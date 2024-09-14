Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Tongan stars shine in Tokyo, dismiss Canada in fifth-place final

By Adam Julian
John Tapueluelu of Tonga. Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Tonga: 30 (Siosiua Moala, John Tapueluelu 2, Josiah Unga tries; Patrick Pellegrini 2 con, 2 pen, Canada: 17 (Andrew Quattrin, Takoda McMullin tries; Peter Nelson 2 con, pen) HT: 19-10

Courage replaced consolation in the playoff for fifth in the Pacific Nations Cup; a determined, occasionally spontaneous Tonga too cunning for committed Canada 30-17.

In oppressive Japanese heat, it was an engaging tussle. Canada monopolised possession in the second half, hammering away with admirable earnestness but could not break tenacious Tonga who was swift out of the blocks.

Tonga started with a ferocity that had previously been absent in the campaign. Their initial rolling maul try was done quicker than Neil Young’s seminal hit, Needle and the Damage is Done.

Canada wore the same colours as defending Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji, lacking the charisma and down a second try when strapping, urgent Tongian winger John Tapueluelu proved elusive. He had a dozen carries and four linebreaks throughout.

Tongan loosehead prop Jethro Felemi was yellow carded for collapsing a maul which sparked a Canadian revival. Hooker Andrew Quattrin wriggled over after pods, punch, and a Lucas Rumball charge detaching from a lineout drive.

Tonga responded with a clinical lineout of their own. Following muscular phases, first-five Patrick Pellegrini fooled the defense and set up Josiah Unga. Pellegrini was the proverbial triple treat; a kick, pass, run nightmare for Canada.

It took 23 minutes for the next points; Pellegrini was accurate with a penalty kick from the 22.

With a dozen minutes remaining, Takoda McMullin found a rare hole in Tonga’s defense to score handy to the posts. Canada has a fighting chance at 22-17.

A kick-off snaffle and robust phases saw Canada lose patience. Tackling machine Ethan Fryer was dismissed to the sinbin and Pellegrini chipped Tonga ahead by more than a converted try.

Appropriately Pellegrini had the last say, a sleight of hand in a Tapueluelu walkover on the hooter.

Siosiua Moala topped the tackle count for Tonga with 18. Lucas Rumball followed for Canada with a dozen.

Tonga leads the overall rivalry by 7-5. The referee was Nic Berry from Australia.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

