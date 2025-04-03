Exeter Chiefs confirm latest Heaven sent arrival at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs have confirmed that New South Wales Waratahs hooker Julian Heaven will arrive at Sandy Park this summer to continue Rob Baxter’s rebuilding of the Premiership strugglers.

Heaven, 24, qualifies for Australia through birth, as well as for Spain and England, and has experience of playing in Europe after a spell in the Top 14 with Lyon. He has also played for Eastern Suburbs in the Shute Shield and the Waratahs.

He broke into the Waratahs side last season and has played twice in this campaign. He is due to make his third appearance against Moana Pasifika on Saturday morning.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Exeter Chiefs. It is a historic club in a city that loves its rugby. The team’s culture and playing style really stood out to me, and I believe I can contribute to its success.

“After speaking with the coaches and seeing the passion of the fans, it felt like the perfect place to take the next step in my career,” he said.

Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter, who has already announced that Springbok hooker Joseph Dwebe is moving to the club next season, is intrigued to see how the gritty front rower will slot into his team.

“Julian is a really exciting young hooker with a very interesting story around how hard he’s worked to get the opportunities he’s had. He’s travelled to France to try to get experience there and he’s ended up fighting his way into getting some decent recognition with the Waratahs.

“In the last couple of weeks, he’s come off the bench or started in some very important games for the Waratahs. He’s a young guy who we think is an exciting character and player.

“He’s someone who will definitely add to what we’re trying to achieve here. We’re really excited to have him coming over here as a young EQP guy coming in with stacks to prove.

“He wants to win things. He wants to go well. His story has already proven he’s prepared to take the tough route to get to where he’s been – that really impresses me. I can only see bright things for him in the future,” said Baxter.