Louis Bielle-Biarrey named 2025 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship
Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become the second Frenchman after three-time recipient, Antoine Dupont, to win the coveted Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship award.
Bielle-Biarrey broke Jacob Stockdale’s record for most tries by an individual player in the Six Nations after touching down eight times in France’s title triumph, including the Try of the Championship in the decisive round four win against Ireland.
The 21-year-old featured on a shortlist of four players in the running for the coveted award. England back Tommy Freeman, Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn, and the reigning Player of the Championship, Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello, were named alongside Bielle-Biarrey.
The 21-year-old Bordeaux Bègles and France star won 65 per cent of the votes cast by 121,400 fans.
🎥 Louis Bielle-Biarrey scoring his second try against Ireland yesterday, with the most stunning camera work you’ve ever seen! 😍 #GuinnessM6N pic.twitter.com/IxTiBtRkw0
— Guinness Men’s Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 9, 2025
Commenting on being named the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, said: “I’m very happy to have won this trophy and that the fans voted massively for me. But there were other records broken during this Guinness Men’s Six Nations, not just by me, and this trophy is also a great reward for all the hard work from the French team, and it is the conclusion of a very good tournament for us.”
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
My name is Alan Criner, and I'm a resident of Toronto, CA. I'm a 45-year-old financial analyst who has always been cautious with my investments. However, in my quest to diversify my portfolio, I fell prey to a devastating fake crypto investment scam, losing 125,000 Canadian dollars' worth of Bitcoin. This traumatic experience sent my life into a downward spiral, leaving me depressed and feeling hopeless.
Despite my repeated attempts to contact the account manager who initially approached me on Telegram, I was met with silence. They refused to provide any explanation or information, and I was locked out of my account on their website. The authorities were unable to assist me, as the scammers were untraceable.
Just when I thought all was lost, my nephew, a Canadian government lawyer, introduced me to Morphohack Cyber Service, a reputable private investigator and crypto recovery company. I visited their website (www . morphohackcyber . com) and, after mustering the courage, contacted them. They listened attentively as I recounted my ordeal and educated me on the scam, revealing that numerous others had fallen victim to the same scheme.
Although skeptical at first, I decided to take a chance. Morphohack guided me through the process, instructing me to set up a new wallet. To my astonishment, they successfully recovered my stolen Bitcoin and transferred it to my new wallet. I was stunned, struggling to comprehend how this was possible.
I initially wanted to keep this experience private, but I realized that there may be others out there who have suffered similar losses. If you're a victim of crypto theft, I urge you to reach out to Morphohack Cyber Service. They can be contacted through their website or email. (Morphohack@cyberservices . com, Info@morphohackcyber . com) Don't give up hope, there is a way to recover your stolen crypto assets.
Big-time player. Always steps up to it. Best player on the pitch against ABs last year and against Ireland in Dublin.
Has to be on track for World Player of the Year.
Yeah apparently is a bit of a larrikin who just turns up on a saturday, totally plays like it too.
Well deserved for a young talented, bright and humble player.