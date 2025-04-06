Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 22
FT
24 - 31
FT
21 - 14
FT
31 - 20
FT
30 - 23
FT
35 - 23
FT
37 - 46
FT
15 - 9
FT
42 - 41
FT
52 - 0
FT
13 - 19
FT
36 - 17
FT
43 - 20
FT
26 - 39
FT
34 - 28
FT
42 - 12
FT
WOMENS
47 - 29
FT
5 - 49
FT
WOMENS
18 - 20
FT
51 - 16
FT
40 - 43
FT
Today
09:00
Today
09:00
WOMENS
Today
11:30
Super Rugby Pacific

Ex-All Blacks left confused after bizarre game strategy

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 24: Coach Les Kiss of the Reds watches on during the warm up before the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium, on February 24, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Through eight rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, there has been more ball in play, closer winning margins and high-scoring games.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has meant teams are playing more free-flowing, attacking rugby, with more opportunities to score tries, and with some teams taking this to a new extreme. Has there been a shift in-game strategy?

On Friday in the game between the Chiefs and the Reds in Hamilton, Reds captain Tate McDermott continued the Queensland side’s theme of not taking a single penalty attempt this season, going to the corner for a lineout drive.

In the first half it worked perfectly, as their forwards pushed their way over the line. In the second half, the Chiefs stopped the dangerous lineout maul, leaving the Reds without any points from that particular visit to the 22.

Related

Injury for Wallabies wing mars Force's climb up Super table

Wallabies winger Dylan Pietsch is set for another stint on the sidelines after injuring his quad during the Western Force's 29-20 fightback win over the Highlanders.

Read Now

When asked about the decision post-match, McDermott backed his decision, explaining that not taking a three-point shot this season isn’t a pre-meditated plan.

“The decision was made as a conversation on the field, we had 14 men so you’ve got to weigh up whether taking the three and then receiving a ball in your own 22, having to kick out with three minutes to play with 14 men, or do you back the boys for another five minutes like we did in the first half.

“That’s something I’ll wear on my shoulders, I’m the captain. I made the decision. But again, it comes down to what team we are and it’s not something we talked about, oh, we’re not taking a three,” McDermott said to media post-match in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s in game moments that we make the split-second decision and we’ve trusted the boys and the forwards have gone to work the whole year.”

101-Test former All Black Mils Muliaina is confused about why teams are often giving up three points, saying that the coach’s decisions has confused him the most. 

“We’re halfway through the regular season and the decision-making to go to points and I know the weather is getting a little bit wet now as well, a little bit colder, slippery too. But the interesting part for me is the coaches are saying it’s purely up to the leaders to decide whether they go for the penalty,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.

“I mean, on this occasion, the Hurricanes, they went for the lineout. They were a man down, they got another penalty and they decided to go for a shot at goal when you would have thought, maybe perhaps they might have another crack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, the Reds, I just can’t get over the stat, 30 odd points they’ve turned down? They haven’t taken a shot at goal all year.”

Sky Sports commentator and analyst Jeff Wilson still believes that leaving the opposition’s 22 with three points sometimes is a better option than chasing the points.

“I don’t understand it when I think about rugby IQ and circumstances and changing momentums and shifting scoreboard pressure and earning the points.

“When you’ve been in a situation where you go, I’ve got to come away with something. It just seems as if some teams are just happy to not come away with something. They’re happy to chase more points.”

Penalties

7
Penalties Conceded
12
0
Yellow Cards
1
0
Red Cards
0

Former All Black Justin Marshall says the Hurricanes’ decision to go to the lineout was ‘bizarre’.

“Traditionally, more so in the modern game, it’s been about, we can get more than three, isn’t it, and particularly when they are not bankable threes,” Marshall said.

“If they’re 40 meters out whatever, there’s a little bit of 50/50 aspect in it, they’re quite confidently going to go for touch and go for the more, lucrative option.”

Wilson thinks that later on in the Super Rugby Pacific season, teams will start banking the three because they want home advantage come playoff time.

“All of a sudden the coaches from upstairs are going to say that we might need to take a little bit of control in the situation. They’ll need to take a bit of control, we’ll talk about the table, and how it’s tightly contested.

