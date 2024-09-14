Canada player ratings vs Tonga | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Canada’s quest for a victory in the 2024 Asahi Pacific Nations Cup came up just short as they fell 32 – 17 to Tonga in an end-to-end contest at the Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium in Tokyo.

Despite dominating at set piece time and holding the advantage in both territory and possession, Les Rouge could not contain the explosive attacking prowess of the Tongans.

Working their way back into the contest when centre Takoda McMullen raced away for a try in the 66th minute to bring the scores back to within a score at 22 – 17, Canada looked poised to pull off the upset.

However, a penalty and a late try sealed the deal for Ikale Tahi, who finished the PNC in fifth position.

Here is how the Canadian players fared in Tokyo.

1. Calixto Martinez – 4

Departing on the half-hour mark, the loosehead will be disappointed to have been forced off when he was having a strong showing.

2. Andrew Quattrin – 7.5

Continued his exceptional work at set piece time and was rewarded with his team’s first try as he picked up at the base of the ruck following a powerful surge from skipper Lucas Rumball. Once again, it was a no-nonsense, high output showing from the hooker.

3. Conor Young – 7

Got the better of his opposite number at scrum time to earn his team a few key penalties, which kept them in the fight heading into the break. Hustling hard, the tighthead’s work rate was through the roof with an early second-half charge down, piling the pressure on Tonga.

4. Kaden Duguid – 6.5

Industrious and willing to chase every possible opportunity, the lock was a constant presence. At the breakdown, he was routinely in the scrumhalf’s face, affecting the Tongan’s ability to box kick cleanly, whilst in open play, his work rate was solid with 9 tackles.

5. Mason Flesch – 6.5

Shifting from the backrow for this contest, Flesch continued as his team’s chief line-out banker with 13 takes, including a couple of exceptional steals. Although his shift in position saw a decline in his carrying game but defensively, he had a good outing with 10 tackles and a solid work rate around the ruck.

6. Matt Oworu – 6

Looking more assured by the week, Oworu put in some huge hits, most notably inside the opening minute of the first half, where he smashed Tongan powerhouse Lotu Inisi. Ending his account with six tackles, two of which were dominant, the former sevens stand out and brought an extra layer as an explosive element to the Canadian pack.

7. Ethan Fryer – 5

Utilising his athleticism at line-out time, the rangy backrow got up quickly to disrupt the Tongan throws as his team dominated the set piece. Around the park his work rate was exceptional as he flashed with a few incisive runs and big hits that swung momentum in his team’s favour.

Unfortunately his day came to an end ten minutes early with a yellow card which stunted what appeared to be a promising comeback.

8. Lucas Rumball – 7.5

Putting his team on his back once again, the skipper had a really strong all-round showing this week. Setting up his team’s first try with a powerful surge that came up inches short, Rumball was his side’s go-to operator when they needed front foot ball. Defensively, his work rate around the breakdown was top-notch as

9. Jason Higgins – 7.5

Canada’s heartbeat, the scrumhalf, dictates his team’s tempo as their Le petit General. Pushing the pace, Higgins got his team rolling forward and had them in several strong attacking positions, which, unfortunately, they couldn’t capitalise on. Hallmarking his game with some exceptional sniping runs, Higgins exposed the Tongan breakdown defence as he cut loose on a few occasions.

Defensively Higgins continued his role as a sweeper behind the Canadian front line defence and put in a few good tackles one of which left him with what appeared to be a nasty stringer late in the contest.

10. Peter Nelson – 6

Bringing more of a running element that had not really been a hallmark of his campaign to date, Overall the flyhalf had a solid outing across the board. His kicking game was pinpoint and pressurised the Tongan back three forcing a few errors that got his team into strong positions.

11. Josiah Morra – 5.5

Ultra exciting in attack, the sevens specialist ran some superb lines, namely from a line-out set play late in the first half and while gathering a cross-field kick in the second half. His willingness to roam around the park saw him get his hands on the ball in several dangerous positions.

Defensively however his positioning was found wanting at times although he wasn’t alone in this area with Tonga exposing the Canadian fringe defence on a handful of occasions.

12. Ben LeSage – 5

Shifting one spot in to accommodate Takoda McMullen’s elevation to the starting role, the experienced centre led the defensive line well with 11 tackles. Offensively, he was a willing carrier into heavy traffic as his team continually hammered away at the Tongan defence, only to be undone by handling mistakes.

13. Takoda McMullen – 7

The British Columbia University skipper had a performance that displayed his immense potential and inexperience in the test arena. Defensively, his work rate was superb, albeit he slipped a few tackles, which put his outside backs under some pressure. Offensively, his try was a moment of individual brilliance as he identified a gap in the otherwise resolute Tongan defence. One moment he wanted back came minutes before his try when he kicked the ball dead when his team had the numbers advantage, and a simple pass would’ve sufficed. Across the board, it was a solid showing for a talented player early in his test career.

14. Andrew Coe – 7

Once again, his team’s most dangerous counter-attacking option, the Rugby Los Angeles star, just fizzes with energy every time he gets the ball. His work rate under the high ball was top-notch, albeit defensively, he was caught out on a few occasions throughout the first half.

15. Cooper Coats – 4

Topping the meters carried for his team, Coats had some flashy moments as well as a few lapses in what was a mixed performance at fullback. Unafraid to take on the Tongan defence, Coats probed the Tongan defence but at times found himself isolated whilst defensively he was found wanting positionally.

Replacements

16. Dewald Kotze – 4

Took over from the highly impressive Quattrin and was immediately on defensive duty but couldn’t halt the power of the Tongan maul and fell foul to a late scrum penalty.

17. Cole Keith – 6.5

Playing the bulk of the contest following Matinez’s injury, Keith had a really strong scrummaging performance against the world class Ben Tameifuna. This strength carried over to the maul where Keith often led the drive and restricted the Tongan’s from getting through the maul.

18. Tyler Matchem – 4

Came on for Conor Young with twenty minutes to play but couldn’t quite bring the impact that he would’ve hoped.

19. Callum Botchar – 4

He entered the fray with ten minutes to play but couldn’t wrestle back the momentum for his team as Tonga surged to the finish line.

20. Sion Parry – 6.5

Brought renewed enthusiasm to the Canadian pack in the final twenty minutes with a few big tackles and solid runs.

21. Brock Gallagher – N/A

Came on with five minutes to play and didn’t have a noticeable impact.

22. Mark Balaski – N/A

Similar to Gallagher did not have enough time to make an impact.

23. Talon McMullen – 7

He came on with twenty minutes to go to line up alongside his twin brother in the centres. Bringing bundles of physicality, the younger twin ran the hard lines that got his team over the gainline and on the front foot. Coming within a split second of slipping an offload that would’ve put his brother into open space in the 71st minute,