Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
The Rugby Championship

Two props called into All Blacks squad after Fletcher Newell injured

By Ben Smith
Ethan de Groot of New Zealand looks on during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

The All Blacks will be without Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell for the first Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney after he suffered a calf injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newell suffered the injury in the second Test against the Springboks in Cape Town late in the game after coming on as a replacement for tighthead Tyrel Lomax.

After being given the fortnight to assess the extent of the injury, the All Blacks have decided against playing Newell against the Wallabies this week, instead calling up All Black prop George Bower and first choice loosehead Ethan de Groot, who has completed his own comeback for Southland Stags in the NPC.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Otago prop Bower has withdrawn from this weekend’s NPC clash to join the squad.

Bower last played for the All Blacks in 2022 on the end of year tour against England, a 25-all draw at Twickenham. He played 14 games of Super Rugby Pacific with the Crusaders this season.

A further smaller group of players will travel to Sydney on Monday as cover after the completion of round six of the NPC.

 

 

Watch the highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2, chronicling the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, free on RugbyPass TV (*unavailable in Africa)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

2

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

3

Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

4

Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

5

TNT Sports snap up ex-England players after loss of Stuart Hogg

6

Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

7

Gloucester line up England's Callum Chick to replace Zach Mercer

8

What All Blacks and Springboks taught Canada’s ex-Manawatu enforcer

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Teddy 18 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yet... In that hyper dominant period from 2019 to now.


SA are 1/4 against IRE. The same IRE where rugby is the 4th most popular sport on the island.


Back to bed, dick head.

53 Go to comments
T
Teddy 21 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Ever beaten Ireland in a RWC match?

53 Go to comments
T
Teddy 23 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Yeah, the day we need racial quotas, then we really are fooked.

53 Go to comments
T
Teddy 38 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific introduces ‘lucky loser’ as part of new format for 2025

This looks like total dog shyte. The ABs can only go further backwards at this rate.


Any wonder their top dogs are stealing a living over in Japan.

8 Go to comments
A
AC 39 minutes ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

England wants more meaningful matches. Both England & Wales feel that cross border clashes between English & Welsh sides will be well attended and thus, a money maker. So here's my solution. Instead of a full or partial merger, how about replacing the Premiership Cup, with a new "Great Britain Cup."


You take the 10 Premiership sides, the 4 Welsh sides, and 2 Scottish sides, plus the top 4 from the previous season's RFU Championship. That's 20 teams. Four groups of 5, each team plays 2 home, 2 away fixtures, place the group stage in November. Then the winner of each group play in the knockout stage on the off weeks during the Six Nations window.


This achieves multiple purposes such as reconstituting the old Anglo-Welsh rivalries from the AW Cup days, it keeps the Championship involved and gives something to shoot for even for the Champ clubs that are unable or do not intend to meet promotion standards, and it gives every Prem club the (at least) 2 additional home fixture gates that they've been missing since the league shrunk to 10 teams. I think such a competition like this would command a better TV deal and better in-person attendance than the current Prem Cup.

27 Go to comments
T
Teddy 41 minutes ago
The Frans Steyn reaction to the Sibusiso Nkosi doping ban

No longer even bothering to use the 'contaminated meat' excuse. Utter stain on the game.

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 45 minutes ago
URC statement: British and Irish league speculation

I would be happy for the Anglo-Welsh league to become reality. The Welsh and English clubs deserve each other.

4 Go to comments
T
Teddy 50 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

Coached super rugby...

Too funny.


The ironically named 'super' rugby. Lad!!!!


He's a langer and so clearly out of his depth.

8 Go to comments
T
Teddy 52 minutes ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

Aussies will be fine. They recently beat Wales. Back-to-back no less.

8 Go to comments
T
Teddy 55 minutes ago
Springboks fly out to Argentina with a warning from Rassie Erasmus

I just hope that the Argentinian supporters are prepared for the SA supporters.


We've had massive problems with them sniffing seats in the stadium and stealing toilet rolls from the bogs.

1 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

He could take the renegade approach and actually pick a proper number 10? There must be one or two who still play in NZ?


A player with even rudimentary skills to fulfil the specialist role that it is?


The opposition will always have a chance when Sam "shyte Richie McCaw" is on the pitch too.

73 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

Beat England twice, which is the same team that had the best Springboks sides ever on the ropes. Barely lost to back-to-back RWC winners. Coaches one of the best teams in the world. He isn't provincial, he's Super Rugby. He won every single season he coached the Crusaders. Of course he's one of the best coaches in the world you nonce, look at his track record.

8 Go to comments
D
Doos 1 hour ago
Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Teddy is a doos

3 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

You do not know what you are talking about. What was the income and expenditure of the Premiership? and of the clubs? They do not make money and are poor compared to a Union owned league.


The Premiership is operating at a loss of €30m from its total income of €191m. That’s why they are desperate to hookup with the URC. The URC does not need poor English clubs.


Then you talk about the RFU to confuse yourself further.

27 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

Fidler?

2 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia are a tier 1 team in name only. Conceding 67 PTS shouldn't be possible at this level, especially without the mitigation of a few red cards.


Joe is the wrong man. He always brought good teams to the next level but now he's starting in the gutter.


Do aussies even watch union anymore?

15 Go to comments
T
Tembani 2 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Marx, Pieter Steph du Toit, Kolbe, Etzebeth, Kriel, Kwagga and even De Allende...those are all world class players in at least one position. You can debate Kwagga if you're foolish enough to argue about someone who has, consistently, almost single handedly turned tables on almost every leading rugby nation: the All Blacks are his chronic victim, the French still wake up midnight from Kwagga nightmares, England etc. He's pick pocketed so many world class players that if he himself isn't world class, it discredits the whole concept. The Boks still have a lot to work on, and even as a die hard fan, they still upset me on many games. For example, we clearly need to sharpen our structure around the breakdown because the lack of structure allows quality opponents like the All Blacks, France, Ireland and England to starve us of quality ball, which undermines our opportunities on attack. Nevertheless, Rassie has done so much positive work with this team and the hope is that this too can be addressed sooner rather than later 😊

53 Go to comments
A
Another 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Ongoing injury management might play it’s part but there is a growing depth of talent in the loose forwards - but the primary combination needs to be reconsidered. We know that Cane will be gone soon but we also know that both Blackadder and Sititi can combine with Savea effectively. Push Savea to the flank to give Sititi a crack as No.8 then you have a strong attack and defence. You can also have back up by Jacobson, Papali’i and Finau currently, but also potentially Frizzel and Lakai in the background too. That is depth.


I think if you get the loose forward combination right then the rest of the team, as a whole, will function better. The depth from the bench will also improve.

73 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

I was talking about SA not the whole of the URC!


Overall the total income of the premiership is £191m and if you add the RFU over £400m. SARU consolidated income.


That's not a criticism of SA who use their money very effectively.


Would you expect Ireland to move for less money?

27 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Oh teddy, such a bore.

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'? Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?
Search