“When this competition is at this sort of business end of the season, you’re thinking, I’m banking points because I want a home final.”

Recommended

Investec Champions Cup quarter-final draw confirmed

BREAKING

'We spoke about it... how much this competition means to Irish teams'

Freak airborne accident in stadium sees Toulouse vs Sale Sharks hung up

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White reveals his plan for a two-pronged attack on European competitions

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Saracens star's future up in air, Bok eyes Stormers exit

2

Player Comparisons: Ireland improve while Red Roses start slowly

3

Edinburgh herd Bulls out of Challenge Cup despite fightback

4

Newcastle DoR Steve Diamond cops ban over 'wholly unacceptable' comments

5

Gareth Anscombe returns as Gloucester makes 7 changes for Bath

6

WRU reveal how much they paid for Cardiff Rugby

7

'Caelan Doris... I’m not sure he gets in the Lions back row at the moment'

8

Frontrunner to replace Wallabies boss Joe Schmidt firms up as contender says 'No'

Comments

5 Comments
T
Tasha Philips 7 hours ago

I advise newbies to the cryptocurrency space to think about other investment choices. Having previously dealt with three distinct investment platforms, all of which turned out to be faux websites, I can speak from firsthand experience. I consequently suffered a large loss of about half a million pounds. My husband and I have always been open and honest with one another throughout our marriage, so when I broke the bad news to him, he was naturally disappointed that I hadn't brought up the investment plan with him sooner. I felt perplexed and unsure of what to do after he stopped talking to me for a few days.  In a desperate attempt to find a solution, I turned to a private investigator, who directed me to an underground hacking organization that specializes in helping individuals get their money back from similar circumstances. We collaborated to reach a successful conclusion through constant Telegram discussion with user @WizardJamesRecovery, and I'm happy to report that I've now gotten my money. In addition, I am happy to report that my husband and I have reconciled and are speaking to one other again, which makes me happy. The hacker's contact information can be useful if you ever find yourself in a similar circumstance. wizardjamesrecovery@usa.com is their email address.

t
tonirobinson362 12 hours ago

A few weeks ago, I came across a YouTube ad that stopped me in my tracks. It looked like a live broadcast of Elon Musk announcing Tesla’s “exclusive crypto project.” The production was flawless, professional, convincing, and eerily realistic. His voice, expressions, mannerisms everything matched what you’d expect from a real Tesla livestream.The ad promised massive returns if you “joined the project” by sending Bitcoin to a wallet address. I was skeptical at first, but the countdown timer, skyrocketing charts, and Elon’s confident pitch chipped away at my doubt. Eventually, I gave in. I sent $8,000 worth of BTC, thinking I was getting in early on a groundbreaking initiative.But just a few hours later, something didn’t sit right. I checked Tesla’s official channels. No mention of any crypto project. My stomach dropped.I rushed to a blockchain explorer and looked up the wallet address I’d sent the funds to. What I saw confirmed my worst fears: my BTC was being split and moved rapidly across multiple wallets in a process known as “smurfing,” a common money laundering technique. I had been scammed.In desperation, I searched for help and came acrossCHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERYa blockchain forensics firm. Honestly, I didn’t expect much but I reached out anyway. To my surprise, they responded quickly and took my case seriously. Their team began tracking the funds in real time, tracing the flow of my BTC through a web of wallets.Incredibly, they managed to link the stolen funds to a wallet connected to an account on Finance, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.They didn’t waste a second. Within 48 hours, CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERYhad coordinated with Binance’s security team, who were able to freeze the scammer’s account before the funds could be withdrawn or laundered further.A few days later, the impossible happened the full $8,000 was returned to me.Even now, I can hardly believe it. I went from being scammed by a deepfake crypto con to getting every dollar back, all thanks to the quick action and expertise of CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERY.If you’ve fallen victim to a crypto scam, don’t give up. Get help immediately. Time is critical, and with CHAINTRACE ASSET RECOVERY,recovery is possible.  

