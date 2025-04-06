Freak airborne accident in stadium sees Toulouse vs Sale Sharks hung up

Sunday’s Champions Cup Round of 16 clash between Toulouse and Sale Sharks was momentarily up in the air – quite literally – after a parachutist became tangled on the lip of the Stadium de Toulouse roof in a bizarre pre-match incident.

The stunt, part of the stadium entertainment ahead of the heavyweight European tie, took an unexpected turn when the parachutists drifted too close to the stadium canopy and ended up suspended high above a section of stunned supporters.

Kick-off in the south of France was delayed for 28 minutes as officials ensured the scene above and below was secure.

A fire engine crew with a cherry picker eventually managed to untangle and retrieve the relieved and rather sheepish-looking skydiver, and the game was eventually kicked off.

It was an early twist in what many hope will be the pick of the Investec Champions Cup knockout fixtures. There’s been no shortage of drama this weekend but an airborne hiccup was probably not on most rugby fans’ bingo cards.

Les images impressionnantes de l’accident du parachutiste au Stadium de Toulouse. (crédit vidéo : @RugbyInterview) pic.twitter.com/XFmbo7MnOT — Gauthier Baudin (@GauthierBaudin) April 6, 2025

As for the rugby itself, Toulouse were eyeing a sixth European crown and entered as favourites.

The Ugo Mola coached side ultimately overcame Alex Sanderson’s men 38-15 in a spirited game that did it’s best to live up to the high drama preceeding.

The English visitors led 15-10 at half-time, but second-half tries from Francois Cros, Julien Marchand, Ange Capuozzo and Guillaume Cramont powered the reigning champions through.

Jack Willis opened the scoring early, while Thomas Ramos kicked 13 points. Sale’s Tom Roebuck had a try ruled out before the break, and Toulouse pulled away after the interval, though they lost Capuozzo to injury following his try.

Toulouse will now face Toulon in the last eight.