Pacific Nations Cup

USA's hot start fizzles out against final-bound Fiji in Tokyo

By Ned Lester
Elia Canakaivata of Fiji scores. Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Fiji and the USA opened the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup semi-finals in Tokyo with flare and physicality, treating supporters to 80 minutes of a tussle tighter than many may have expected. Ultimately though, Fiji emerged as 22-3 victors.

It was the USA who came out of the gates hot in Tokyo, pressuring Fiji and forcing errors. The Fijians didn’t help themselves with both discipline and handling issues early, and despite an overpowering scrum, Mick Byrne’s team struggled to wrestle momentum away from the Americans.

The Eagles made their opponents pay for their indiscretions once in strong field position early, claiming the opening points of the game and almost doubling their score 10 minutes later, but the attempt went wide.

Fiji’s scrummaging and the hard carries of Elia Canakaivata helped slow the USA’s roll, and 20 minutes into the contest Caleb Muntz made the most of his pack’s set-piece dominance and nailed a penalty from 40 metres out.

Three minutes later Fiji got their game rolling in tight and Muntz was helped over the line by his forward pack, going on to convert his own try.

When the USA won back possession they hit the ball with pace and plenty of attacking ambition, but Fiji’s defensive screws tightened and sent their opponents backwards after another rapid multi-phase attack.

The dual playmaking of Muntz and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula showed flashes against a staunch American defence, with Frank Lomani able to swing play either way and find a first receiver ready to pull the strings.

Handling errors continued to plague Fiji and gave the USA attacking opportunities, but as the half wore on, converting those opportunities into points looked less and less likely thanks to strong defence. Halftime score: 10-3.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
1.7
11
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
0.4
7
Entries

Fiji set up camp in the USA’s 22 shortly after the second period began, but were rejected time and time again by the resolute American defence both in the maul and in open play.

A poor clearance from the USA allowed their opponents to go again, and this time the ball was put through the hands and it was Vuate Karawalevu who made the break before finding Lomani who put his No. 8 away for the try. Muntz landed the conversion from out wide.

A yellow card to Tevita Ikanivere minutes later for a dangerous clear-out looked to stop the Fijian momentum in its tracks, before the USA almost struck back through Kapeli Pifeleti but the play was called back for a forward pass.

Just moments later Fiji were making a break down the left flank before Muntz put Karawalevu through another hole resulting in prop Peni Ravai sprinting down the right wing, only to fall over without an American player in sight. The prop’s tumble wouldn’t stop the Fijian try though as he popped the ball off the ground and Lomani scored in the corner.

The Fijian hits were taking a toll on the Americans and the heat didn’t help. However, in the battle of the reserves, the Americans were able to overpower the Fijian scrum.

Despite earning a chance at five points five metres from Fiji’s line and attacking off the back of another strong scrum, a handling error saw the USA’s opportunity go begging and their chance at a comeback slip through the cracks.

The game’s pace slowed as the clock wound down, seeing Fiji home with the 22-3 victory. They will face the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Samoa and Japan in next week’s final.

