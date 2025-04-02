Former Wallaby Jordan Petaia signs NFL deal with Los Angeles Chargers

Former Queensland Reds and Wallabies flyer Jordan Petaia has taken a big step towards playing in the NFL after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday evening as part of the league’s International Player Pathway training program.

After 10 weeks at the world-famous IMG Academy in Florida, Petaia was put to the test during a pro day at the University of South Florida last week. It’s been revealed online that the 31-Test Wallaby ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical leap.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported that NFL giants the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons were also impressed by Petaia during the trial on March 26, but the Australian ended up signing with the Chargers as a tight end.

Petaia is the latest rugby union prodigy to make the move to the NFL through the highly regarded IPP training program. Louis Rees-Zammit initially put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Chiefs before more recently signing an active roster spot with the Jacksonville Jaguares.

On December 2, Petaia officially quit rugby union to pursue the NFL. Petaia had the full support of the Reds, who announced the news in a statement weeks after the now 25-year-old was left out of their squad for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

“I’ve followed the NFL since I was a kid,” Petaia said. “Trying American football is something I’ve always thought about. I’d kick myself if I didn’t have a shot because I don’t want any regrets.

“Now is the right time.

“Why the decision has been so hard is the progress of the Reds this season. I was very impressed with the team going to the next level this year with the new coaching group and I see them taking another step in 2025.

“(Head coach) Les Kiss said some very kind words to farewell me last week (at a Reds team meeting). And it was a good feeling to hear all the boys are excited for me and wish me the best.

“It was quite emotional for me after being at the club since I left school.

“There are no guarantees,” he added. “It’s an opportunity to train and learn the game over several months and showcase my potential skills in the game.”

Petaia played for the Wallabies at the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, becoming the youngest Australian to play at the showpiece event as an 18-year-old.

The backline utility played 31 Tests in Wallaby gold and made more than 55 appearances for the Reds. Injuries plagued Petaia’s rugby union career, with the outside back or midfielder playing only six matches for the Reds in 2024.