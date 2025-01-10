Maro Itoje ends his association with Roc Nation Sports

British and Irish Lions hopeful Maro Itoje has ended his four-year association with Roc Nation Sports, switching to Ten Toes. The England lock generated headlines in late 2020 with his decision to exit Stellar Group and hook up with musician Jay-Z’s sports management company.

However, having agreed a deal in January 2024 to stay on long-term at Saracens as well as securing an enhanced England EPS deal, the 30-year-old has now changed agency just months out from the 2025 Lions tour to Australia that he is hoping to be selected for.

A statement read: “Ten Toes is pleased to welcome Saracens and England rugby union star, philanthropist and gallerist Maro Itoje to its talent roster. Responsible for building Itoje’s personal brand off the pitch, Ten Toes will begin by building the strategic foundations of success before leading all content and exclusive commercial partnership delivery.

“Itoje’s rise to the top of the rugby world is one that is well documented, collecting several accolades at both an international and club level for Saracens, with over 200 appearances combined. Known for his intelligent decision making and defensive attributes on the pitch, Itoje has won the hearts and minds of fans outside of rugby.

“Itoje, through the founding of the Akoje Gallery, champions the work of talented artists, with a focus on those from Africa, the Caribbean, and the diaspora. Alongside Khalil Akar, he also created the Akoje Residency, a non-profit charity creating pathways for artists to grow, while fostering cross-cultural engagement, collaboration, and creativity.

“Additionally, Itoje launched the Pearl Fund, an initiative generating multi-million-pound investments to support the education of children in Nigeria, demonstrating his dedication to both cultural and educational advancement.”

Ben Weisfeld, Ten Toes’ founder and CEO, said: “We couldn’t be more excited. Maro is more than just a rugby player. He has so many strings to his bow, and we can’t wait to build on the foundations he has already built and continue to grow his profile with fans and new partners alike.”

Itoje added: “I’m very excited to partner with Ten Toes on this next chapter. Ben and the team’s work has been very impressive and I like the way they go about their business. I’m looking forward to working alongside them to help achieve my goals and aspirations.”

