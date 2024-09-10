All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

The All Blacks will return to New Zealand this week wondering what might have been after two narrow losses to South Africa.

The visitors held the advantage heading into the second half at both Emirates Airline Park and the DHL Stadium, only to see the world champions grind them down, aided by their bench, to earn back-to-back victories and take a huge stride towards the Rugby Championship title.

But for a team with a new head coach, a spate of injuries and entering a new era following the retirements of many greats after last year’s World Cup, there were many positives to take from the tour. For a team that is well-accustomed to winning, that may be scant consolation.

Most importantly, Scott Robertson will know that his side can compete with the world champions and current world number ones. And with the Springboks making their way to New Zealand in next year’s Rugby Championship, they may have their chance to exact revenge.

Ahead of 2025, former Springbok Hanyani Shimange has laid the ultimate challenge at the All Blacks’ feet by daring them to host Rassie Erasmus’ side at Eden Park.

The All Blacks brought up their half-century of consecutive victories at Eden Park against Argentina in round two of this year’s Championship, a run that dates back to 1994.

On this week’s upcoming episode of RugbyPass TV’s The Boks Office, Shimange said it will say a lot about New Zealand rugby if they are not willing to “put that record on the line”.

“Please, can we play them at Eden Park next year?” he said.

“They have to put that record on the line. A lot’s going to be said about New Zealand rugby if next year the schedule comes out and they’re trying to protect their record and they don’t take us to Eden Park. It has to happen.

“If they back themselves and believe in Eden Park, then surely you want to play the current world champions at Eden Park.”

Fellow Boks Office regular Schalk Burger was less keen on the idea, however.

“No one’s winning at Eden Park ever. That’s done,” the former South Africa flanker added

“It’s not even Eden Park, we went to Mount Smart and got absolutely smashed last year. I don’t think Auckland’s the place we want to go to, but they can take us to Wellington any time.”

This week’s guest, EggChasers Rugby Podcast co-host Tim Cocker, added: “If that game happens, that’s the biggest game in 2025, it hurts me to say because it’s the British and Irish Lions tour.”