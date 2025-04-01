'He's a special player': Lawrence Dallaglio backs Henry Pollock to be Lions bolter

Lawrence Dallaglio is backing Henry Pollock to win a place on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer and believes the Northampton youngster deserves to be in the selection mix after a stunning season that saw him score two tries on his England debut against Wales in the Six Nations.

Pollock, who is just 20 years old, followed this up with a brilliant solo try in Northampton’s 27-24 defeat at Sale Sharks, and now he is preparing to help the reigning Premiership champions reach the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals by defeating French giants Clermont Auvergne at home on Friday night.

Dallaglio, a key member of the outstanding 1997 Lions triumph in South Africa, dismissed suggestions that a place on the tour to Australia would be too early for Pollock and is adamant the youngster’s skillset would be suited to the harder pitches Down Under this summer. “It’s not too soon for him to go on the Lions tour. Will Greenwood went on the 1997 tour to South Africa as an uncapped player, and if you are good enough, you are old enough,” Dallaglio told RugbyPass.

“Pollock has proved at every level that he has what it takes, and while it is a very competitive position, he is in the conversation as much as anyone else (for the Lions). He has all the skills, and with the fairly hard grounds and with 6-2 splits on the replacements bench, you wouldn’t be uncomfortable with Pollock or Ben Earl to bring on and play centre or wing. I played on the wing for Chris Oti many years ago!

“He is a very likeable young man, and there is a confidence that some people would consider a bit of arrogance but there is nothing wrong with that if it is channelled in the right direction. It is not about talking the talk; it is about walking the walk and he does a bit of both. I have been refreshed to see a young back-row forward with a bit of swagger, a bit of chat who is not afraid to speak to the referee and not afraid to have a word in a teammate’s ear and also the opposition’s.

“He is an exceptionally gifted player and he has had the most incredible season and had been talked about for some time by Northampton, where there is a wonderful academy, as one of a number of players who are coming through. In many ways, it reminds me of the Wasps team, where we had so many academy players like Alex King and Will Green who came through together, and if you can keep them for a long time, then, ultimately, you will have a successful club.

“Northampton are the English champions by the skin of their teeth and have had a challenging year, having lost players like Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, but what they have in Pollock is a guy who has really stepped up. It is not very often that you get to play for your country and score two tries on your debut, having said you would get one. Even his performance against Sale – where he tried to lift the team – no one else was at that level. The try he scored was just out of the top drawer, and he is a special player.”

While Pollock has been revelling in the back row and enhancing his Lions chances, Marcus Smith has been continually frustrated in his bid to secure a tour place as one of head coach Andy Farrell’s Lions outside half options. For England and Harlequins, the multi-talented Smith has been pressed into service as a full back, limiting his game time as a No10.

Dallaglio has sympathy for Smith and expects the outside half to shine in that role in the daunting last 16 Cup tie away to Leinster. Dallaglio said: “Smith is looking forward to a game at No10 and has made it very clear that is where he wants to play. Quins going to Leinster is a very difficult fixture because they are almost unbeatable in Dublin. But, Quins are so unpredictable, as we saw against Saracens recently and in Bordeaux last season, and at their very best with Marcus Smith, they can beat anyone on their day. Everyone will write them off as they did Northampton in the semi-final last season, and they nearly came away with the spoils.

“Northampton are the favourites amongst the English teams to progress into the Champions Cup quarter-finals, but I wouldn’t write off Quins or Leicester, who go to Glasgow Warriors smarting after that home defeat by Sarries. Glasgow is a tough place to go, but it will be another exceptional fixture.”

While other English teams in the Cup are rolling out their big guns, Saracens have made it clear that the Premiership is their priority and will rest key players such as Maro Itoje, Tom Willis, Earl and Elliot Daly for the trip to Toulon this weekend. The Bulls received plenty of flak for their decision to leave Springbok stars at home in previous rounds and Sarries’ selection for France will attract plenty of criticism.

Dallaglio added: “To say players should appear in every game is a bit outdated, I am afraid. Maro put in a very strong performance against Leicester, and in the words of Shaun Edwards to ‘rest is to rust’ and there is a balancing act. It is up to the player and those around him and there has to be an element of common sense used. It’s not an exact science, and we have to let the players and coaches make the right decisions. If it is about the head, then you would say take a rest,t but if it’s about the heart, then players want to play in every game, and Maro will be no different.

“It does come down to what position their teams are in and Sarries have had one or two more Premiership defeats and lost to Quins and then needed to beat Leicester. Whatever side Sarries put out will be a worthy one at Toulon. They have given themselves an uphill battle because they weren’t great in qualifying and are playing against a Toulon side that is a dark horse for the competition. They have had their glory years with Jonny Wilkinson and then a change of ownership but they are coming force again with Bordeaux and are challenging Toulouse.”

