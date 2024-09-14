Fiji player ratings vs USA | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji player ratings: The Flying Fijians didn’t bring much of their trademark flair to this Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup contest, but it was their defensive pressure that stood out against the Americans, who refused to roll over at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Japan.

1. Eroni Mawi – 8

Mawi put in a powerful shift, dominating the scrums and making his presence felt in the loose. His physicality at the breakdown and strong carries helped give Fiji a solid platform.

2. Tevita Ikanivere – 6

Mostly accurate with his lineout throws and a nuisance at the breakdown. His tireless work-rate in defence and sharp decision-making kept the Fijians on the front foot, especially in the second half. A brain-dead dangerous clearout in the 53rd minute hurt his score here.

3. Samu Tawake – 8

Like Mawi, Tawake was dominant in the scrums and brought plenty of physicality in the loose. He worked hard around the park, putting in key tackles and making some strong carries.

Fiji USA All Stats and Data

4. Isoa Nasilasila – 6

A powerful presence in the engine room, if a little quiet here. Nasilasila made his tackles and hit rucks hard, adding some much-needed grunt.

5. Temo Mayanavanua – 7

Consistent in the lineouts and a handful in the loose. Mayanavanua’s work ethic was on display, as he carried the ball with purpose and was a key contributor to the Fijian maul. A couple of ball spills blotted his copybook.

6. Meli Derenalagi – 7.5

Derenalagi’s athleticism was on show, particularly in broken play. He provided the link between forwards and backs, keeping the game fluid. His defence was solid, and he forced the USA into several errors. Unlucky not to be awarded a 5-pointer following a TMO review in the 20th minute.

7. Kitione Salawa – 7

A tenacious performance from the youngster, who was constantly on the USA’s heels. He did the hard yards, making his tackles and disrupting the breakdown, allowing Fiji to play the game on their terms.

8. Elia Canakaivata – 8.5

Canakaivata was everywhere. Although not the biggest No.8, he was a key ball carrier, powering through tackles and providing Fiji with crucial go-forward momentum. His defensive efforts were also decent, with some key turnovers adding to a well-rounded performance. His paid off with a well-taken try that put some daylight between the sides in the first forty, and he scored again shortly after halftime.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 1 3 Tries 0 2 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 127 Carries 78 5 Line Breaks 3 20 Turnovers Lost 20 7 Turnovers Won 8

9. Frank Lomani – 8

The heartbeat of Fiji’s attack. Lomani kept the tempo high, sniping around the ruck and linking beautifully with his backline. His distribution was pretty sharp and his quick decision-making kept the USA defence on edge all game.

10. Caleb Muntz – 8.5

His tactical kicking was mostly spot-on and his passing opened up space for the Fijian backline to exploit. A kick to himself in the 17th minute showed he’s more than comfortable with the flashy stuff and he made sure to get the ball into the hands of Fiji’s strike runners at every opportunity.

11. Epeli Momo – 4

A pretty poor game from Momo, with too many mediocre moments under the high ball and with the ball in hand. He had few opportunities to show his pace, and while the effort was there defensively, he couldn’t break the game open like some of his fellow backs.

12. Inia Tabuavou – 6

The Racing 92 man was a bit loose at times, and he didn’t have as much influence on the game as expected. However, his hard running did draw in defenders, opening up space for those outside him.

Attack 175 Passes 103 127 Ball Carries 78 346m Post Contact Metres 174m 5 Line Breaks 3

13. Iosefo Masi – 6

Masi was dangerous whenever he touched the ball, although opportunities were limited in what was a scrappy contest. A few missed opportunities kept him from scoring higher. Defensively sharp.

14. Vuate Karawalevu – 7.5

Karawalevu’s pressure game was a real asset, and he made the most of his limited chances. His kick chase game was particularly impressive.

15. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula – 7.5

Composed under the high ball and no slouch with the boot, Armstrong-Ravula was more involved in the second-half and his positioning was solid, with a few decent moments in attack.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Mesulame Dolokoto – 6

Came on early due to the yellow card and did his job in the tight exchanges.

17. Haereiti Hetet – 6

Maintained Fiji’s scrum dominance and was competent around the park.

18. Peni Ravai – 7

Like Hetet, Ravai was solid in the scrum. Gave the biggest laugh of the game when he fell over unaided on his way to the try line with no defender in sight. He came with an injury not long after, so may indeed have had a tight hamstring.

Turnovers 7 Turnovers Won 8 20 Turnovers Lost 20

19. Ratu Rotuisolia – 6

A couple of strong carries after coming on but the giant forward wasn’t on long enough to change the game significantly.

20. Albert Tuisue – 7

Brought energy and physicality from the bench. His powerful running added fresh impetus to the Fijian attack.

21. Peni Matawalu – 7

Provided a bit of spark off the bench but not on long enough to make an impact.

22. Apisalome Vota – NA

Not on long enough or rate.

23. Ilaisa Droasese – 7.5

Droasese made an immediate impact off the bench, offering a significant improvement over Momo. His speed and footwork constantly troubled the Americans while his handling was sharp.