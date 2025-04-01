Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions

'He's a special player': Lawrence Dallaglio backs Henry Pollock to be Lions bolter

England rookie Henry Pollock celebrates his first of two tries (Photo by Dan Mullan/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Lawrence Dallaglio is backing Henry Pollock to win a place on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer and believes the Northampton youngster deserves to be in the selection mix after a stunning season that saw him score two tries on his England debut against Wales in the Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pollock, who is just 20 years old, followed this up with a brilliant solo try in Northampton’s 27-24 defeat at Sale Sharks, and now he is preparing to help the reigning Premiership champions reach the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals by defeating French giants Clermont Auvergne at home on Friday night.

Dallaglio, a key member of the outstanding 1997 Lions triumph in South Africa, dismissed suggestions that a place on the tour to Australia would be too early for Pollock and is adamant the youngster’s skillset would be suited to the harder pitches Down Under this summer. “It’s not too soon for him to go on the Lions tour. Will Greenwood went on the 1997 tour to South Africa as an uncapped player, and if you are good enough, you are old enough,” Dallaglio told RugbyPass.

“Pollock has proved at every level that he has what it takes, and while it is a very competitive position, he is in the conversation as much as anyone else (for the Lions). He has all the skills, and with the fairly hard grounds and with 6-2 splits on the replacements bench, you wouldn’t be uncomfortable with Pollock or Ben Earl to bring on and play centre or wing. I played on the wing for Chris Oti many years ago!

“He is a very likeable young man, and there is a confidence that some people would consider a bit of arrogance but there is nothing wrong with that if it is channelled in the right direction. It is not about talking the talk; it is about walking the walk and he does a bit of both. I have been refreshed to see a young back-row forward with a bit of swagger, a bit of chat who is not afraid to speak to the referee and not afraid to have a word in a teammate’s ear and also the opposition’s.

“He is an exceptionally gifted player and he has had the most incredible season and had been talked about for some time by Northampton, where there is a wonderful academy, as one of a number of players who are coming through. In many ways, it reminds me of the Wasps team, where we had so many academy players like Alex King and Will Green who came through together, and if you can keep them for a long time, then, ultimately, you will have a successful club.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Northampton are the English champions by the skin of their teeth and have had a challenging year, having lost players like Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, but what they have in Pollock is a guy who has really stepped up. It is not very often that you get to play for your country and score two tries on your debut, having said you would get one. Even his performance against Sale – where he tried to lift the team – no one else was at that level. The try he scored was just out of the top drawer, and he is a special player.”

While Pollock has been revelling in the back row and enhancing his Lions chances, Marcus Smith has been continually frustrated in his bid to secure a tour place as one of head coach Andy Farrell’s Lions outside half options. For England and Harlequins, the multi-talented Smith has been pressed into service as a full back, limiting his game time as a No10.

Dallaglio has sympathy for Smith and expects the outside half to shine in that role in the daunting last 16 Cup tie away to Leinster. Dallaglio said: “Smith is looking forward to a game at No10 and has made it very clear that is where he wants to play. Quins going to Leinster is a very difficult fixture because they are almost unbeatable in Dublin. But, Quins are so unpredictable, as we saw against Saracens recently and in Bordeaux last season, and at their very best with Marcus Smith, they can beat anyone on their day. Everyone will write them off as they did Northampton in the semi-final last season, and they nearly came away with the spoils.

“Northampton are the favourites amongst the English teams to progress into the Champions Cup quarter-finals, but I wouldn’t write off Quins or Leicester, who go to Glasgow Warriors smarting after that home defeat by Sarries. Glasgow is a tough place to go, but it will be another exceptional fixture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While other English teams in the Cup are rolling out their big guns, Saracens have made it clear that the Premiership is their priority and will rest key players such as Maro Itoje, Tom Willis, Earl and Elliot Daly for the trip to Toulon this weekend. The Bulls received plenty of flak for their decision to leave Springbok stars at home in previous rounds and Sarries’ selection for France will attract plenty of criticism.

