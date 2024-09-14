Moana Pasifika's star No. 8 shares thoughts on Ardie Savea signing

While reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Ardie Savea’s transfer to Moana Pasifika injects a new level of superstardom into the young club, the All Black will be joining an already talented loose forward unit with a budding star at No. 8.

Moana Pasifika’s Lotu Inisi was immense yet again for Tonga in their final match of the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup, leading the game vs Canada in carries while boasting near game-leading carry metres, tackles, offloads and defenders beaten.

The powerhouse 25-year-old has proven to be one of the PNC’s best just five games into his international career, building on an impressive campaign for Moana Pasifika, where he was voted Players’ Player of the Year.

When Savea’s signing was announced, the excitement and All Blacks eligibility questions overshadowed what will be one of the big selection decisions heading into the 2025 Super season; how to accommodate all Moana’s stars in the loose forward trio.

Savea spent the 2024 Japan League One season playing at openside flanker, and while that presents itself as perhaps the leading solution for 2025, Sione Havili Talitui – who captained the side for much of the 2024 season – also demands minutes and played some of his best rugby in the No. 7 jersey in 2024. The All Blacks, one would imagine, would also rather see their vice-captain play at eight, where he suits up at the international level.

Regardless of the selection conundrum, Inisi says having Savea in the environment will be an “honour”.

“When I first heard about his signing I was real stoked,” Inisi told reporters in Tokyo following his side’s win over Canada. “He’s the best player in the world and I just want to learn, be a sponge and take everything in.

“He’s the best player at what he does so just having the opportunity to be on the same team as him is such an honour. It’ll benefit me to just take in and learn off everything he does because he is the best player in the world.

“I just can’t wait to get stuck into it and play together with him – hopefully.”

The two stars are comparable in their style of play, with Inisi’s physical running game a feature for both club and country, much like his new All Black teammate.

Inisi reflected on his performance against Canada and how he handled the contact area in particular.

“Carrying is definitely one of my strengths, it’s just getting set early, doing the little things to be in the right place to be able to carry and that’s just my job for the team. Just carry, get up, again, repeat, carry again and set up a good platform for the backs to finish for us.”

The young back-rower is no stranger to soaking up information, with his rapid rise testament to his eagerness to grow in the game. He said the introduction of Moana Pasifika and the ensuing opportunity for him to play Super Rugby has taught him plenty about how to be a winning, team player.

“What I’ve learnt from playing Super Rugby is you can’t just do a big play and then clock off, it’s repetitive sets. It’s an 80-minute game so after a carry you’ve got to look to do work off the ball, if it’s not work off the ball you’ve just got to work, both sides of the ball, attack and defence.

“I think that’s what I’ve learnt and come to grow in my game and hopefully I can transfer that to the international level. Just repetitive sets and working on and off the ball.”