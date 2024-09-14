Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Canada player ratings vs Tonga | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

By Philip Bendon
Canada Player Ratings

Canada’s quest for a victory in the 2024 Asahi Pacific Nations Cup came up just short as they fell 32 – 17 to Tonga in an end-to-end contest at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

Despite dominating at set piece time and holding the advantage in both territory and possession, Les Rouge could not contain the explosive attacking prowess of the Tongans.

Working their way back into the contest when centre Takoda McMullen raced away for a try in the 66th minute to bring the scores back to within a score at 22 – 17, Canada looked poised to pull off the upset.

However, a penalty and a late try sealed the deal for Ikale Tahi, who finished the PNC in fifth position.

Here is how the Canadian players fared in Tokyo.

1. Calixto Martinez – 4
Departing on the half-hour mark, the loosehead will be disappointed to have been forced off when he was having a strong showing.

2. Andrew Quattrin – 7.5
Continued his exceptional work at set piece time and was rewarded with his team’s first try as he picked up at the base of the ruck following a powerful surge from skipper Lucas Rumball. Once again, it was a no-nonsense, high output showing from the hooker.

3. Conor Young – 7
Got the better of his opposite number at scrum time to earn his team a few key penalties, which kept them in the fight heading into the break. Hustling hard, the tighthead’s work rate was through the roof with an early second-half charge down, piling the pressure on Tonga.

4. Kaden Duguid – 6.5
Industrious and willing to chase every possible opportunity, the lock was a constant presence. At the breakdown, he was routinely in the scrumhalf’s face, affecting the Tongan’s ability to box kick cleanly, whilst in open play, his work rate was solid with 9 tackles.

5. Mason Flesch – 6.5
Shifting from the backrow for this contest, Flesch continued as his team’s chief line-out banker with 13 takes, including a couple of exceptional steals. Although his shift in position saw a decline in his carrying game but defensively, he had a good outing with 10 tackles and a solid work rate around the ruck.

6. Matt Oworu – 6
Looking more assured by the week, Oworu put in some huge hits, most notably inside the opening minute of the first half, where he smashed Tongan powerhouse Lotu Inisi. Ending his account with six tackles, two of which were dominant, the former sevens stand out and brought an extra layer as an explosive element to the Canadian pack.

7. Ethan Fryer – 5
Utilising his athleticism at line-out time, the rangy backrow got up quickly to disrupt the Tongan throws as his team dominated the set piece. Around the park his work rate was exceptional as he flashed with a few incisive runs and big hits that swung momentum in his team’s favour.

Unfortunately his day came to an end ten minutes early with a yellow card which stunted what appeared to be a promising comeback.

8. Lucas Rumball – 7.5
Putting his team on his back once again, the skipper had a really strong all-round showing this week. Setting up his team’s first try with a powerful surge that came up inches short, Rumball was his side’s go-to operator when they needed front foot ball. Defensively, his work rate around the breakdown was top-notch as

9. Jason Higgins – 7.5
Canada’s heartbeat, the scrumhalf, dictates his team’s tempo as their Le petit General. Pushing the pace, Higgins got his team rolling forward and had them in several strong attacking positions, which, unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalise on. Hallmarking his game with some exceptional sniping runs, Higgins exposed the Tongan breakdown defence as he cut loose on a few occasions.

Defensively Higgins continued his role as a sweeper behind the Canadian front line defence and put in a few good tackles one of which left him with what appeared to be a nasty stringer late in the contest.

10. Peter Nelson – 6
Bringing more of a running element that had not really been a hallmark of his campaign to date, Overall the flyhalf had a solid outing across the board. His kicking game was pinpoint and pressurised the Tongan back three forcing a few errors that got his team into strong positions.

11. Josiah Morra – 5.5
Ultra exciting in attack, the sevens specialist ran some superb lines, namely from a line-out set play late in the first half and while gathering a cross-field kick in the second half. His willingness to roam around the park saw him get his hands on the ball in several dangerous positions.

Defensively however his positioning was found wanting at times although he wasn’t alone in this area with Tonga exposing the Canadian fringe defence on a handful of occasions.

12. Ben LeSage – 5
Shifting one spot in to accommodate Takoda McMullen’s elevation to the starting role, the experienced centre led the defensive line well with 11 tackles. Offensively, he was a willing carrier into heavy traffic as his team continually hammered away at the Tongan defence, only to be undone by handling mistakes.

13. Takoda McMullen – 7
The British Columbia University skipper had a performance that displayed his immense potential and inexperience in the test arena. Defensively, his work rate was superb, albeit he slipped a few tackles, which put his outside backs under some pressure. Offensively, his try was a moment of individual brilliance as he identified a gap in the otherwise resolute Tongan defence. One moment he wanted back came minutes before his try when he kicked the ball dead when his team had the numbers advantage, and a simple pass would’ve sufficed. Across the board, it was a solid showing for a talented player early in his test career.

14. Andrew Coe – 7
Once again, his team’s most dangerous counter-attacking option, the Rugby Los Angeles star, just fizzes with energy every time he gets the ball. His work rate under the high ball was top-notch, albeit defensively, he was caught out on a few occasions throughout the first half.

