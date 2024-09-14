Springboks fly out to Argentina with a warning from Rassie Erasmus

Rassie Erasmus has issued a warning to his Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship round five encounter with Argentina next weekend. The South Africans flew out of Cape Town on Saturday ahead of their September 21 Santiago del Estero clash with Los Pumas and they took to the skies with a reminder from their head coach that nothing will come easy for his champions-elect in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to sarugby.co.za, Erasmus said: “It doesn’t matter how one looks at it – we don’t want to lose against Argentina, and it is exactly the same for them. They must firmly believe they are still in the running for the trophy, so whether we win or they win, both teams will be very hungry.

“It is definitely hostile over there, but we don’t find them to be hostile in terms of fear, but rather passionate fans enjoying supporting their team. They have a few legends there, and they are a well-coached team that beat the All Blacks and registered the biggest score ever over Australia, so in their hearts we have no doubt they will believe they can beat us.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

“It will come down to preparation, who pitches up the best on the day and which side is the most desperate because I don’t think there’s much separating the teams.”

After defeating the All Blacks last weekend in Cape Town to chalk up their fourth win in four outings in the 2024 Championship, the Springboks are poised to clinch their first title in this tournament since 2019.

Argentina South Africa All Stats and Data

Just three match points from their final two matches – they also host Argentina in Nelspruit on September 28 – will crown them champions. Ahead of their South American trip, they assembled in Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening for a full two-day mini-camp before flying out on Saturday with a squad of 28.

Seasoned players such as Willie Le Roux, Damian de Allende, Handre Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who all started against the All Blacks at DHL Stadium, were rested and have not travelled, as is Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, a round four replacement. Grant Williams was also ruled out on Thursday through injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks are flying to Buenos Aires via Sao Paolo in Brazil and they will make the trip to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night. “Camps are always valuable, especially if you are going to try players in different positions, and the guys definitely used the two days together as well as they could,” reckoned Erasmus.

“The journey to Argentina is a bit of a stretch, but at least we have done some work on them, so when we arrive there on Sunday we can hopefully hit the ground running.”