WHATSAPP : ‪‪+1 (581) 256‑1989‬‬

TELEGRAM : ‪https://t.me/CHAINTRACE_ASSET_RECOVERY‬ WEBSITE ‪https://chaintraceassetrecovery.com

D
DavidJustin 1 day ago

CRYPTOCURRENCY RECOVERY SERVICES - Call - iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY


After a devastating hack wiped out my cryptocurrency wallet, I felt completely helpless. But after extensive research, I found iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY, and everything changed. Their team listened with empathy and immediately put their advanced blockchain expertise to work. They traced the hacker’s digital footprint and collaborated with authorities and exchanges to freeze and recover my stolen funds. Thanks to their determination and skill, my crypto was restored, and so was my peace of mind. I’m deeply grateful to  iFORCE HACKER RECOVERY   for helping me reclaim what I thought was lost forever.

 Recover stolen crypto, Bitcoin recovery expert, Crypto scam recovery. Recover hacked crypto wallet, Crypto recovery firm, How to recover stolen Bitcoin, Lost cryptocurrency recovery, Blockchain recovery service, Recover scammed crypto funds, Crypto asset recovery, Retrieve lost Bitcoin, Bitcoin fraud recovery, Recover funds from crypto scam, Crypto recovery expert near me,   Crypto recovery services legit, Recover crypto from scammer, Bitcoin private key recovery,  Crypto recovery lawyer.


Learn More; www.  iforcehackersrecovery. com  Email; contact@iforcehackersrecovery. co m

 Whatsapp; +1 (240) 803. 37 06    

D
Denmann 1 day ago

SHI Professional Funds Recovery in the U.S. is a beacon of hope for those affected by online scams. As a victim of a romance scam that resulted in significant financial loss, I was devastated. But SHI's expert team helped me recover my funds and regain control of my digital life.Whether you're a coin trader who's lost access to your account or a victim of online scams, SHI is here to help. Their services extend to resolving security issues and recovering access to social media accounts.vist. shi- us .com to get started and take the first step towards recovering your lost funds. SHI's professionalism and expertise are unmatched – don't hesitate to reach out for help!

N
Natashajason 2 days ago

TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY IS A GENUINE CRYPTO RECOVERY COMPANY


It was a cold morning when I first realized the full extent of my loss. I had invested 150,000 euros into an online crypto platform, believing in their promises and the allure of quick financial success. But as the days passed, I discovered it was all a scam. My money was gone, and with it, my dreams of financial security.

The feeling of helplessness and devastation was overwhelming. I tried everything to recover my funds contacting authorities, searching for solutions online, and connecting with others who had been through similar scams—but nothing seemed to work. I felt completely lost, as though there was no way back.One Sunday, feeling utterly defeated, I decided to visit Grace Church in Dublin, Ireland. I was searching for some peace and comfort. During the service, I shared my story with the congregation, explaining how I had been scammed and lost everything. I didn’t expect much—just a chance to speak to someone.

Afterward, a fellow parishioner came up to me. He had been listening closely, and after hearing my situation, he shared that he had once been in a similar place.

He had fallen victim to a scam too, and like me, thought his money was gone for good. But someone had recommended a service called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY to him. He decided to reach out to them, and with their help, he had managed to recover his lost funds.

He suggested I contact them, believing they could help me too.

Though I was skeptical, I was also desperate, so I wrote down their contact information. That evening, I called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY. From the moment we spoke, I felt a sense of professionalism and empathy that I hadn’t encountered before. They didn’t treat me like just another case. They listened to my story, took my concerns seriously, and reassured me that they would do everything they could to help.The recovery process was detailed and transparent. They kept me updated regularly, explaining each step they were taking. Weeks passed, and though I was anxious, I held onto hope. Then, out of nowhere, I received the incredible news: TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY had successfully recovered 95% of my 150,000 euros. It felt like a miracle. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks to the team at TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY, I was able to regain my financial footing and rebuild emotionally. I’m now more cautious than ever, but I’m also deeply grateful.

Without the kind recommendation from that parishioner at Grace Church, I would never have found the help I so desperately needed.

Today, I’m on the path to full recovery, and I can confidently say that TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY gave me a second chance.

Their dedication and expertise truly made all the difference in my life.

