Bill Sweeney pens letter to RFU members: 'It has not been an easy time for me personally'
Bill Sweeney has reportedly told Rugby Football Union members the recent move to oust him as chief executive took a personal toll but claimed he is ready to move ahead with a mandate for reform.
Sweeney’s position was at the heart of the RFU’s first special general meeting in 20 years, with a row over his pay and bonus entitlements forcing a vote of no confidence.
He faced down that rebellion at Twickenham, with more than 65 per cent of the organisation’s membership voting against his removal, and a second vote supported proposed governance changes by an even heavier margin.
The Daily Telegraph has reported that Sweeney has sent a letter to member clubs in his first comments since the SGM.
“The division sowed by those who brought forward the original SGM motion has played out aggressively in the media and it would be remiss of me not to admit that it has not been an easy time for me personally,” Sweeney is said to have written.
“However, this role is a privilege and the scrutiny that comes with it is part and parcel of the responsibility.”
Looking to the future, he continued: “Ultimately this process will help us to re-engage our membership and push forward changes we have long wanted to implement and our members delivered a clear message that they wanted the leadership team we have here to get on with the job and make improvements.”
Poor guy. Really seems to have hurt his feelings that plenty know he’s useless in his role. Stealing a living.
Shame on those who voted to keep Sweeney in his lucrative job. I have seen NO improvement in English rugby since his appointment. Just an increase in his bank balance.
what a pathetic idiot