Rugby World Cup winning coach joins Roc Nation
Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has become the latest rugby personality to sign with Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI).
Former South Africa Sevens international Stick has been part of the South Africa coaching team since 2016, helping the Springboks to back-to-back Men’s Rugby World Cup success in 2019 and 2023.
He joins Springbok icons Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Tendai Mtawarira in signing with the sports agency, which was founded by Jay-Z, while Ellis Genge, Marcus Smith and Ollie Lawrence are also on its books. England captain Maro Itoje ended his four-year relationship with Roc Nation in January.
Stick hopes the tie-up will provide support for his “broader aspirations” and work outside of rugby, although his primary focus remains on the game and coaching.
“Coaching is what I live for,” Stick said. “It’s where my heart is, and I want to ensure that I can continue to give my all to the team, but I fully appreciate the value of having a strong team behind me, and feel it is the right time to take this step with Roc Nation Sports International.”
RNSI president Michael Yormark welcomed Stick to the ‘Roc Fam’: “Mzwandile Stick is a remarkable individual, both as a coach and as a person.
“His passion, integrity, and commitment to making a difference align perfectly with our values, and we are so excited to see him become the first coach from South Africa to join RNSI.
“We are fully committed to supporting his coaching goals and off-field ambitions, while also assisting in facilitating commercial opportunities and building his profile.”