Dallaglio added: “To say players should appear in every game is a bit outdated, I am afraid. Maro put in a very strong performance against Leicester, and in the words of Shaun Edwards to ‘rest is to rust’ and there is a balancing act. It is up to the player and those around him and there has to be an element of common sense used. It’s not an exact science, and we have to let the players and coaches make the right decisions. If it is about the head, then you would say take a rest,t but if it’s about the heart, then players want to play in every game, and Maro will be no different.

“It does come down to what position their teams are in and Sarries have had one or two more Premiership defeats and lost to Quins and then needed to beat Leicester. Whatever side Sarries put out will be a worthy one at Toulon. They have given themselves an uphill battle because they weren’t great in qualifying and are playing against a Toulon side that is a dark horse for the competition. They have had their glory years with Jonny Wilkinson and then a change of ownership but they are coming force again with Bordeaux and are challenging Toulouse.”

Lawrence Dallaglio is part of the Premier Sports team bringing every game live from the knock-out stages of the Investec Champions Cup with 12 huge games this weekend including Northampton Saints’ home tie against Clermont, Saracens trip to Toulon, Harlequins clash with Leinster at Croke Park, Leicester’s battle against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland and Sale’s trip to Champions Toulouse. Plus, there’s live coverage of Gloucester and Bath Rugby’s EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 play-off games. Visit www.premiersports.tv to subscribe at just £11.99 per month.

Fraser Dingwall glad the 'real' Henry Pollock has changed opinions

The rising England star is changing perceptions off the pitch as well as making an impact on it.

Read Now

Comments

31 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

Praise from Caesar, indeed.

f
fl 5 days ago

Itoje has a worse win rate than Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, & Tadgh Beirne. Presumably you think he won’t start for the Lions?


Yes, to be fair you don’t seem quite as unstable on this thread as you do on the other!

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

God, no. Win ratio’s are a huge part of my considering him a better 7 than an 8.


I’m not remotely upset. I’ve even avoided the passive aggression of using emoji’s, like a real healthy adult.

f
fl 5 days ago

Ok - so you realise that your point about win rates is complete nonsense 🤣


I’ve no problem with you having an opinion! Just not sure why you bothered debating that opinion when you’re so upset by me responding to what you said.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

I can’t be sure any player will start for the Lions in 3 months time. I can’t say with complete mathematical certainty that a player won’t suffer a career ending injury between now and then. Or that they won’t have to withdraw for personal reasons. Just too many variables to be sure.


Personally my opinion is that Earl is a better 7 than an 8. I’ve quite literally no idea why that seems to be such a problem for you.

f
fl 5 days ago

Itoje has a worse win rate than Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, & Tadgh Beirne. Presumably you think he won’t start for the Lions? Because of that cheeky old win ratio thing? We talked about that?


Personally my opinion is that you can’t select players solely on the basis of their individual win rates!

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Do you even want an answer to a loaded question?


I certainly think Doris is nailed on for 8. Not least because he helped his team to beat Australia just a few months back. That cheeky old win ratio thing? We talked about that?


Can Itoje or Genge play 8? Or at least 7?

f
fl 6 days ago

England haven’t won any major trophies since 2020. That isn’t solely down to Earl.


Ok so you were just making a non-sequiteur. How helpful!


Earl lost against Australia recently. So did Itoje, Genge, Stuart, Tom Curry, Freeman, Lawrence, and Feyi-Waboso. Presumably you think none of them will start for the Lions?

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Trophies…


Actually I did use it separately. Remarkably you seemed to think I was talking about all-time win ratios (?). All 23 Irish players going, or something like that? Crazy. Did Earl not already play against Australia recently? As an 8? Did England win?


I’m guessing you have an England replica Jersey with ‘Earl ‘8’ written on it? It must be a great inconvenience that the lad may just be better as a 7. You’d have to get a new Jersey? Or maybe you don’t.


