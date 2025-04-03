Reds eager to lock in double-dipping 17-year-old star

Professional rugby union to begin the year, and NRLW to finish it. It’s Shalom Sauaso’s simple approach to a rare scenario brought about by the 17-year-old’s incredible footballing talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ipswich product will play in the centres for the Queensland Reds against Fijian Drua in Sunday’s Super Rugby Women’s semi-final at Ballymore.

Rugby Australia hope it’s not her last game in the code, with the teenager set to make her NRLW debut for Scott Prince’s Brisbane later this year.

Also a standout in schoolgirls rugby sevens, the hard-running Sauaso has dominated for the Reds after debuting as a 16-year-old last season.

Proud of her Samoan heritage, Sauaso credits backyard footy with her brothers for her physicality and her parents for her maturity.

“Shalom has some decisions to make about her future,” Reds coach Andrew Fraser said.

“She’s a special talent and hopefully we keep her in the game for years to come.

“What a phenomenal footballer … a bundle of energy, and she’s shown physically she can match it at any level.

“We’d love to have her here more often and longer-term.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The big-ticket items like an Olympics with the sevens program and Australia’s 2029 Women’s World Cup are natural carrots Sauaso says will figure in her eventual decision.

But she isn’t committing either way yet.

“I’m going with the wind right now,” she said.

“Just give your all to all codes.

“I put my full commitment to one code at a time … Reds in the first half of the year, Broncos at the end of the year.

“I don’t quite have an answer for that (about her future), but I am enjoying this year.”

The Reds have benefited from rugby sevens star Charlotte Caslick’s full-time arrival this season, Fraser was clear that the fullback had proven herself worthy of a Wallaroos debut later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn’t even explain to you how it feels … one of the best players in her sport,” Sauaso said of the veteran’s impact.

“Having her come and play here in the 15s space, it’s something a lot of girls wouldn’t have dreamed of and I’m just lucky.

“It’s really sad thinking about it, knowing this could be our last game together.

“The bond us girls have is nothing like I’ve seen in a team … we’re all sisters.”

The winner of Sunday’s game will play the winner of Sunday’s other semi-final between minor premiers NSW Waratahs and the Western Force at Leichhardt Oval.