Email:support @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com

Email: info @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com

Whatsapp: +447 35570 2876

Website:https:// tracehackers cryptorecovery. com/

N
Natashajason 2 days ago

TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY IS A GENUINE CRYPTO RECOVERY COMPANY


It was a cold morning when I first realized the full extent of my loss. I had invested 150,000 euros into an online crypto platform, believing in their promises and the allure of quick financial success. But as the days passed, I discovered it was all a scam. My money was gone, and with it, my dreams of financial security.

The feeling of helplessness and devastation was overwhelming. I tried everything to recover my funds contacting authorities, searching for solutions online, and connecting with others who had been through similar scams—but nothing seemed to work. I felt completely lost, as though there was no way back.One Sunday, feeling utterly defeated, I decided to visit Grace Church in Dublin, Ireland. I was searching for some peace and comfort. During the service, I shared my story with the congregation, explaining how I had been scammed and lost everything. I didn’t expect much—just a chance to speak to someone.

Afterward, a fellow parishioner came up to me. He had been listening closely, and after hearing my situation, he shared that he had once been in a similar place.

He had fallen victim to a scam too, and like me, thought his money was gone for good. But someone had recommended a service called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY to him. He decided to reach out to them, and with their help, he had managed to recover his lost funds.

He suggested I contact them, believing they could help me too.

Though I was skeptical, I was also desperate, so I wrote down their contact information. That evening, I called TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY. From the moment we spoke, I felt a sense of professionalism and empathy that I hadn’t encountered before. They didn’t treat me like just another case. They listened to my story, took my concerns seriously, and reassured me that they would do everything they could to help.The recovery process was detailed and transparent. They kept me updated regularly, explaining each step they were taking. Weeks passed, and though I was anxious, I held onto hope. Then, out of nowhere, I received the incredible news: TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY had successfully recovered 95% of my 150,000 euros. It felt like a miracle. I couldn’t believe it. Thanks to the team at TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY, I was able to regain my financial footing and rebuild emotionally. I’m now more cautious than ever, but I’m also deeply grateful.

Without the kind recommendation from that parishioner at Grace Church, I would never have found the help I so desperately needed.

Today, I’m on the path to full recovery, and I can confidently say that TRACE HACKER'S CRYPTO RECOVERY gave me a second chance.

Their dedication and expertise truly made all the difference in my life.

Email:support @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com

Email: info @ tracehackerscryptorecovery. com

Whatsapp: +447 35570 2876

Website:https:// tracehackers cryptorecovery. com/

H
Hack wizard recovery cyber services 5 days ago

hello

R
Rosemary Carpenter 5 days ago

I'm thrilled to share my positive experience with Data Forensics Cyber Services, who successfully helped me recover my digital currency from scammers. If you're a victim of cryptocurrency scams, I highly recommend reaching out to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services. Their expertise and assistance can be invaluable in recovering your lost assets. Let's spread awareness about these scams and support those affected. Kudos to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services for their exceptional work!" you can reach them via

Email:DataForensicscyberservices@protonmail.com

WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269

Please share this information ,lets put a stop to scammers. God bless you as you do so.

R
Rosemary Carpenter 5 days ago

I'm thrilled to share my positive experience with Data Forensics Cyber Services, who successfully helped me recover my digital currency from scammers. If you're a victim of cryptocurrency scams, I highly recommend reaching out to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services. Their expertise and assistance can be invaluable in recovering your lost assets. Let's spread awareness about these scams and support those affected. Kudos to Data Forensics Recovery Cyber Services for their exceptional work!" you can reach them via


WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269

Please share this information ,lets put a stop to scammers. God bless you as you do so.

O
Olivia Edwards 5 days ago

Data forensics offers digital evidence preservation that could be useful in court, providing the chain of custody for any evidence discovered in cases of financial fraud, cryptocurrency theft, or infidelity, and supporting the recovery of your lost assets. I was able to recover my lost money to scammer, their skills are so good. am grateful.

you can reach them via

Email:DataForensicscyberservices@protonmail.com

WhatsApp:+1(315)612-1269

Website:https://www.data-forensics.de/

C
Cantab 6 days ago

It would be interesting to know what the success rate of not taking a certain 3 points against going for a maul try is.

