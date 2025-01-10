Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 15
FT
Today
12:00
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
International

Maro Itoje ends his association with Roc Nation Sports

Maro Itoje on Saracens duty in December (Photo by Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions hopeful Maro Itoje has ended his four-year association with Roc Nation Sports, switching to Ten Toes. The England lock generated headlines in late 2020 with his decision to exit Stellar Group and hook up with musician Jay-Z’s sports management company.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, having agreed a deal in January 2024 to stay on long-term at Saracens as well as securing an enhanced England EPS deal, the 30-year-old has now changed agency just months out from the 2025 Lions tour to Australia that he is hoping to be selected for.

A statement read: “Ten Toes is pleased to welcome Saracens and England rugby union star, philanthropist and gallerist Maro Itoje to its talent roster. Responsible for building Itoje’s personal brand off the pitch, Ten Toes will begin by building the strategic foundations of success before leading all content and exclusive commercial partnership delivery.

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

Video Spacer

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

“Itoje’s rise to the top of the rugby world is one that is well documented, collecting several accolades at both an international and club level for Saracens, with over 200 appearances combined. Known for his intelligent decision making and defensive attributes on the pitch, Itoje has won the hearts and minds of fans outside of rugby.

“Itoje, through the founding of the Akoje Gallery, champions the work of talented artists, with a focus on those from Africa, the Caribbean, and the diaspora. Alongside Khalil Akar, he also created the Akoje Residency, a non-profit charity creating pathways for artists to grow, while fostering cross-cultural engagement, collaboration, and creativity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ten Toes (@tentoes)

“Additionally, Itoje launched the Pearl Fund, an initiative generating multi-million-pound investments to support the education of children in Nigeria, demonstrating his dedication to both cultural and educational advancement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Weisfeld, Ten Toes’ founder and CEO, said: “We couldn’t be more excited. Maro is more than just a rugby player. He has so many strings to his bow, and we can’t wait to build on the foundations he has already built and continue to grow his profile with fans and new partners alike.”

Itoje added: “I’m very excited to partner with Ten Toes on this next chapter. Ben and the team’s work has been very impressive and I like the way they go about their business. I’m looking forward to working alongside them to help achieve my goals and aspirations.”

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Munster
11:30
11 Jan 25
Saracens
All Stats and Data

Go behind the scenes of both camps during the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021. Binge watch exclusively on RugbyPass TV now 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

2

The top five Test matches in 2025

3

Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

4

Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

5

Sam Simmonds' Montpellier replacement a blow for Wallabies – report

6

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

7

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

8

'My Grandma could squat more': Ex-England S&C coach names the most 'rugby strong' star

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 8 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Yeah. That. Now he’s in the conversation re: Ireland. Fickle human beings. And silly considering that he’s a defence expert.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 9 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Leinster aren't pretending to be great. Their performances have been low key. They didnt struggle to beat Clermont. The result was never in doubt. Clermonts only have chance got thema very dubious try. Leinsters lineout malfunctioned which must be fixed if they want to win trophies. La Rochelle are hit and miss and played poorly against a young Toulouse but stacked with talent. Toulouse play the same way all the way up so their seond teams can always step directly into that style. But I believe La Rochelle won that match?

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 10 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m not sure what you mean?

3 Go to comments
P
PR 11 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"I’m sure he didn’t intend to accuse Busby of anything as being up against 16 men." Of course he did. That's what "being up against 16 men" means. He was insinuating that Busby was either incompetent or biased.

3 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 12 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The disjointed Ireland AI matches are as a result of the imbalance between Leinsters style and Ireland's style in my opinion. Ireland probably should get Felix Jones in to work defence. With Nienaber in Leinster and Jones in Ireland, the International team would become incredibly difficult for anyone to beat. That situation is Ireland's problem now not Leinsters.

A fully loaded Toulouse team last year were saved by the width of a post from Frawleys drop and a decision not to take a scrum (Leinster were smashing Toulouse) probbaly gaining a penalty or minumim a drop attempt.

Leinster are concedeing 8 points less than last year and that is including 2 outlier matches (Edinburgh and Ulster) where high points were conceded in controlled wins.

Toulouse will have to be better than last year to beat Leinster.

I am amazed at your assessment that they are not favourites for the URC. They have a lot of clear ground leading the league. They will finish in first place and have home matches all the way. They lost last year away in Pretoria to an impressive Bulls performance. If a URC team wants to win the URC they will have to beat Leinster in the Aviva. Maybe, but Leinster are favourites surely?

Lastly you will see how the depth of Leinster is maturing. Last year the second team shipped points in SA. Its Bulls and Sharks for them this year. Lets see what happens there.

15 Go to comments
D
DC 16 minutes ago
The top five Test matches in 2025

Shouldn't it be Ireland v France if its played at the Aviva, rather than France v Ireland.


This isn't American Football where the away side comes first.

5 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He wasn't roundly criticized at all, thats an exaggeration on your part. Some Leinster supporters and commentators lamented the bluntless of the once lethal attack.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Whatever about Rugby but for family situation its France or Ireland. His kids are Irish but with French schooling. I don't see 'wanting' the upheaval of an England move over the other two.

15 Go to comments
L
LE 28 minutes ago
Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

in your examples Bailey was a dev player but the Smiths were full members of the squad. and no a development player is not a full squad member so doesnt take anyone elses spot

16 Go to comments
N
NB 28 minutes ago
Can Leicester Fainga'anuku play centre for the All Blacks?

'Snuffing it out' is an exaggeration JW. Ireland still scored 3 tries in that WC QF and the style has shifted since then.

115 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
Gloucester respond to complaints over Russian flag

Is Rugby exempt from politics or not?

Its not. The historical example from rugby is the correct ban of apartheid South Africa from International competition.

Does Russia's invasion of Ukraine with half a million deaths and 7 million refugees warrant a widespread response that include sporting organisations.

Should the ongoing genocide in Palestine also warrant similar sanction against Israel. 1,000,000 %.

Should the fact that it isn't mean that other restrictions (eg against are dropped by Europe?) No.

Is the removal of the Russian flag from European sporting Jersey's "Woke".

No, thats nonsense.

69 Go to comments
S
SC 46 minutes ago
Comment World Rugby compte réformer le niveau U20

Le Trophée U20 était déjà une compétition inter-régionale qui offrait des opportunités d'accéder au Championnat U20.


Harmonisation des structures de compétition veut dire : On empêche l'Ecosse ou n'importe quelle nation 6 Nations / TRC d'être relégué de nouveau au Trophée U20, mais avec des mots moins violents.

1 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 53 minutes ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

dear world rugby

3 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 54 minutes ago
Sharks vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Do you even comment on the team naming sections

3 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

World Rugby. SORT IT OUT.

3 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
Wallabies 'uninvite' Langi Gleeson after French club deal – report

Actually it should have the opposite effect

The players stating are rewarded for loyalty and a quick decision like this ensures they are under no illusion

9 Go to comments
P
PR 1 hour ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

"...and lost to an undercooked Irish side twice last year." Might want to check your facts on this. Series was 1-1 and Ireland were at the end of their season and the Boks at the start of theirs. So, if anything, the Boks were undercooked.

33 Go to comments
S
SW 1 hour ago
England change captaincy ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

Isn't it Ellie Kildunne in the picture at the top? The current world player of the year?

4 Go to comments
W
WW 1 hour ago
Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

Yip, let's hope he leaves with a bang.

2 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

He has an impressive track record

15 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster? Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?
Search