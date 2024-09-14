Two props called into All Blacks squad after Fletcher Newell injured

The All Blacks will be without Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell for the first Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney after he suffered a calf injury.

Newell suffered the injury in the second Test against the Springboks in Cape Town late in the game after coming on as a replacement for tighthead Tyrel Lomax.

After being given the fortnight to assess the extent of the injury, the All Blacks have decided against playing Newell against the Wallabies this week, instead calling up All Black prop George Bower and first choice loosehead Ethan de Groot, who has completed his own comeback for Southland Stags in the NPC.

Otago prop Bower has withdrawn from this weekend’s NPC clash to join the squad.

Bower last played for the All Blacks in 2022 on the end of year tour against England, a 25-all draw at Twickenham. He played 14 games of Super Rugby Pacific with the Crusaders this season.

A further smaller group of players will travel to Sydney on Monday as cover after the completion of round six of the NPC.