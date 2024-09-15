Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Japan player ratings vs Samoa | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

By Tsuyoshi Enokida
Seungsin Lee of Japan. Photo by Toru Hanai - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

In the Semi-Finals of the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024, Japan faced Samoa in a highly anticipated rematch of their RWC 2023 Pool B clash. Driven by a strong desire to reach the finals on home soil, Japan emerged victorious once again with a score of 49-27.

Here’s how Japan rated

1. Shogo Miura – 5

Showed stability in the scrum but needs to enhance his speed and explosiveness during phase play to make a stronger impact on the field. At the breakdown, he sometimes struggled with Samoa’s pressure, leading to a missed tackle that resulted in Samoa’s first try.

2. Mamoru Harada – 7

In Sakate Atsushi’s absence due to injury, Harada demonstrated his reliability as a starting hooker in set-pieces. During phase play, he showcased his running skills, helping advance the forward pack.

3. Shuhei Takeuchi – 6

Displayed stability in set-pieces, reacted well to loose balls, and remained resilient around the breakdown. Known for his strong ball-carrying ability, more consistent explosiveness in his game would be ideal.

4. Ratu Epeneri Uluiviti – 7

His integration with the team was so smooth that it was hard to tell it was his debut
match. His athleticism contributed to a high line-out success rate, and he was
frequently involved in play as a ball carrier.

5. Warner Dearns – 7

His physicality was particularly effective in defence. Leveraging his size, he consistently applied pressure in aerial contests like opposition line-outs and kick-offs.

6. Amato Fakatava – 8

A dynamic player who consistently advanced the gain-line, regardless of where he received the ball. His individual skills were crucial in pushing the gain line further during Japan’s attacking phases.

7. Kanji Shimokawa – 6

Notable plays were scarce in the first half, but his involvement became more evident in the second half. His dedicated work rate led to an opportunity in the 45th minute, where he reacted to a line-break effectively.

8. Faulua Makisi – 7

Despite Samoa’s physicality, he remained combative, especially around the breakdown, reacting well to loose balls and defending effectively.

Defence

181
Tackles Made
77
22
Tackles Missed
19
89%
Tackle Completion %
80%

9. Shinobu Fujiwara – 9

Samoa struggled to cope with Fujiwara’s attacks, conceding penalties as they focused heavily on him around the breakdown. In the 57th minute, he showcased his individual strength by spreading the ball swiftly in enemy territory and scoring a try by himself at the end.

10. Harumichi Tatekawa – 7

The veteran stepped up as fly-half for the first time since RWC 2015. By aggressively attacking the line and distributing the ball effectively, he played a key role in creating scoring opportunities despite Samoa’s physicality.

11. Malo Tuitama – 8

Responded immediately during transitions and turnovers, getting involved with the ball and driving Japan forward. His running skills and explosiveness in tight spaces were instrumental in igniting Japan’s attack.

12. Nicholas McCurran – 7

Though less visibly prominent compared to his midfield partner, his depth control, ball transfer, and work rate in the breakdown made him an unsung hero in the back line.

13. Dylan Riley – 8

The former POM’s consistent contribution was crucial on both sides of the ball. Scored the game’s first try just six minutes after kick-off by gathering Lee’s kick behind the Samoan defence.

14. Tomoki Osada – 7

Possesses the power and running skills to break through defences. Scored a try 15 minutes into the first half after collecting Lee’s kick pass. Improved coordination with teammates could further enhance his individual brilliance.

15. Seungsin Lee – 10

Playing at fullback gave him ample time and space to display his high skill level, directly contributing to try-scoring opportunities. He set up Riley and Osada with precise kick passes, scoring a try himself and achieving 100% conversion success (6/6), earning him Player of the Match honours.

Penalties

10
Penalties Conceded
7
1
Yellow Cards
0
0
Red Cards
0

Reserves

16. Kenta Matsuoka – N/A

Earned his first cap for Japan.

17. Takato Okabe (for Shogo Miura) – 5
Considering that he substituted with 30 minutes remaining in the second half, his speed and work rate did not fully meet expectations.

18. Keijiro Tamefusa (played 20 mins – for Takeuchi) – 6

When Japan chose to scrum from a near-goal penalty in the 77th minute, he helped the forward pack to win an advantage with strong scrummaging.

19. Isaiah Collins-Mapusua (played 20 mins – for Ulu) – 6

Demonstrated a high work rate and aggression in both ball carrying and defence.

20. Tiennan Costley (played 19 mins – for Makisi) – 7

His commitment and physicality were evident whether starting or coming off the bench. In the second half, his presence was crucial in preventing the opposition from finding easy opportunities for a comeback.

21. Taiki Koyama – 6

Maintained the tempo of attacks initiated by Fujiwara, keeping Japan’s momentum going. With stable ball handling, he fulfilled his role as a finisher.

22. Yusuke Kajimura (played 10 mins) – N/A

Returned to the national team for the first time since November 2022 and was called up after the pool phase of the PNC.

23. Taichi Takahashi (played 19 mins – for Tatekawa) – 6

Although he couldn’t react in time to a bouncing ball in the 70th minute, he made up for it by breaking through the defence to score a try just before full-time.

