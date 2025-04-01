Louis Bielle-Biarrey named 2025 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship

Louis Bielle-Biarrey has become the second Frenchman after three-time recipient, Antoine Dupont, to win the coveted Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship award.

Bielle-Biarrey broke Jacob Stockdale’s record for most tries by an individual player in the Six Nations after touching down eight times in France’s title triumph, including the Try of the Championship in the decisive round four win against Ireland.

The 21-year-old featured on a shortlist of four players in the running for the coveted award. England back Tommy Freeman, Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn, and the reigning Player of the Championship, Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello, were named alongside Bielle-Biarrey.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux Bègles and France star won 65 per cent of the votes cast by 121,400 fans.

Commenting on being named the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, said: “I’m very happy to have won this trophy and that the fans voted massively for me. But there were other records broken during this Guinness Men’s Six Nations, not just by me, and this trophy is also a great reward for all the hard work from the French team, and it is the conclusion of a very good tournament for us.”