Either way, it’s a level of argument that is indulgent. Are you a bot?

f
fl 6 days ago

Earl has played well as a number 8. Not sure what you expect him to have won.


You didn’t use it seperately. You started talking about 6N win ratios in response to me saying that you can’t just select players on the basis of their individual win ratios, which I said in response to the point you made about Earl’s win ratios. Try to keep up!


“So you agree a players 2023 form may not be the best marker for selection this time.”

Not sure how you infer that from what I said. I do agree, but it’s unrelated to what I said about Smith.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

If Earl hasn’t struggled, what’s he won then? Compare that with the most recent lions test 8 (Conan) and likely next (Doris). If you can link this to the context of a Lions tour then you don’t need to keep going round in circles.


I mentioned win rates in relation to Earls club and test appearances relative to the positions he has played. I quite separately used the recent 6Nations win ratios of the home nations with relation to selecting a starting 15 for a Lions tour. None of this is complicated.


So you agree a players 2023 form may not be the best marker for selection this time. Wouldn’t the current season be better? As in 6Nations and club form?

f
fl 6 days ago

“I made the point that, comparatively, any men’s test player shy of 6’4” and 17.5st will struggle as a modern 8.”

and yet Earl hasn’t struggled! Lets just go round in circles, shall we?


“Historically the current 6Nations campaign in a lions tour year does tend to be impactful. It’s not a stretch to assume the squad is largely selected with the back-end of the domestic season left to confirm certain players, injuries aside.”

Farrell will select more players from the better teams. He won’t select on the basis of individual win rates, which is the claim you made that you are now walking back.


“For example, Marcus Smith had a very decent 2023 at #10”

Did he? He might have had some good club games but he made absolutely zero impact in test rugby, hence why he ended the year firmly third choice behind Ford and Farrell.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

At no point have I ‘dismissed’ Earl. He’s a talented athlete. I’ve simply and consistently stated that I consider him a better 7 than he is an 8. It’s an opinion based on what I’ve seen of him play and supported by his career stats to date. He has played considerably more rugby at openside.


My argument around 8 and positional play was actually in reference to another player (and the subject of this article). I made the point that, comparatively, any men’s test player shy of 6’4” and 17.5st will struggle as a modern 8.


Historically the current 6Nations campaign in a lions tour year does tend to be impactful. It’s not a stretch to assume the squad is largely selected with the back-end of the domestic season left to confirm certain players, injuries aside.


For example, Marcus Smith had a very decent 2023 at #10. I doubt that two years later that will be a marker for him going on this tour, in that position? It’s not being selective with the time period.

f
fl 6 days ago

ok so in terms of minutes per position he’s still played a fair amount more 8

and I think it sort of supports my point that when he was considered solely as a 7 he wasn’t deemed good enough to start. He only broke into the starting lineup as an 8.


What are you arguing? You dismissed Earl as an 8 on the basis of the low win rate last year. So it makes no sense to suggest that on the basis of win rates IRE and ENG are equal. You can’t just randomly narrow the time period you’re interested in to only this year when it suits your argument.


Anyway, you can’t just select players on the basis of their individual win rates. If Farrell did that he would select 23 Irish players, because no English or Scottish players (apart from those on just 1 or 2 caps) will come close to having equal win rates.


Ok - if Beirne plays 6 then Earl won’t play 7.

T
Tom 8 days ago

Pollock has a huge future but there are some great test hardened flankers who will miss out. They'll take what 4 specialist flankers and potentially Earl as a 7.5 ? So 4 or 5 max. Already in contention are the likes of Earl, Curry, Curry, Morgan, JVDF. I don't think he'll make the cut but may get a call up due to an injury.

I
IkeaBoy 8 days ago

Agree. He has obvious talent but is up against 60-70 test cap players and even a few hybrids who can cover 6,7,8. I’d say JVDF is nailed on if only because - remarkably - he’s never yet toured with the lions. The remainder are still some way ahead of Pollock.


Still bodes well for England. A young lad coming straight up from a current U20’s campaign and into the senior squad.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