J
JW 6 days ago

It was done in one of Nick Bishops recent articles. Maybe a dozen or so of his ago, a month or two.

G
GrahamVF 6 days ago

Be interesting to see if they change tactics in tight knock out games which are preparation for tight test rubbers.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Will wounded Carbery come back to haunt former side Munster?

Discarded by Munster and Ireland, Joey Carbery is flourishing again with Bordeaux.

LONG READ

Despite the Croke Park horror show, Marcus Smith shouldn't be discounted from Lions conversation

Chris Robshaw believes the superstar England fly-half shouldn't be discarded on the whim of a Dublin shellacking

LONG READ

Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

The Queensland Reds are the outstanding Australian franchise so it would be a risk to move the entire coaching team to the Wallabies

Comments on RugbyPass

I
Icefarrow 41 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

Author has clearly never bothered to never read anything Wellington-related in the past year or so. If he had, he’d know why no one is showing up immediately.

2 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 46 minutes ago
What Lions omission Jonathan Davies is focused on

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

0 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

When it comes down to those final moments we have to think ourselves unlucky not to get at least extra time in one of those games!


Yeah that was a shocker I would have given him red for that. Really interesting around the Blues, it simply appears that they have given up on their attempt to play more expansive rugby and are now just doing what they did last year. Scary, but they couldn’t knock over Saders doint that last year!

4 Go to comments
L
LarkCliffford 54 minutes ago
Aussie Super takes: Reds' title contenders, Jake Gordon elephant in the room

Morphohackcyberservices. com

Morphohack@cyberservices. com

My Bitcoin investment was frozen in an offshore account, leaving me unable to access or withdraw my funds. I had entrusted my life savings to a forex trader who managed the offshore investment, but when I attempted to withdraw my money, he suddenly became unresponsive.

Determined to recover what I had lost, I began searching for alternatives. A friend recommended Morphohack Cyber Service, praising their outstanding track record in cryptocurrency recovery.

Within 48 hours of reaching out, Morphohack’s team identified that my Bitcoin had been distributed across multiple wallets controlled by the scammer. Despite the complexity of the case, they pressed on with their investigation and ultimately succeeded in recovering the full amount. I was incredibly impressed by their skill, persistence, and professionalism.

Thanks to Morphohack, I regained access to my funds. I highly recommend their services to anyone affected by cryptocurrency scams or fraudulent investments.

Best

Lark Clifford

Ottawa, Canada

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

Yes. It would have been an injustice had the 2 yellow cards resulted in the Canes getting out of jail. It amazed me that Love wasn’t yellow carded for his late and dangerous tackle on Jordan also. Blues were better this week but let’s see how they go against the Crusaders thos week as that will be s true litmus test for them

4 Go to comments
D
Daithi16 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Actually, I would give Barrett a 9.5

Rreviewing the match again yesterday, counted 14 tackles and missed None.

Thats a 9.5 for me.

As I said Prendergast, will be found out, once he is going backwards.

7 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Super Rugby Pacific takes: Cake Tin needs to be demo'd, Australian dominance deserved

What a dumb article. Clearly not going to happen.

2 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hour ago
Leinster player ratings vs Glasgow | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF

Did Jordie Barrett play a 9/10 game? Yes or No

7 Go to comments
M
MD 2 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Two things were evident about this weekend’s ruby.The more money the team has the more successful it is and that Farrell is still a twat and a liability for any team he plays for.Seriously though as was shown by Saracens,if you spend more money you get more success.The supporters of these mega teams care not a jot that they have bought success and probably don’t recognise the fact,and I can’t blame them.I watched far too much rugby over the last few days and I enjoyed the challenge cup far more than the so called major competition.Because there was actual competition.There is no answer other than one that the top teams would never agree to.

