. Out of interest who were the French games against?


I am more surprised that their stats match Ireland to be fair, Ireland's ability to compete with SA over their two series was incredible.

14 Go to comments
J
John 46 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

This is interesting GP, are you a fan of B Barrett at 10?


Also, who is your pick for the AB's backrow?

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Often just refer to him as Razor 😅

14 Go to comments
J
John 47 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Apologies for the typo. Thanks for keeping me honest.

14 Go to comments
J
JWH 49 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder is a 7, not an 8. No point in comparing the wrong positions. 111kg and 190cm at 7 is atrociously large.


Cane + Savea are smaller, but Savea is certainly stronger than most in that back row, maybe Valetini is big enough. I don't think Cane is likely to start this next game with Ethan Blackadder back, so it will likely be Sititi, Savea, Blackadder.


Set piece retention + disruption, tackle completion %, and ruck speed, are the stats I would pick to define a cohesive forward pack.


NZ have averaged 84.3% from lineout and 100% from own scrum feed in their last three games against top 4 opponents. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 79.7% from own scrum feed.


In comparison, Ireland averaged 85.3% from lineout and 74.3% from own scrum feed. Their opponents averaged 87.7% from the lineout and 100% from the scrum.


France also averaged 90.7% from lineout (very impressive) and 74.3% from own scrum feed (very bad). Their opponents averaged 95.7% from lineout (very bad) and 83.7% from scrum.


As we can see, at set piece NZ have been very good at disrupting opposition scrums while retaining own feed. However, lineout retention and disruption is bang average with Ireland and France, with the French pulling ahead. So NZ is right there in terms of cohesiveness in lineouts, and is better than both in terms of scrums. I have also only used stats from tests within the top 4.


France have averaged 85.7% tackle completion and 77.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


Ireland have averaged 86.3% tackle completion and 82.3% of rucks 6 seconds or less.


NZ have averaged 87% tackle completion and 80.7% or rucks 6 seconds or less.


So NZ have a higher tackle completion %, similar lineout, better scrum, and similar ruck speed.


Overall, NZ seem to have a better pack cohesiveness than France and Ireland, maybe barely, but small margins are what win big games.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

The tide’s turning alright. Low tide.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Simon Easterby named Ireland interim head coach

I hope you’re right/wrong?

4 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

can't make it past a quarter final in a game that counts...

44 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

yeah.. the way he won that RWC quarter final for Ireland.... what's that?

44 Go to comments
s
sb 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let’s make it really effing clear, you are obviously a complete moron. What drivel.

22 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Scott Robinson ? Really ,,,

14 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

Ethan Blackadder must come back in, he is one our best. It is the selection of the other loosies that is the problem. The fact Ardie is a bit below his best is another factor as the article points out. Why people want Beauden returned to fullback I cannot understand.

14 Go to comments
C
Cheers 1 hour ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

Let's make it very Effing clear. Althoguh through unfortunate circumstances Lomax being born in a 3rd world country like Australia. He is very much Kiwi. Having Kiwi parents himself. His father representing The Kiwi's in leauge. These journalists can write all the articles they want to make themselves feel better "oh but he's an aussie" NO! I could write several articles about the amount of New Zealander's representing that country to the West. In the past 10-15 years I think there's really only been a handful of Australian born players.

22 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Why the rest of the rugby world is worried about Australia

Oh of course!

169 Go to comments
B
Bill Smith 1 hour ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

“One overseas player”??? Lowe, Herring, Belham and winning drop goal scored by Frawley born in Sydney!!!

44 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win Ex-All Black stars for Toulon in last-gasp win
Search