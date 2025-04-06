Ex-All Blacks left confused after bizarre game strategy
Through eight rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, there has been more ball in play, closer winning margins and high-scoring games.
This has meant teams are playing more free-flowing, attacking rugby, with more opportunities to score tries, and with some teams taking this to a new extreme. Has there been a shift in-game strategy?
On Friday in the game between the Chiefs and the Reds in Hamilton, Reds captain Tate McDermott continued the Queensland side’s theme of not taking a single penalty attempt this season, going to the corner for a lineout drive.
In the first half it worked perfectly, as their forwards pushed their way over the line. In the second half, the Chiefs stopped the dangerous lineout maul, leaving the Reds without any points from that particular visit to the 22.
When asked about the decision post-match, McDermott backed his decision, explaining that not taking a three-point shot this season isn’t a pre-meditated plan.
“The decision was made as a conversation on the field, we had 14 men so you’ve got to weigh up whether taking the three and then receiving a ball in your own 22, having to kick out with three minutes to play with 14 men, or do you back the boys for another five minutes like we did in the first half.
“That’s something I’ll wear on my shoulders, I’m the captain. I made the decision. But again, it comes down to what team we are and it’s not something we talked about, oh, we’re not taking a three,” McDermott said to media post-match in Hamilton.
“It’s in game moments that we make the split-second decision and we’ve trusted the boys and the forwards have gone to work the whole year.”
101-Test former All Black Mils Muliaina is confused about why teams are often giving up three points, saying that the coach’s decisions has confused him the most.
“We’re halfway through the regular season and the decision-making to go to points and I know the weather is getting a little bit wet now as well, a little bit colder, slippery too. But the interesting part for me is the coaches are saying it’s purely up to the leaders to decide whether they go for the penalty,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.
“I mean, on this occasion, the Hurricanes, they went for the lineout. They were a man down, they got another penalty and they decided to go for a shot at goal when you would have thought, maybe perhaps they might have another crack.
“Again, the Reds, I just can’t get over the stat, 30 odd points they’ve turned down? They haven’t taken a shot at goal all year.”
Sky Sports commentator and analyst Jeff Wilson still believes that leaving the opposition’s 22 with three points sometimes is a better option than chasing the points.
“I don’t understand it when I think about rugby IQ and circumstances and changing momentums and shifting scoreboard pressure and earning the points.
“When you’ve been in a situation where you go, I’ve got to come away with something. It just seems as if some teams are just happy to not come away with something. They’re happy to chase more points.”
Former All Black Justin Marshall says the Hurricanes’ decision to go to the lineout was ‘bizarre’.
“Traditionally, more so in the modern game, it’s been about, we can get more than three, isn’t it, and particularly when they are not bankable threes,” Marshall said.
“If they’re 40 meters out whatever, there’s a little bit of 50/50 aspect in it, they’re quite confidently going to go for touch and go for the more, lucrative option.”
Wilson thinks that later on in the Super Rugby Pacific season, teams will start banking the three because they want home advantage come playoff time.
“All of a sudden the coaches from upstairs are going to say that we might need to take a little bit of control in the situation. They’ll need to take a bit of control, we’ll talk about the table, and how it’s tightly contested.
“When this competition is at this sort of business end of the season, you’re thinking, I’m banking points because I want a home final.”
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
I advise newbies to the cryptocurrency space to think about other investment choices. Having previously dealt with three distinct investment platforms, all of which turned out to be faux websites, I can speak from firsthand experience. I consequently suffered a large loss of about half a million pounds. My husband and I have always been open and honest with one another throughout our marriage, so when I broke the bad news to him, he was naturally disappointed that I hadn't brought up the investment plan with him sooner. I felt perplexed and unsure of what to do after he stopped talking to me for a few days. In a desperate attempt to find a solution, I turned to a private investigator, who directed me to an underground hacking organization that specializes in helping individuals get their money back from similar circumstances. We collaborated to reach a successful conclusion through constant Telegram discussion with user @WizardJamesRecovery, and I'm happy to report that I've now gotten my money. In addition, I am happy to report that my husband and I have reconciled and are speaking to one other again, which makes me happy. The hacker's contact information can be useful if you ever find yourself in a similar circumstance. wizardjamesrecovery@usa.com is their email address.
