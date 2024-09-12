Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

Springboks forced into squad change ahead of Argentina trip

By Josh Raisey
South Africa's Grant Williams warms up ahead of the second Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Kings Park stadium in Durban on July 13, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)

South Africa scrumhalf Grant Williams has been ruled out of the Springboks’ upcoming trip to Argentina for round five of the Rugby Championship.

Rassie Erasmus named his 28-man South Africa squad earlier this week, with the 28-year-old included as one of the three No9s in the squad alongside Cobus Reinach and Jaden Hendrikse.

However, after starting against the All Blacks in Cape Town, Williams has been ruled out due to a knock to the arm and replaced by rookie No9 Morne van den Berg.

The Lions scrumhalf linked up with the squad on Thursday in Stellenbosch before they embark for Argentina on Saturday, where they will face the Pumas in Santiago del Estero before hosting them in Mbombela the following week.

The Springboks already have one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy, and will know one victory from the next two fixtures will guarantee them the title.

Fixture
Rugby Championship
Argentina
17:00
21 Sep 24
South Africa
All Stats and Data

“It’s always sad to lose a player to injury, and we feel for Grant who has been waiting patiently for his chance to start this season, which he finally achieved last week,” said Erasmus.

“But we have great squad depth, and if one player is injured it opens the door for another player to make a statement. Morne has only played to two Tests so far, and facing Argentina at home is a completely different challenge to what he has faced so far, as is the case with many of the younger players in the touring squad.

“If he receives the opportunity to play, it will be a great way for the coaches to see how he handles with that type of pressure, and it would also be a stern test for him personally.”

Updated Springboks squad for Argentina tour:
Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls).

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar (Vodacom Bulls), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears).

Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier), Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls).

Loose forwards: Ben-Jason Dixon (DHL Stormers), Siya Kolisi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks).

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls).

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Morne van den Berg (Lions).

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers).

Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles).

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks), Makazole Mapimpi (Hollywoodbets Sharks).

Utility back: Canan Moodie (Vodacom Bulls).

