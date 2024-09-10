Northern Edition

The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

By Hamish Bidwell
Rieko Ioane (L) and Will Jordan of New Zealand look on during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina at Eden Park on August 17, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

I said a few months back that it wouldn’t be until after their trip to South Africa that we could draw any conclusions about these All Blacks.

Away from home, against elite opposition, we’d see the scale of the job new coach Scott Robertson has in front of him and the likelihood that this team can legitimately contend for the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Well, the All Blacks have the makings of a team.

No, they didn’t beat the Springboks in either test, but they could have.

They weren’t manhandled at the breakdown or annihilated in the set pieces. Far from it, in fact.

The All Blacks’ pack performed extremely creditably against the Springboks and can hold their heads high.

Established players, such as Codie Taylor, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane were excellent on the whole, while newer additions to the team like Tyrel Lomax, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa’i and Wallace Sititi showed they have the ability to compete with the best opposition around.

If the forwards had issues against the Springboks, it was in terms of impact off the bench.

New Zealand’s reserve forwards often battled to get into the contest and to adapt to the intensity.

I don’t think that’s a question of ability, necessarily, more about preparation and being able to immediately match the ferocity of those already on the pitch. I’m sure that can be remedied.

The world class Ethan de Groot is still to come back, so I hold no fears that the forwards will impede this team’s progress.

Robertson’s challenge is in the backs.

We’ve done the game-management question to death, so I don’t really want to indulge in that.

If Robertson believes TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett are capable of capitalising on the fine work of the forwards and savvy enough to close out games, then good luck to him.

My curiosity now is more about how toothless the All Blacks’ attack is and how they imagine they’re going to score tries.

I see a backline largely playing as individuals. Guys making a strong carry or putting in a clever, contestable kick, but few instances where try scoring opportunities are actually created.

If I think back to these tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the image that immediately comes to mind is Caleb Clarke carrying strongly down the left wing side in the first of those games.

That’s partly because those instances were so rare.

For the most part, New Zealand’s wings have been neither use nor ornament this season.

There to chase kicks, but very rarely put in space or given a chance to take on defenders.

Five times this season – including in Johannesburg and Cape Town – the All Blacks have failed to score a point in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Rieko Ioane, for instance, is arguably the team’s best ball-runner. In both Springbok tests he finished up on the left wing, presumably in an effort to give more one-on-one opportunities.

Did he even touch the ball? Was play ever actually directed his way?

Rugby’s changed from the days that I probably enjoyed it most, when men such as Christian Cullen, Jonah Lomu and Jeff Wilson were given ample ball and space.

Can we not provide that for the modern day back-three? Have rush defences stifled that entirely? Or do the All Blacks no longer possess players who can adequately distribute the ball to those outside them?

McKenzie, to me, is a scrambler who’s kind of doing his own thing, while Jordie Barrett and Ioane are run-first midfielders. I assume Anton Lienert-Brown is brought off the bench to provide more of a passing option, but his impact when not starting appears to be minimal.

And what of Leon MacDonald in all this? He was an attack coach after all and without him the All Blacks barely created a try scoring opportunity in Cape Town, let alone an actual five-pointer.

Is that coincidence or is the backline even more bereft of ideas without him?

That’s the glaring area of weakness now for this team.

The pack can compete, but their efforts are not being rewarded by those outside them.

The goal kicking – at least on the evidence of Cape Town – isn’t good enough that the All Blacks can win by solely accumulating three points at a time. Ally that to challenges scoring tries against the Springboks and you have a recipe for the unflattering win-loss record Robertson is now building.

I truly believe the foundations of a competitive team are there. They’re just not being built on.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Spew_81 3 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Part of the problem is that: McKenzie, R Ioane, and B Barrett are 'run first' players. Also, Perena isn't renown for his passing.


B Barrett was probably the best 'run first' 10 in the world in 2016/2017. The Lions rush defense showed that even such a skilled 'run first' 10 will not be able dominate defenses.


Letting Mo'unga go was a serious error for the NZRU. They, arguably, should've been prepared to lose both: McKenzie and B Barrett to keep Mo'unga. He's the only NZ eligible 10 who can unlock rush defenses at a test level.


Though I still find it hard to believe that Mo'unga chose to leave. Just as Roberston was going to take over the All Blacks. Both Hansen and Foster only went to Mo'unga after all their other options we tried. Mo'unga could've cemented his position as an All Black great, rather than a very good All Black with potential to be a great.

1 Go to comments
N
NH 5 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Nice one nick, I have been waving this flag for a few weeks now, the wallabies defence looks very disconnected and leaky out wide and a dry track and argie side with a point to prove took full advantage. They averaged 26 points conceded per game before this week?! Not only is it too passive as you say, but it also seems that it is disconnected and struggles to get set even after a handful of phases. Why was nella defending 3-4 guys out in those egs... This is meant to be the whole benefit of a drift defence, less speed means better connection. What is different in this system to the drift that rennie and taylor had operating pretty well in 2021? Is it structurally different or just poorly implemented at the moment? I'm also wondering how much effect a few key players missing had... LSL has been vital in stopping attacking momentum in the middle with some big hits and paisami regularly shoots out of the line to put pressure on that second tackler, not something we saw from hamish. Fact is, one win in the TRC is an overperformance for the wallabies given current rankings, but I agree they can't be shipping 40 points to the all blacks or schmidt may end up not being around much longer than eddie... Pray for rain?