A few weeks ago, I came across a YouTube ad that stopped me in my tracks. It looked like a live broadcast of Elon Musk announcing Tesla’s “exclusive crypto project.” The production was flawless, professional, convincing, and eerily realistic. His voice, expressions, mannerisms everything matched what you’d expect from a real Tesla livestream.The ad promised massive returns if you “joined the project” by sending Bitcoin to a wallet address. I was skeptical at first, but the countdown timer, skyrocketing charts, and Elon’s confident pitch chipped away at my doubt. Eventually, I gave in. I sent $8,000 worth of BTC, thinking I was getting in early on a groundbreaking initiative.But just a few hours later, something didn’t sit right. I checked Tesla’s official channels. No mention of any crypto project. My stomach dropped.I rushed to a blockchain explorer and looked up the wallet address I’d sent the funds to. What I saw confirmed my worst fears: my BTC was being split and moved rapidly across multiple wallets in a process known as “smurfing,” a common money laundering technique. I had been scammed.In desperation, I searched for help and came acrossCHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERYa blockchain forensics firm. Honestly, I didn’t expect much but I reached out anyway. To my surprise, they responded quickly and took my case seriously. Their team began tracking the funds in real time, tracing the flow of my BTC through a web of wallets.Incredibly, they managed to link the stolen funds to a wallet connected to an account on Finance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.They didn’t waste a second. Within 48 hours, CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERYhad coordinated with Binance’s security team, who were able to freeze the scammer’s account before the funds could be withdrawn or laundered further.A few days later, the impossible happened the full $8,000 was returned to me.Even now, I can hardly believe it. I went from being scammed by a deepfake crypto con to getting every dollar back, all thanks to the quick action and expertise of CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERY.If you’ve fallen victim to a crypto scam, don’t give up. Get help immediately. Time is critical, and with CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERY,recovery is possible.
WHATSAPP : +1 (581) 256‑1989
TELEGRAM : https://t.me/CHAINTRACE_ASSET_RECOVERY WEBSITE https://chaintraceassetrecovery.com
CRYPTOCURRENCY RECOVERY SERVICES - Call - iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY
After a devastating hack wiped out my cryptocurrency wallet, I felt completely helpless. But after extensive research, I found iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY, and everything changed. Their team listened with empathy and immediately put their advanced blockchain expertise to work. They traced the hacker’s digital footprint and collaborated with authorities and exchanges to freeze and recover my stolen funds. Thanks to their determination and skill, my crypto was restored, and so was my peace of mind. I’m deeply grateful to iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY for helping me reclaim what I thought was lost forever.
Recover stolen crypto, Bitcoin recovery expert, Crypto scam recovery. Recover hacked crypto wallet, Crypto recovery firm, How to recover stolen Bitcoin, Lost cryptocurrency recovery, Blockchain recovery service, Recover scammed crypto funds, Crypto asset recovery, Retrieve lost Bitcoin, Bitcoin fraud recovery, Recover funds from crypto scam, Crypto recovery expert near me, Crypto recovery services legit, Recover crypto from scammer, Bitcoin private key recovery, Crypto recovery lawyer.
Learn More; www. iforcehackersrecovery. com Email; contact@iforcehackersrecovery. co m
Whatsapp; +1 (240) 803. 37 06
SHI Professional Funds Recovery in the U.S. is a beacon of hope for those affected by online scams. As a victim of a romance scam that resulted in significant financial loss, I was devastated. But SHI's expert team helped me recover my funds and regain control of my digital life.Whether you're a coin trader who's lost access to your account or a victim of online scams, SHI is here to help. Their services extend to resolving security issues and recovering access to social media accounts.vist. shi- us .com to get started and take the first step towards recovering your lost funds. SHI's professionalism and expertise are unmatched – don't hesitate to reach out for help!
TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY IS A GENUINE CRYPTO RECOVERY COMPANY
It was a cold morning when I first realized the full extent of my loss. I had invested 150,000 euros into an online crypto platform, believing in their promises and the allure of quick financial success. But as the days passed, I discovered it was all a scam. My money was gone, and with it, my dreams of financial security.
The feeling of helplessness and devastation was overwhelming. I tried everything to recover my funds contacting authorities, searching for solutions online, and connecting with others who had been through similar scams—but nothing seemed to work. I felt completely lost, as though there was no way back.One Sunday, feeling utterly defeated, I decided to visit Grace Church in Dublin, Ireland. I was searching for some peace and comfort. During the service, I shared my story with the congregation, explaining how I had been scammed and lost everything. I didn’t expect much—just a chance to speak to someone.
Afterward, a fellow parishioner came up to me. He had been listening closely, and after hearing my situation, he shared that he had once been in a similar place.
He had fallen victim to a scam too, and like me, thought his money was gone for good. But someone had recommended a service called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY to him. He decided to reach out to them, and with their help, he had managed to recover his lost funds.
He suggested I contact them, believing they could help me too.
