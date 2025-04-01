Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 18
FT
29 - 20
FT
72 - 42
FT
22 - 32
FT
62 - 0
FT
39 - 37
FT
17 - 24
FT
24 - 25
FT
18 - 24
FT
35 - 20
FT
43 - 19
FT
43 - 31
FT
38 - 15
FT
36 - 14
FT
34 - 21
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Singapore
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
06:30
Saturday
06:45
WOMENS
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:45
WOMENS
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Six Nations

Louis Bielle-Biarrey named 2025 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship

Louis Bielle-Biarrey has been named 2025 Guinness Men's Six Nations Player of the Championship. Photo: Six Nations

Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become the second Frenchman after three-time recipient, Antoine Dupont, to win the coveted Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bielle-Biarrey broke Jacob Stockdale’s record for most tries by an individual player in the Six Nations after touching down eight times in France’s title triumph, including the Try of the Championship in the decisive round four win against Ireland.

The 21-year-old featured on a shortlist of four players in the running for the coveted award. England back Tommy Freeman, Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn, and the reigning Player of the Championship, Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello, were named alongside Bielle-Biarrey.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux Bègles and France star won 65 per cent of the votes cast by 121,400 fans.

Commenting on being named the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, said: “I’m very happy to have won this trophy and that the fans voted massively for me. But there were other records broken during this Guinness Men’s Six Nations, not just by me, and this trophy is also a great reward for all the hard work from the French team, and it is the conclusion of a very good tournament for us.”

Related

Underpants, duvet covers and Louis Bielle-Biarrey

LBB as he's known in France is a superstar-in-waiting and his genius will help those longing for the return of Antoine Dupont bearable

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

2

Bath's double pursuit hit by Sam Underhill ban

3

Cardiff set to go into administration, WRU prepare for takeover

4

Northampton confirm Logan exit as one of three departures

5

Surprise name linked with top Leicester job

6

Picking an in-form British & Irish Lions XV 1 month out from squad reveal

7

Gabby Logan lets slip the Prem club son Reuben has signed for

8

EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final draw confirmed

Comments

4 Comments
A
AlanCriner 5 days ago

My name is Alan Criner, and I'm a resident of Toronto, CA. I'm a 45-year-old financial analyst who has always been cautious with my investments. However, in my quest to diversify my portfolio, I fell prey to a devastating fake crypto investment scam, losing 125,000 Canadian dollars' worth of Bitcoin. This traumatic experience sent my life into a downward spiral, leaving me depressed and feeling hopeless.

Despite my repeated attempts to contact the account manager who initially approached me on Telegram, I was met with silence. They refused to provide any explanation or information, and I was locked out of my account on their website. The authorities were unable to assist me, as the scammers were untraceable.

Just when I thought all was lost, my nephew, a Canadian government lawyer, introduced me to Morphohack Cyber Service, a reputable private investigator and crypto recovery company. I visited their website (www . morphohackcyber . com) and, after mustering the courage, contacted them. They listened attentively as I recounted my ordeal and educated me on the scam, revealing that numerous others had fallen victim to the same scheme.

Although skeptical at first, I decided to take a chance. Morphohack guided me through the process, instructing me to set up a new wallet. To my astonishment, they successfully recovered my stolen Bitcoin and transferred it to my new wallet. I was stunned, struggling to comprehend how this was possible.

I initially wanted to keep this experience private, but I realized that there may be others out there who have suffered similar losses. If you're a victim of crypto theft, I urge you to reach out to Morphohack Cyber Service. They can be contacted through their website or email. (Morphohack@cyberservices . com, Info@morphohackcyber . com) Don't give up hope, there is a way to recover your stolen crypto assets.

I
IkeaBoy 8 days ago

Big-time player. Always steps up to it. Best player on the pitch against ABs last year and against Ireland in Dublin.


Has to be on track for World Player of the Year.

J
JW 7 days ago

Yeah apparently is a bit of a larrikin who just turns up on a saturday, totally plays like it too.

J
JPM 8 days ago

Well deserved for a young talented, bright and humble player.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

Europe's elite tournament needs more uncertainty rather than another shakedown towards an inevitable Leinster-Toulouse final.

LONG READ

Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

La Rochelle's might was undone by Munster grit but the external influences of coaches like Ronan O'Gara and Shaun Edwards should be retained

LONG READ

Matt Faessler: ‘To be involved in a home World Cup would be just next level’

While the Reds are focused on finessing their playing style in SRP, big rewards loom on the horizon for the Australia hooker.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 11 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 21 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 38 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 53 minutes ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 56 minutes ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

LOL

8 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-All Blacks left confused after bizarre game strategy Ex-All Blacks left confused after bizarre game strategy
Search