5 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Italy player ratings vs France | 2025 Six Nations

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Crusaders prepare for 'dangerous in all elements' Chiefs game-breaker

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

9 Go to comments
T
Tapac Williams 2 hours ago
Don't get out over your skis on the Highlanders

I Lost $213,000 Worth of ARB Tokens After Falling victim to an Address-Poisoning Scam


My name is Tapacwilliams, and my BTC tokens worth $213,000 were wiped out in a single transaction by an Address-Poisoning Scam, and this is how I was able to recover it. I have been into crypto for over 9 years and I have never been reckless or naive when it deals with crypto, however, I was caught off guard by an address-poisoning scam while I was trying to make a single transaction to my other wallet and it took the services of Intelligence Cyber Wizard Service to be able to recover it successfully. Intelligence Cyber Wizard was able to detect the scammer had distributed the stolen BTC tokens into smaller wallets, but it took Intelligence Cyber Wizard just 72 hours to fully recover every single one of the stolen tokens successfully. This just shows the rise of address spoofing and poisoning that has continued to exploit traders' negligence during transactions. I highly urge everyone to be more cautious and avoid falling victim to such scams and if you do need the service of Intelligence Cyber Wizard, you can easily reach out to them via the following: E-mail: INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ CYBER-WIZARD.COM OR INTELLIGENCECYBERWIZARD @ GMAIL.COM WhatsApp: (+ 1 ) 2 1 9 4 2 4 7 5 6 6

4 Go to comments
G
Graham VF 2 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

He hasn’t engaged with me for ages. Small mercies 🙏

49 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific performers of the week round nine

It would be good to spell Rob Valetini correctly.

4 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Can Rugby Australia afford to go ‘all in’ on the Queensland Reds?

NSW were doing a good early shunt in the lineout maul in the weekend too, but Chiefs shut that down next entry by holding the lifted a tad longer. Good abrasive effort by NSW though, what weve seen at home from them all year right from the Landers game.

49 Go to comments
D
DC 4 hours ago
England star injured as Northampton book trip to Dublin with win over Castres

Can someone explain why Leinster play all their knockout games at home?

1 Go to comments
f
fl 5 hours ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

No, its 39 trophies divided by 16 seasons (one of which is current and ongoing). The maths really isn’t as hard as you’re making out!


An average of 2.44 trophies per season is very impressive. As I’ve said repeatedly he’s a very impressive manager. He was more impressive at the start of his career though, as all the stats you have highlighted show.


It’s unclear at this point whether you’re just being dense on purpose. Do you understand - at least in principle - that winning more trophies per year is a more impressive feat than winning fewer trophies per year?

184 Go to comments
d
d 5 hours ago
‘His own harshest critic’: Chiefs coach on ‘rockstar’ McKenzie after loss

If DMac really was “his own harshest critic” one would think we would see a gradual improvement in his tactical kicking, which, unlike his excellent placekicking, has stayed mediocre.


Meanwhile BB seems to have rediscovered his skills in that area, IMO firmly cementing his grip on the AB #10 spot. DMac seems destined for the backup role, for when BB has an off day.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 5 hours ago
Waratahs vs Chiefs: McKenzie needs to be No.10, James O’Connor is right

Right out of character for Dmac to be so poor but no doubt he will bounce back

18 Go to comments
B
Brad Harding 6 hours ago
Fijian Drua’s winless start: Coach Glen Jackson reacts to another loss

I'm Brad Harding from Florida, and I would like to share my story of how Supreme Peregrine Recovery saved my life. I put my savings into cryptocurrencies, kept my wallets secure, and never gave them to anyone. I received a message instructing me to use the mail to access my blockchain wallet. Unaware that I had granted the scammers access to my wallet, I signed in without giving it any thought. I was left in a really poor position and spent a few months in the ICU after my wallet was completely erased in a matter of hours. As I was recovering in the hospital, I heard other people testify about how Supreme Peregrine Recovery had assisted them in moving past their loss. After I get in touch with them and tell them the whole scenario, they quickly gathered all the information they required and started working to get my lost currency back. I had no hope that they would return my money, so when I opened a startling message on my phone, I discovered that it contained the entire sum of my lost cryptocurrency savings plus interest that had accrued over time. I was transformed from a melancholy man into a contented father and brother. Get all of your cryptocurrency-related problems fixed at once by getting in touch with them right now.

info(@)supremeperegrinerecovery(.)com

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Glasgow Warriors player ratings vs Leinster | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF Glasgow player ratings vs Leinster | 2025 Investec Champions Cup QF
Search