Though I was skeptical, I was also desperate, so I wrote down their contact information. That evening, I called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY. From the moment we spoke, I felt a sense of professionalism and empathy that I hadn’t encountered before. They didn’t treat me like just another case. They listened to my story, took my concerns seriously, and reassured me that they would do everything they could to help.The recovery process was detailed and transparent. They kept me updated regularly, explaining each step they were taking. Weeks passed, and though I was anxious, I held onto hope. Then, out of nowhere, I received the incredible news: TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY had successfully recovered 95% of my 150,000 euros. It felt like a miracle. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks to the team at TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY, I was able to regain my financial footing and rebuild emotionally. I’m now more cautious than ever, but I’m also deeply grateful.
Without the kind recommendation from that parishioner at Grace Church, I would never have found the help I so desperately needed.
Today, I’m on the path to full recovery, and I can confidently say that TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY gave me a second chance.
Their dedication and expertise truly made all the difference in my life.
Email:support @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com
Email: info @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com
Whatsapp: +447 35570 2876
Website:https:// tracehackers cryptorecovery. com/
TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY IS A GENUINE CRYPTO RECOVERY COMPANY
It was a cold morning when I first realized the full extent of my loss. I had invested 150,000 euros into an online crypto platform, believing in their promises and the allure of quick financial success. But as the days passed, I discovered it was all a scam. My money was gone, and with it, my dreams of financial security.
The feeling of helplessness and devastation was overwhelming. I tried everything to recover my funds contacting authorities, searching for solutions online, and connecting with others who had been through similar scams—but nothing seemed to work. I felt completely lost, as though there was no way back.One Sunday, feeling utterly defeated, I decided to visit Grace Church in Dublin, Ireland. I was searching for some peace and comfort. During the service, I shared my story with the congregation, explaining how I had been scammed and lost everything. I didn’t expect much—just a chance to speak to someone.
Afterward, a fellow parishioner came up to me. He had been listening closely, and after hearing my situation, he shared that he had once been in a similar place.
He had fallen victim to a scam too, and like me, thought his money was gone for good. But someone had recommended a service called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY to him. He decided to reach out to them, and with their help, he had managed to recover his lost funds.
He suggested I contact them, believing they could help me too.
Though I was skeptical, I was also desperate, so I wrote down their contact information. That evening, I called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY. From the moment we spoke, I felt a sense of professionalism and empathy that I hadn’t encountered before. They didn’t treat me like just another case. They listened to my story, took my concerns seriously, and reassured me that they would do everything they could to help.The recovery process was detailed and transparent. They kept me updated regularly, explaining each step they were taking. Weeks passed, and though I was anxious, I held onto hope. Then, out of nowhere, I received the incredible news: TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY had successfully recovered 95% of my 150,000 euros. It felt like a miracle. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks to the team at TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY, I was able to regain my financial footing and rebuild emotionally. I’m now more cautious than ever, but I’m also deeply grateful.
Without the kind recommendation from that parishioner at Grace Church, I would never have found the help I so desperately needed.
Today, I’m on the path to full recovery, and I can confidently say that TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY gave me a second chance.
Their dedication and expertise truly made all the difference in my life.
Email:support @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com
Email: info @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com
Whatsapp: +447 35570 2876
Website:https:// tracehackers cryptorecovery. com/
hello
I'm thrilled to share my positive experience with Data Forensics Cyber Services, who successfully helped me recover my digital currency from scammers. If you're a victim of cryptocurrency scams, I highly recommend reaching out to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services. Their expertise and assistance can be invaluable in recovering your lost assets. Let's spread awareness about these scams and support those affected. Kudos to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services for their exceptional work!" you can reach them via
Email:DataForensicscyberservices@protonmail.com
WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269
Please share this information ,lets put a stop to scammers. God bless you as you do so.
I'm thrilled to share my positive experience with Data Forensics Cyber Services, who successfully helped me recover my digital currency from scammers. If you're a victim of cryptocurrency scams, I highly recommend reaching out to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services. Their expertise and assistance can be invaluable in recovering your lost assets. Let's spread awareness about these scams and support those affected. Kudos to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services for their exceptional work!" you can reach them via
WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269
Please share this information ,lets put a stop to scammers. God bless you as you do so.
Data forensics offers digital evidence preservation that could be useful in court, providing the chain of custody for any evidence discovered in cases of financial fraud, cryptocurrency theft, or infidelity, and supporting the recovery of your lost assets. I was able to recover my lost money to scammer, their skills are so good. am grateful.
you can reach them via
Email:DataForensicscyberservices@protonmail.com
WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269
Website:https://www.data-forensics.de/
It would be interesting to know what the success rate of not taking a certain 3 points against going for a maul try is.
It was done in one of Nick Bishops recent articles. Maybe a dozen or so of his ago, a month or two.
Be interesting to see if they change tactics in tight knock out games which are preparation for tight test rubbers.