70 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Nice try but please do not drag my countryman into your delusions.

48 Go to comments
k
kevkaiora 13 minutes ago
'We've been spoiled': Angus Ta'avao on current state of the All Blacks

Couldn’t agree more, It was always going to be hard as to emulate the MaCaw Carter years , The Coaches Henry and Professor learnt a lot from the 2007 loss and along with MaCaws ethos and skills developed a togetherness that Rassie and the Bokkes have adapted and developed a awesome winning culture, Sadly Hansen while able to win in 2015 didn't continue that development and Fozzie certainly with his support team didn’t do anything, and while bailing out the furiously sinking ship jettisoned them and took on some real help all that intellect had been lost and Razor has got his hans full trying to rebuild, There are plenty of young followers ? that aren’t used to losing and still expected Razor to just walk in and wave a magic wand and all would be fixed, wrong, its going to only happen with a lot of hard work. But am hoping come 2027 he has built a great team again

1 Go to comments
A
AK 19 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

They both cheated! Bok didn’t have to but chose the dive. Not all your countrymen are as one-eyed as you and weren’t happy with Kolbe’s bending of the rules….

48 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 42 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Ok Hamish so the ABs have a backs problem and you have an intelligence problem. At least I believe the ABs will solve their backs problem.

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 54 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Do you know him ?

70 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 54 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Cam Roigard has an ACL tear to recover from.


They cannot select overseas players because it will ruin Super Rugby.


Akira Ioane sucks. No other way to say it. He is just too soft against strong opposition.


Hoskins Sotutu should absolutely be in the squad, him at 8 with Ardie Savea at 7 and Sititi or Blackadder at 6 would be amazing. And with Dalton Papalii on the bench to replace either side, would be a very strong loose forward rotation.


Tupou Vaai is already better than Patrick Tuipulotu. No need to put him on the bench, especially when you consider the Tuipulotu will be on the way out in 4 years time.

128 Go to comments
J
JosephHassan 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

No need for the extra halfback on the bench, start Ratima. 6-2 split with 2 loosies and a lock. BB as one back and ALB as the other should cover everything aside from 9. DMac can injury cover 9 if absolutely necessary.


Forwards are important for fast ruck ball, which is what the All Blacks NEED for their game plan to work. Having fresh and fast players off the bench at HT or 50 mins will allow them to continue their game plan with no dip in productivity. At least try it once. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work. No need to force, All Blacks going well.


Didn't need a 6-2 split to nearly beat back-to-back RWC winners, but could have been useful towards the end of each second half as a demoraliser for the other team, seeing basically a fresh forward pack coming on the field.

1 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Neil, you are going to start World War 4 here if you start punting a test series between England & the Springboks.


Sure, playing the old enemy All Blacks is great, but there is nothing and I mean nothing the Saffas like more than a chance to beat the English.

11 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Aus and Nz are dropping to the level of the Pacific teams. Wonder why that is?

70 Go to comments
M
Margaret Freemantle 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Dear oh dear!!! He is a man of values and honour

70 Go to comments
M
Margaret Freemantle 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I reckon an all Brumbies team as the Wallabies would be an excellent idea. A few mature others on the bench.

70 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 1 hour ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

The problem is that for every pro "SAVEA to 7" there is an anti Savea to 7. Personally I thought Sititi was exceptional at 6, and I dont see SB as a 6.

For the Aus games Id have Finau at 6, Savea at 7 and Sititi at 8. Give it a go before going to the NH.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

3rd v 9th.

70 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

I agree. I don’t see any reason why they also can’t be mixed up like in cricket tours.


What would a tour of the Pacific look like, by the boks for example, and how could that benefit world rugby and the development of the game in different regions?

11 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

☺️


Just teasing my 2 English mates, Ed.


If there’s one other game that gets a goat up, it’s a game against England. Maybe not the same rivalry as with the ABS, but certainly up there, boks vs England.


I think most SA fans will tell you that we don’t mind losing against the ABs. But we hate losing to England!


And I can’t put my finger on why that is… 👀

11 Go to comments
A
AD 2 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I notice that Stan Sports commentators have come out today in favour of picking OS players.


It will happen...maybe not in time for the All Blacks, but it will happen.


I reckon Japan based players could be shipped here quickly...if their clubs were bribed

70 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

You are the one making excuses. When everyone is saying cynical and yellow you are saying he dived. He cheated. Lomax cheated hence the yellow. Do you agree with the rest of the sane world or are your we all know (you and your 12 personalities maybe?) defence the best you can do? The All Blacks lost! Deal with it and move on please.

48 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

There have been so many posts here who have said much what Wilson is saying that maybe the Razor Gang will now regard it as a cave-in to pick Savea at 7, Sititi at 8 and Barrett at 6!

1 Go to comments