15. Cooper Coats – 4
Topping the meters carried for his team, Coats had some flashy moments as well as a few lapses in what was a mixed performance at fullback. Unafraid to take on the Tongan defence, Coats probed the Tongan defence but at times found himself isolated whilst defensively he was found wanting positionally.

Replacements
16. Dewald Kotze – 4
Took over from the highly impressive Quattrin and was immediately on defensive duty but couldn’t halt the power of the Tongan maul and fell foul to a late scrum penalty.

17. Cole Keith – 6.5
Playing the bulk of the contest following Matinez’s injury, Keith had a really strong scrummaging performance against the world class Ben Tameifuna. This strength carried over to the maul where Keith often led the drive and restricted the Tongan’s from getting through the maul.

18. Tyler Matchem – 4
Came on for Conor Young with twenty minutes to play but couldn’t quite bring the impact that he would’ve hoped.

19. Callum Botchar – 4
He entered the fray with ten minutes to play but couldn’t wrestle back the momentum for his team as Tonga surged to the finish line.

20. Sion Parry – 6.5
Brought renewed enthusiasm to the Canadian pack in the final twenty minutes with a few big tackles and solid runs.

21. Brock Gallagher – N/A
Came on with five minutes to play and didn’t have a noticeable impact.

22. Mark Balaski – N/A
Similar to Gallagher did not have enough time to make an impact.

23. Talon McMullen – 7
He came on with twenty minutes to go to line up alongside his twin brother in the centres. Bringing bundles of physicality, the younger twin ran the hard lines that got his team over the gainline and on the front foot. Coming within a split second of slipping an offload that would’ve put his brother into open space in the 71st minute,

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jv 18 minutes ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

I watched the first 4 episodes yesterday from SA. Today it doesn't work.....obviously some frantic emails yesterday.....I should've pushed through and done all 5 while it was working.

5 Go to comments
f
fl 34 minutes ago
URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

they should add an English conference of 4 teams, but have promotion and relegation between the English conference and the premiership.


the premiership should be expanded to 12 teams, so that would be the bottom 6 teams currently, plus the top 6 championship sides.

3 Go to comments
f
fl 38 minutes ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

England still have 10 top level teams, where SA only have 4

11 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 41 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

What we just go on last couple years now 😆 🤣..try 121 years of test matches with a 76.77% in wins ..compared to south Africa 63% ..head to head all blacks 63% to sprinkboks 37% ..u just making up the years to suit yourselves...

40 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 58 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yeah I was bro that why I deleted my comment..but u do know first series was 1937 ..next lost was 1949 ..12 years between drinks ..by the way u do know south Africa lost 6 tests in a row to the abs ..2015-18. ...one test the score was 57 nil

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

🧌

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Lost 3 in a row against the the Wallabies. My bad.


Lost 6 to SA between 1937 and 1948. @rooksies is wrong

40 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Really?! More money in England?! Then why did three teams collapse? "Rugby Guru"? Oh of course - 'kiwi'. Explains it all. Shame. Keep trying.

11 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Tonga player ratings vs Canada | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Impressed by the Coventry 10 Pellegrini. Must be worthy of a contract in a higher league.

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

More money in England than South Africa, simple as that. No long haul travel either.


Seems like a real culture clash though. English clubs sweat the assets, Celts look after the players much better. If Ireland join they'd need to remember that the national team pay the bills.

11 Go to comments
J
JD 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

And yet we win and you lose......despite your persistent need to recruit mercenaries who are about as Irish as I am Chinese.

40 Go to comments
J
JD 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Fear, no. Respect, definitely.

40 Go to comments
J
JD 1 hour ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

First class, gold plated, export quality bullshit. Bait. Incitement. Trolling.

Kolbe is the greatest player on earth. Etsebeth, Pieter-Stef, etc etc all world class.

When you've won a 1/4 final, come back and we might listen to you.

40 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

This comment has been made before. What’s the use of win ratios, and peaking between world cups and then never winning world cups?


Pretty likely it will be successful given who we’re playing this year. Which is another issue with win ratios. Scotland’s win ratio boosted by games against teams like US and Canada. SA against Portugal and Wales and teams like France who haven’t travelled to SA or NZ in sometime.


World rankings make much more sense because it factors who you beat relative to your own ranking.


In that regard SA has been the most dominant - 186 weeks at no. 1 to next best Ireland at 67 weeks.

40 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Chasing the Sun 2 now available to watch on RugbyPass TV

Of all the world cups. 1995 and 2023 were by far the toughest. To beat France at home and then run into an England team out for revenge… top it off with a sprinkle of AB’s out for blood. Stuff of legend. Don’t forget we did it despite losing our best player Marx and our backup hooker in the first two minutes. With the whole wit Kant saga leading up to the game. Despite NZ having zero injuries and an extra day to prepare, with a run in over Argentina we still somehow managed. This team refuse to give up.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Tops

40 Go to comments
C
CR 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Maybe , 98-03 the wallabies were pretty dominant

40 Go to comments
C
CR 3 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

You win kak useless comment of the week.

40 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Well said, I can see this playing out within the next 4 years.

11 Go to comments
H
HU 3 hours ago
URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

take the Welsh teams into the Premiership and replace them with Cheetahs and 3 development teams (e.g. Georgia, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands?, ....)

3 Go to comments
